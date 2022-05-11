Log in
Overstock to Participate in Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference

05/11/2022
SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading home furnishings e-commerce retailer, announces its participation in the Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference.

Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, NY on May 17, 2022.

“Our business model is agile and continues to position us well to navigate jolts in the market and consumer behavior. With eight consecutive quarters of profitability, we’ve proven we know how to consistently deliver on our targets. We have a strong balance sheet, with little debt and dry powder for strategic opportunities,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the investment community and thank Needham for hosting us at this event.”

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc. (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. In 2014, Overstock became the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, and Club O are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the conferences.  Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Lavesh Hemnani
ir@overstock.com


Media Relations:
Sarah Factor
pr@overstock.com

