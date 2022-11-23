Advanced search
    OSTK   US6903701018

OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

(OSTK)
2022-11-22
23.84 USD   -2.81%
08:31aOverstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
GL
08:30aOverstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
AQ
11/09PETA Recognizes Overstock with Compassionate Business Award for Cashmere Ban
GL
Overstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

11/23/2022 | 08:31am EST
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading online furniture and home furnishings retailer, announces its participation in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference.

Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings on November 29, 2022. The conference will be held in-person at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.

“While the overall economic outlook remains uncertain, Overstock is well positioned relative to competition. We delivered our tenth consecutive quarter of profitability in Q3 2022, and our differentiated asset-light business model is allowing us to pursue multiple growth strategies, despite headwinds in consumer sentiment and a highly promotional competitive landscape,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the investment community and thank Credit Suisse for hosting us at this event.”

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer and technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, and Club O are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the upcoming conference. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on May 4, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on August 2, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on November 1, 2022, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Lavesh Hemnani
ir@overstock.com

Media Relations:
Sarah Factor
pr@overstock.com


