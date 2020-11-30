Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Overstock.com, Inc.    OSTK

OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

(OSTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Overstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

11/30/2020 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer and advocate of blockchain technology, announced its participation in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse.

“We look forward to continuing our dialogue with investors this week and thank Credit Suisse for inviting and hosting us,” said Johnson. “We appreciate the interest from the investment community and the opportunity to continue communicating our story.”

The conference in which Overstock will participate will be hosted virtually and webcast to registered attendees on Wednesday, December 2.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding this conference. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts 
  
Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Alexis CallahanMegan Herrick
801-947-5126801-947-3564
ir@overstock.compr@overstock.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
08:30aOverstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
GL
11/17OVERSTOCK COM : tZERO ATS Market Data Now Available on Financial Market Data Pla..
AQ
11/16TZERO : ATS Market Data Now Available on Financial Market Data Platform Refiniti..
BU
11/11OVERSTOCK COM : Announces Annual Cash Dividend for Series A-1 and Series B Prefe..
AQ
11/10OVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10OVERSTOCK COM : Announces Annual Cash Dividend for Series A-1 and Series B Prefe..
AQ
11/10Overstock Announces Annual Cash Dividend for Series A-1 and Series B Preferre..
GL
11/05OVERSTOCK COM : to Participate in Wedbush Investor Event
AQ
11/05OVERSTOCK COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/04OVERSTOCK COM : to Participate in Wedbush Investor Event
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 514 M - -
Net income 2020 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 64,4x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 2 965 M 2 965 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 613
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Overstock.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 100,67 $
Last Close Price 69,33 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison H. Abraham Chairman
Ron Hilton Chief Operations & Sourcing Officer
Adrianne Lee Chief Financial Officer
Joel Weight Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.883.40%2 965
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED30.35%748 054
MEITUAN DIANPING202.26%236 823
PINDUODUO INC.280.88%176 652
SHOPIFY INC.160.17%126 137
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.164.61%75 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ