  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. OVH Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVH   FR0014005HJ9

OVH GROUPE

(OVH)
News 
Summary

OVH Groupe : New Partnership between OVHcloud and the Cloud consulting company instinctools

03/25/2022 | 03:16am EDT
News
New Partnership between OVHcloud and the Cloud consulting company instinctools Fri, 03/25/2022 - 12:00

Cologne, 25. March - OVHcloud, the leading European cloud provider has expanded its ecosystem again and welcomes the cloud experts instinctools as a new advanced partner. Both companies already exist for over 20 years and provide reliable technology solutions and services to advise their customers on the path of digital transformation and turn their visions into reality.

The partnership, which is designed for the long term and has no time limit and applies internationally. Utilizing the power of a collaborative approach, instinctools assist their clients in reducing their cloud costs and meeting their forward-looking cloud expectations. The Tech Company is focused on digital transformation and their customers come from every sector
including retail, finance, healthcare, travel and manufacturing. The product portfolio of the cloud consulting company encompasses Hybrid cloud and Multi-cloud solutions, cloud migration and data center expansion, sensitive data software solutions and hosting, website creation and hosting, Machine Learning and Big Data solutions.

Smoothing the way to the cloud together

"It is important to us that cloud solutions are understandable for our customers and do not contain any unpleasant surprises such as additional costs that have not been taken into account beforehand," explains Mehdi Hermi Managing Director at *instinctools. "With OVHcloud, the pricing structure is not only particularly competitive, but also easy to understand and thus very easy to calculate," he further explains.

"instinctools is an excellent addition to our partner ecosystem and enriches our expertise in supporting companies through their digital transformation and journey to the cloud," states Jürgen Wiese, Partner Program Manager at OVHcloud.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centres across four continents. For 22 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain - from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centres, including the orchestration of its fibre-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 130 countries. OVHcloud now offers its customers latest-generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.

About instinctools

instinctools has been a reliable technology partner in various industries for over 20 years. We advise our customers on the path of digital transformation and turn their visions into reality. As an international team with headquarters in Germany fueled by more than 350 experts and ambitious growth plans, we focus on Software Development, Cloud Computing, and Business intelligence. We build on our strong partnerships with the likes of OVHcloud to be able to create state-of-the-art solutions and solve our customers' challenges, developing relationships that last. https://www.instinctools.com/

Disclaimer

OVH Groupe SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
