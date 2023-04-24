Advanced search
    OVH   FR0014005HJ9

OVH GROUPE

(OVH)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:55:38 2023-04-24 am EDT
9.720 EUR   -0.31%
09:47aOvh Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E895890
PU
04/19OVH Groupe S.A. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/19Transcript : OVH Groupe S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2023
CI
OVH Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E895890

04/24/2023 | 09:47am EDT
OVH Groupe SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OVH GROUPE
09:47aOvh Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E895890
PU
04/19OVH Groupe S.A. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/19Transcript : OVH Groupe S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2023
CI
04/19OVHcloud cuts 2023 revenue growth target
RE
04/19Ovh Groupe : OVHcloud - H1 FY2023 Results Press Release
PU
04/19Ovh Groupe : OVHcloud - H1 FY2023 Results Presentation
PU
04/19Ovh Groupe : OVHcloud - Half-year Financial Statements FY2022
PU
04/11Ovh Groupe : OVHcloud launches AI Deploy to facilitate apps deployment
PU
04/11Entrepreneur Klaba and Caisse des Depots to form platform called Synfonium, and eye sal..
RE
04/04Health Data Repository : AP-HP and OVHcloud conclude a unique technological partnership de..
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 781 M 857 M 857 M
Net income 2022 -32,9 M -36,1 M -36,1 M
Net Debt 2022 490 M 538 M 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 -178x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 856 M 2 037 M 2 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart OVH GROUPE
Duration : Period :
OVH Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVH GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 9,75 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Paulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéphanie Besnier Chief Financial Officer
Octave Klaba Chairman
Henryk Klaba Director, Director-R&D Infrastructures
Miroslaw Klaba Director, Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVH GROUPE-38.99%2 037
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.50.11%199 030
CLOUDFLARE, INC.38.91%20 842
DYNATRACE, INC.11.36%12 328
NUTANIX, INC.-4.68%5 714
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-26.88%5 418
