Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Overstock.com, Inc.    OSTK

OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

(OSTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Utah District Court Rules in Favor of Overstock in Class Action Securities Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 06:31am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced today that the United States District Court for the District of Utah ruled in favor of Overstock in a 27-page memorandum decision and order dismissing the securities class action case filed against the company, Patrick Byrne, Greg Iverson, and Dave Nielsen in September 2019. Overstock and other defendants filed motions to dismiss with the district court and argued that the complaint filed against them by the Mangrove Partners Fund, LTD, should be dismissed in its entirety. The district court agreed.

"We have great respect for the United States district and appellate courts and are pleased the Utah District Court accepted our arguments," said Overstock Vice President and General Counsel, E. Glen Nickle.

Overstock is represented by John C. Dwyer, Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria, and Jeff Lombard of Cooley LLP, and Erik A. Christiansen of Parsons Behle & Latimer.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the securities class action case against Overstock. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

SOURCE: Overstock.com, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Alexis Callahan
801-947-5126
ir@overstock.com


Media:
Overstock Media Relations
801-947-3564
pr@overstock.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
06:31aOVERSTOCK COM : Utah District Court Rules in Favor of Overstock in Class Action ..
AQ
06:31aUtah District Court Rules in Favor of Overstock in Class Action Securities Ca..
GL
09/22OVERSTOCK COM : tZERO Appoints Former Nasdaq EVP John Jacobs to its Board of Dir..
AQ
09/21TZERO : Appoints Former Nasdaq EVP John Jacobs to its Board of Directors
BU
09/18OVERSTOCK COM : Expands One-Day Delivery Capabilities with New California Fulfil..
AQ
09/17OVERSTOCK COM : Expands One-Day Delivery Capabilities with New California Fulfil..
AQ
09/17Overstock Expands One-Day Delivery Capabilities with New California Fulfillme..
GL
09/17OVERSTOCK COM : tZERO Achieves Record Results in August 2020; The tZERO ATS Trad..
AQ
09/16TZERO : Achieves Record Results in August 2020
BU
09/11OVERSTOCK COM : tZERO Approved to Launch Retail Broker-Dealer Subsidiary
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 276 M - -
Net income 2020 4,73 M - -
Net cash 2020 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 364x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 3 190 M 3 190 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 613
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Overstock.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 100,00 $
Last Close Price 74,62 $
Spread / Highest target 87,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison H. Abraham Chairman
Ron Hilton Chief Operations & Sourcing Officer
Adrianne Lee Chief Financial Officer
Joel Weight Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.958.44%3 190
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED30.13%746 783
MEITUAN DIANPING132.58%179 843
SHOPIFY INC.143.10%117 795
PINDUODUO INC.98.57%89 942
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.91.18%54 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group