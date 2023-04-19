OVH Groupe : OVHcloud - H1 FY2023 Results Press Release

PRESS RELEASE 2023 FIRST HALF-YEAR RESULTS ACCELERATION OF OVHCLOUD'S GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2023 Revenue of €439M over the first half-year 2023 - Adjusted EBITDA of €156M Rigorous investment and cost control strategy to maximise future value creation Adjustment of the forecasts to the economic context for FY 2023 Solid growth in the first half FY2023 Revenue of €439 million, +15.0% as reported and +12.8% LFL (Like-for-like)

(Like-for-like) Adjusted EBITDA of €156 million, giving a margin of 35.4%

Control of capex in the first half FY2023

Recurring and growth Capex contained at 17% and 27% of revenue respectively

Rigorous management of Capex and M&A investments to maximize future value creation

Acceleration of growth in the second quarter FY2023

Acceleration of like-for-like growth in the second quarter of 2023 at +13.9% vs. +11.7% in the first quarter

Organic revenue growth target of between +13% and +14%, in acceleration compared to FY 2022

Adjusted EBITDA margin target above 36%, with an improvement expected from H2 linked to the full effect of price increases in the fourth quarter, a normalization of energy costs and cost control plans

Recurring and growth Capex around the lower limits of the guidance

Positive momentum in the execution of the strategic plan

Reinforcement of innovation investments in Public Cloud and Private Cloud offers

Confirmation of the success of the first PaaS offers and continued innovation to expand the product portfolio

Continued geographic expansion: new datacenter in India in April 2023 and other expansions planned in Canada, Asia, and Europe

Commercial success of sovereign offers with a reinforced focus on the health vertical following the partnership with APHP 1 / 14

Roubaix, 19 April 2023 - OVHcloud today announces its earnings for the six months ended 28 February 2023. This press release relates to the OVH Groupe half-year consolidated financial statements. OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin said: "OVHcloud once again shows its ability to deliver strong and constantly accelerating growth amid a volatile macroeconomic environment. Our competitive advantages are more than ever determining factors in supporting the inevitable digital transformation of our companies, institutions and society in general. As the European leader in the fast-growing cloud market, OVHcloud is ideally positioned at the forefront of an open and reversible cloud that guarantees users' data sovereignty, offers the best performance/price ratios and is respectful of the environment. This enables us to successfully roll out a high-performing, competitive offering to our ever-growing number of increasingly loyal customers." KEY FIGURES (in € million) First half-year First half-year Change (%) Change (%) LFL 2022 2023 Revenue 382 439 +15.0% +12.8% Current EBITDA 128 152 +18.3% Current EBITDA margin 33.6% 34.5% Adjusted EBITDA 153 156 +1.5% (0.2)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.1% 35.4% Gross cash flow from operating activities 127 143 Recurring Capex (69) (74) Growth Capex (156) (120) First half-year 2023 revenue of €439 million, up 15.0% as reported and up 12.8% like-for-like1 OVHcloud's consolidated revenue for the first half-year 2023 reached €439 million, up 15.0% compared to the previous financial year and up 12.8% like-for-like (LFL). This performance illustrates OVHcloud's ability to acquire new customers in key sectors, such as insurance, healthcare, defence and finance. This half-year performance also highlights OVHcloud's ability to grow revenue generated by its existing customers thanks to a steady increase h in ARPAC and an organic net revenue retention rate of 111% over the first six months of the year. The success of the development strategy with global and local partners was confirmed during this first half-year 2023. OVHcloud continued to record double-digit sales growth with its partners, of which the number now exceeds 1,250, 1 Like-for-like (LFL): at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope vs 2022 and excluding the direct effects of the Strasbourg incident. 2 / 14

including over 350 with Advanced status, the most engaging level. In total, the Enterprise channel (direct and indirect sales) now represents 54% of its revenue over the first six months of the year. Demand for sovereignty-related offers remained at a sustained level, testifying to the increasing demand from major companies and the public authorities for these issues. OVHcloud continues to develop its certified sovereign offerings, notably by working to extend the SecNumCloud certification to its Public Cloud and Bare Metal Cloud solutions in France. Initiatives are also ongoing to extend product ranges covered by national certifications, in Germany, in Italy, in Spain, and at European level. Lastly, with its enhanced PaaS offering, OVHcloud reached a level of several thousand customers with products such as Database-as-a-Service,Storage and Containers. Over the second quarter of 2023, revenue for the PaaS offerings reached 8% of the Public Cloud segment, reflecting the sustained momentum for these offerings. During the first half of 2023, the Group demonstrated its ability to adjust the price of its commercial offers in response to the increase in its production costs. This progressive price increase did not affect churn or customer acquisition dynamics. These price increases will continue in the second semester and OVHcloud expects to benefit from the full effect of these price increases from the fourth quarter of 2023. Recognised ESG performance During the first half-year 2023, OVHcloud confirmed its position as leader in the sustainable cloud with very good scores published by external assessments. OVHcloud obtained a score of 71/100 in the S&P Rating and, according to the rating from Sustainalytics, is one of the 15% highest performing companies in the Technological sector for ESG. OVHcloud's constant efforts to innovate and improve the climate footprint of its activity will reduce its customers' Scope 3 emissions. Revenue by product segment (in € million) First half-year First half-year Change (%) Change (%) LFL 2022 2023 Private Cloud 233 273 +17.4% +14.8% Public Cloud 60 74 +24.1% +20.5% Web Cloud & Other 90 92 +2.8% +2.4% Total revenue 382 439 +15.0% +12.8% OVHcloud is accelerating the strengthening of the weight of high-growth cloud offers in its portfolio, which now represent nearly 80% of its revenue Private Cloud, which includes Bare Metal Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud, posted first-half revenue of €273 million, up +17.4% as reported and up +14.8% like-for-like, with the second quarter seeing an acceleration in growth of +17.3% as reported and +16.6% like-for-like, thus confirming the positive trends seen at the start of the year. The strong growth in the segment over the half-year reflects the very good sales performance of Hosted Private Cloud in France and continuous growth in Bare Metal Cloud across all geographic regions. OVHcloud will continue to develop new services in Private cloud, in the coming quarters, to offer services to its customers that are always closer to their usages. Public Cloud continued its strong growth throughout the first half-year, with an acceleration in all geographic regions, to achieve revenue of €74 million over the period, reflecting growth of +24.1% as reported and +20.5% like-for-like. In the second quarter, growth was +25.2% on a reported basis and +22.8% on a like-for-like basis. Public Cloud benefited from a strong acceleration in Europe. PaaS services continue to record an excellent traction with a growing customer acquisition. PaaS represent almost 8% of Public Cloud revenue in Q2, up strongly compared to previous quarters. New services, currently under development, will be offered to customers: a new "cold" storage offering, currently in Beta, new services of cybersecurity (KMS and IAM) and new offerings of data management. 3 / 14

The Web Cloud & Other segment posted first-half revenue growth of +2.8% as reported and +2.4% like-for-like compared to the previous year. In the second quarter, growth was +0.4% on a reported basis and +0.3% on a like-for- like basis. The Group will offer in the coming months a new offering of web hosting with enhanced innovations enabling to increase competitiveness and technical performance of these solutions. Revenue by geography (in € million) First half-year First half-year Change (%) Change (%) LFL 2022 2023 France 190 216 +14.0% +12.8% Europe (excl. France) 109 124 +13.6% +13.1% Rest of the World 83 99 +19.1% +12.6% Total revenue 382 439 +15.0% +12.8% Revenue in France reached €216 million over the first half-year, with double-digit growth in the Private Cloud and Public Cloud segments. The Enterprise channel continued to show strong growth in all segments, and once again accelerated during Q2. In the other European countries, Private Cloud revenue continued to grow strongly and the Public Cloud saw a particularly marked acceleration during Q2. Germany and Eastern Europe accelerated strongly during this first half- year. In the Rest of the World, growth also accelerated, despite a high comparison base in the USA and the marked slowdown in activities in Russia. OVHcloud announced the opening of its new data centre in India, and thus reinforces its presence in Asia, in one of the most dynamic regions. Expected annual compound growth in the cloud market in India exceeds 30%. Moreover, as in numerous geographic regions, India is particularly sensitive to data sovereignty, and this new data centre meets a high need for sovereignty. Adjusted EBITDA of €156 million, i.e. a margin of 35.4% (in € million) First half-year First half-year Change (%) Change (%) LFL 2022 2023 Private Cloud 76 92 +19.6% +15.6% Public Cloud 26 31 +16.6% +17.7% Web Cloud & Other 25 29 +16.0% +14.7% Current EBITDA 128 152 +18.3% 15.8% Private Cloud 92 94 +2.3% (0.5)% Public Cloud 30 32 +5.7% +5.3% Web Cloud & Other 31 30 (3.9)% (4.9)% Adjusted EBITDA 153 156 +1.7% (0.2)% 4 / 14