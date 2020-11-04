Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Overstock.com, Inc.    OSTK

OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

(OSTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Overstock to Participate in Wedbush Investor Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 08:30am EST

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer and advocate of blockchain technology, announced its upcoming participation in an investor event hosted by Wedbush Securities. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in this hour-long discussion and Q&A session.

“We remain committed to increasing our visibility and availability to the investment community,” said Johnson. “This event affords us that opportunity. I thank Wedbush for hosting us and look forward to continuing our dialogue with investors on the heels of a strong third quarter.”

The fireside chat in which Overstock will participate will be hosted virtually and webcast to registered attendees on Monday, November 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding this fireside chat. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Alexis Callahan
801-947-5126
ir@overstock.com
Media:
Megan Herrick
801-947-3564
pr@overstock.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
08:31aOVERSTOCK COM : to Participate in Wedbush Investor Event
AQ
08:30aOverstock to Participate in Wedbush Investor Event
GL
11/03OVERSTOCK COM : Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results; Quarterly net income of $23 m..
AQ
10/29OVERSTOCK COM : Medici Ventures Makes Additional $8 Million Equity Purchase in B..
AQ
10/29OVERSTOCK COM : tZERO Forges Agreement with Tynton Capital to Digitize & Trade i..
AQ
10/29OVERSTOCK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29OVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
10/29OVERSTOCK COM : Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
AQ
10/29Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
GL
10/28TZERO : Forges Agreement with Tynton Capital to Digitize & Trade its Proposed Di..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 514 M - -
Net income 2020 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 56,1x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 2 581 M 2 581 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 613
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Overstock.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 100,67 $
Last Close Price 60,37 $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison H. Abraham Chairman
Ron Hilton Chief Operations & Sourcing Officer
Adrianne Lee Chief Financial Officer
Joel Weight Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.756.31%2 581
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED34.64%772 649
MEITUAN DIANPING190.48%224 596
PINDUODUO INC.158.38%117 032
SHOPIFY INC.136.86%114 807
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.115.75%61 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group