Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. OVH Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVH   FR0014005HJ9

OVH GROUPE

(OVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OVH Groupe : Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud

04/04/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud

A proof of concept by Gbadie Lue, translated and adapted by Pierre Querol with borrowed content from François Loiseau.

Tanzu Community Edition (TCE) is a VMware integrated Kubernetes platform. Following a set of simple prerequisites, you can install it in your OVHcloud environment:

  • A VM that has Docker & Kubectl installed
  • A compliant vCenter Server Appliance (vCSA): capacity and network settings
  • a DHCP server in the VLAN you want to deploy your cluster
What is Tanzu Community Edition (TCE)?

VMware Tanzu Community Edition is a full-featured, easy to manage Kubernetes platform. It is avaible at no additional costs, 100% open source and support by the community
The project enables the creation of application platforms. It does this by leveraging Cluster API to provide declarative deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters. Kubernetes acts as the foundation in which we orchestrate workloads. With this foundation in place, Tanzu Community Edition enables the installation of platform packages that support applications running in clusters.

*note : app catalog and build service are planned developments.

Architecture

The installation is performed in an OVHcloud PREMIER 48 Datacenter with an NSX-V.
vSphere is on version 6.7 (6.7u3 is a minimum requirement for TCE).

The NSX gateway will play the role of Firewall and DHCP. Alternatives to NSX are possible (pfSense is a common occurrence)
A Linux distribution VM (A) will serve as Bootstrap Terminal inside the environment with a management cluster (B) and a workload cluster (C) to host the rest of the VMs.

Bootstrap VM

The Bootstrap VM is system agnostic.
It will be your main communication device with the environment and will need to have the following elements installed

  • NTP (time synchronization)
  • Docker (necessary for Tanzu installer)
  • Kubectl (cluster communication software)
  • Tanzu CLI (cluster management software)

The simple way to achieve this is a Linux distribution with Brew installed to allow for simple package deployment but there are alternative ways and systems that will get you to the same result.
Check out our Deploying a virtual machine doc if you need help.

VCSA preparation

The official TCE documentation offers a "Before you begin" section to verify that your datacenter is compliant:

  • Use an administrator account to perform the installation. A full description of the minimum required rights is available here.
  • The datacenter must have the capacity (storage and compute) to host TCE and the subsequent deployments
  • Port 6643 (Kubernetes API) and 443 (vCenter API) must be open and NTP service must run on all hosts and VM
  • DHCP must be installed and running on the vlan where clusters will be deployed
Management Cluster

Deploy a Management Cluster to vSphere will be our guide into deployment.

On the Bootstrap VM, launch the management-cluster cmdlet with the UI argument. 

tanzu management-cluster create --ui --bind yourvmip:5555 --browser none

Or, alternatively: tanzu management-cluster create -ui

The Tanzu deployment UI pops up.

Choose VMware vSphere deployment. The installation is as easy as filling a form.

Click on Deploy Management Cluster when ready. Upon success, your datacenter will show your new Management Cluster.

Get the cluster credentials for future interactions.

The following screens give you command examples to verify the cluster is active and working.

  • List installed components:
  • List nodes:
  • Cluster state:
Workload Cluster

You can use a reworked copy the management cluster configuration file to build your workload cluster.

Go to the file path: cd ~/.config/tanzu/tkg/clusterconfigs

The following command will duplicate the file to a new one. A file editor like vim will allow you to modify the settings. 

cp filename.yaml newfilename.yaml

Deploy the new cluster:

The new workload cluster can be verified now:

It is also visible in your Datacenter.

Get the cluster credentials for future interactions:

TCE is now ready to host your applications and our Team can absolutely help you tailor the power of Tanzu to your needs.

Gbadie Lue
+ posts
This author does not have any more posts.
François Loiseau
+ posts
This author does not have any more posts.
+ posts
This author does not have any more posts.

Disclaimer

OVH Groupe SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:16:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OVH GROUPE
08:07aOVH GROUPE : ESA and OVHcloud announce agreement on free cloud solutions to serve innovati..
PU
04/01Microsoft's cloud business targeted by EU antitrust regulators
RE
04/01OVH GROUPE : To reward its commitment to wellbeing at work, OVHcloud received the “W..
PU
03/31OVH GROUPE : OVHcloud Achieves Regional SAP® Certification in Cloud and Infrastructure Ope..
PU
03/30OVH GROUPE : How the ecosystem approach helps startups connect for success
PU
03/30OVH GROUPE : OVHcloud speaks up at the first edition of CAP IT
PU
03/28EU's Vestager says no antitrust concerns yet about cloud computing
RE
03/26OVH GROUPE : OVHcloud takes part in the 24heuresRH webinar on the theme “How to main..
PU
03/25OVH GROUPE : OVHcloud, Davidson Consulting, Inria and Orange join forces for the "DISTILLE..
PU
03/25OVH GROUPE : Cloudfest 2022 at Europapark Rust - OVHcloud was there
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OVH GROUPE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 768 M 844 M 844 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2022 460 M 505 M 505 M
P/E ratio 2022 338x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 441 M 4 881 M 4 881 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 435
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart OVH GROUPE
Duration : Period :
OVH Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVH GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,33 €
Average target price 28,38 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Paulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yann Leca Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Octave Klaba Chairman
Henryk Klaba Director, Director-R&D Infrastructures
Miroslaw Klaba Director, Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVH GROUPE-8.31%4 893
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-16.48%210 128
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-6.08%40 023
DYNATRACE, INC.-20.71%13 673
ANAPLAN, INC.42.22%9 795
DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.-25.84%6 411