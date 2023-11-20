OVH Groupe is the leading European cloud services provider, uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing cloud market. The Group provides business customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to capture growing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, while meeting the surging demand for data sovereignty and trusted cloud solutions. OVH Groupe provides 1.6 million customers - composed largely of SMBs, large and tech enterprises, as well as the public sector - with a comprehensive suite of solutions in private, public and web cloud, leveraging its global network of 33 data centers, hosting 450,000 servers across 4 continents.