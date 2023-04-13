Advanced search
    OSTK   US6903701018

OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

(OSTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
18.20 USD   -3.81%
Overstock Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27

04/13/2023 | 08:31am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading online furniture and home furnishings retailer, is scheduled to release first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30am ET that day to discuss these results and take questions from participants during the live event. Questions may also be submitted to ir@overstock.com in advance.

Webcast and Replay Information
To access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit http://investors.overstock.com.

To participate in the conference call via telephone, please pre-register at this link - OSTK Q1 2023 Earnings Call. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to access the live call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com two hours after the live call has ended.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer and technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, and Club O are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Overstock and Making Dream Homes Come True are trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding our quarterly earnings reporting. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Lavesh Hemnani
ir@overstock.com

Media Relations:
Sarah Factor
pr@overstock.com
  

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 600 M - -
Net income 2023 -20,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 822 M 822 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Overstock.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,20 $
Average target price 34,42 $
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Johnson Secretary & Independent Director
David J. Nielsen President
Adrianne B. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Allison H. Abraham Chairman
Greg Prokter Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.-5.99%822
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED13.25%242 811
MEITUAN INC.-25.01%104 157
PINDUODUO INC.-17.82%84 739
SHOPIFY INC.30.51%64 184
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.51.86%63 126
