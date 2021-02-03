tZERO : Signs Agreement With Transfer Agent and Issuance Platform, Vertalo

Vertalo’s Tokenized Securities Will Be Compatible With tZERO’s Technology

tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital securities, announced today it signed a technology integration agreement with Vertalo, a digital transfer agent that enables the issuance and management of compliant digital securities and connects broker-dealers, issuers, custodians, and exchanges through its B2B SaaS platform. Following the integration, Vertalo’s technology will be interoperable with tZERO’s technology stack, which powers the alternative trading system (ATS) that is operated by tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “We are excited to integrate Vertalo into the tZERO ecosystem. Issuers that have tokenized with Vertalo will now have private digital securities compatible with our trading ecosystem, providing them a path to secondary liquidity.”

Through its platform, Vertalo connects and enables the digital security ecosystem by utilizing blockchain technology to simplify investor onboarding, manage digital cap tables, and facilitate secondary market liquidity. There are currently 35 companies utilizing Vertalo’s investor onboarding, tokenization and transfer agent services, including Deal Box, a capital markets consulting firm that aims to digitize 22 equity offerings through Vertalo on the Tezos Blockchain.

Vertalo CEO and Co-founder Dave Hendricks said, “We have collaborated with Saum, his development team, and their internal counsel to integrate Vertalo’s SEC-registered transfer agent into tZERO’s ecosystem and provide our customers with access to a market-leading secondary liquidity platform for digital securities, the tZERO ATS. Our goal is to lead the widespread adoption of digital assets and this integration was a natural fit.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. and its broker-dealer subsidiaries (tZERO) provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About Vertalo

Launched after its March 2018 STO, Vertalo is a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. As the ‘Operating System for Digital Assets,’ Vertalo is focused on connecting and enabling the digital asset economy, providing an industry-leading cap table and investor onboarding solution that facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset. In addition to offering direct issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-label, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to capital advisors, broker-dealers, and investment banks. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo is headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in New York City and Seoul. Learn more about SeriesX and Vertalo at www.vertalo.com.

About Deal Box

Deal Box is frictionless, intelligent venture investing for the digital age. A specialty consulting firm focused on capital markets strategy, Deal Box utilizes both traditional and digital securities to enhance capital formation for early ventures and growth-stage companies.

Through an industry leading Investment Packaging diligence process, Deal Box digitizes highly-vetted securities in private companies to redefine the ownership experience for retail and professional investors.

Founded in 2016, Deal Box was created to democratize venture capital. Through an institutional level approach to capital formation and best-in-class technology, Deal Box has packaged hundreds of early-to-mid stage companies, generating millions in both direct and syndicated investments over the last four years.

