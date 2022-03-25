OVH Groupe : New Partnership between OVHcloud and the Cloud consulting company instinctools

Cologne, 25. March - OVHcloud, the leading European cloud provider has expanded its ecosystem again and welcomes the cloud experts instinctools as a new advanced partner. Both companies already exist for over 20 years and provide reliable technology solutions and services to advise their customers on the path of digital transformation and turn their visions into reality.

The partnership, which is designed for the long term and has no time limit and applies internationally. Utilizing the power of a collaborative approach, instinctools assist their clients in reducing their cloud costs and meeting their forward-looking cloud expectations. The Tech Company is focused on digital transformation and their customers come from every sector

including retail, finance, healthcare, travel and manufacturing. The product portfolio of the cloud consulting company encompasses Hybrid cloud and Multi-cloud solutions, cloud migration and data center expansion, sensitive data software solutions and hosting, website creation and hosting, Machine Learning and Big Data solutions.

Smoothing the way to the cloud together

"It is important to us that cloud solutions are understandable for our customers and do not contain any unpleasant surprises such as additional costs that have not been taken into account beforehand," explains Mehdi Hermi Managing Director at *instinctools. "With OVHcloud, the pricing structure is not only particularly competitive, but also easy to understand and thus very easy to calculate," he further explains.

"instinctools is an excellent addition to our partner ecosystem and enriches our expertise in supporting companies through their digital transformation and journey to the cloud," states Jürgen Wiese, Partner Program Manager at OVHcloud.