  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. OVH Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVH   FR0014005HJ9

OVH GROUPE

(OVH)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25:28 2023-04-18 am EDT
11.40 EUR   +2.52%
01:26aOVHcloud cuts 2023 revenue growth target
RE
01:10aOvh Groupe : OVHcloud - H1 FY2023 Results Press Release
PU
01:10aOvh Groupe : OVHcloud - H1 FY2023 Results Presentation
PU
OVH Groupe : OVHcloud - H1 FY2023 Results Presentation

04/19/2023 | 01:10am EDT
Half-year FY23 results

Continuous growth acceleration

April 19th, 2023

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

IMPORTANT NOTICE - YOU MUST READ THE FOLLOWING BEFORE CONTINUING

The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information contained in this document made by OVHcloud (the "Company") or any person on behalf of the Company and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation.

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors' behaviors. Any

forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about OVHcloud's beliefs and expectations as of the date of this presentation and

should be evaluated as such.

Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to OVHcloud's plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those presented in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the 2022 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on December 20, 2022 under the number R.22-040 and/or in any future updates, amendments thereof or future Universal Registration Document.

All amounts are presented in € million. This may in certain circumstances lead to non-material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables.

OVHcloud does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or to purchase, any securities in any jurisdiction.

2

Continuous growth acceleration

+11.7%

+13.9%

Q1

Q2

LFL growth

LFL growth

€439m +15.0% +12.8% 35.4% 17% 27%

Revenue

Reported revenue growth

LFL revenue growth

Adj. EBITDA margin

Recurring Capex, as a % of revenue

Growth Capex, as a % of revenue

H1 FY23 figures. Like-for-like: at constant FX and perimeter and excluding Strasbourg incident's direct impacts.

3

13% to 14% LFL revenue growth

Financial targets for FY23

>36%

16-20%

28-32%

Adj. EBITDA margin

Recurring Capex

as a % of revenue1

Growth Capex

as a % of revenue1

1. Based on FY22 average forex rates and excluding M&A.

4

IDC Marketscape, November 2022

OVHcloud ranked as a major player on the fast-growing cloud market

IaaS + PaaS global market

Named Major Player for

CAGR >20% (22e-26e)

Public Cloud by IDC

"Companies worldwide move workloads to the cloud and create new cloud-nativeapplications"

IDC Marketscape, November 2022

"OVHcloud's roots as a European service

provider puts it in the catbird seat for conversations about sovereign cloud and data residency"

Multi cloud & hybrid

cloud irresistible trends

Hybrid cloud

Multi cloud

Benefit of multiple deployment models for a single organization (On-premises, Private, Public)

Multiple cloud computing and storage services

from different vendors in a single architecture

5

Disclaimer

OVH Groupe SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 781 M 856 M 856 M
Net income 2022 -32,9 M -36,1 M -36,1 M
Net Debt 2022 490 M 537 M 537 M
P/E ratio 2022 -209x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 170 M 2 379 M 2 379 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart OVH GROUPE
Duration : Period :
OVH Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVH GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,40 €
Average target price 16,24 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Paulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéphanie Besnier Chief Financial Officer
Octave Klaba Chairman
Henryk Klaba Director, Director-R&D Infrastructures
Miroslaw Klaba Director, Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVH GROUPE-28.66%2 379
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.49.71%198 500
CLOUDFLARE, INC.42.58%21 293
DYNATRACE, INC.13.29%12 542
NUTANIX, INC.-2.23%5 898
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.91%5 859
