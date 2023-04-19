OVH Groupe : OVHcloud - Half-year Financial Statements FY2022
Condensed half-year consolidated
financial statements
1st Half Year 2023
Contents
Activity report for the first half year 2023
Condensed half-year consolidated financial statements for the first half year 2023 Statutory auditors' report
Statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report
Activity report for the first half year 2023
1. Overview
1.1 Key figures
The following table presents the key figures for the first half of 2023.
(in millions of euros)
1st semester 2022 1st semester 2023
Change (%)
Change (%) LFL
(Like-for-like)
(3)
Revenue
382
439
15.0%
12.8%
Current EBITDA
(1)
128
152
18.3%
15.8%
Current EBITDA margin
33.6%
34.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
(2)
153
156
1.5%
(0.2%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.1%
35.4%
Gross cash flow from operating activitie
127
143
(4)
69
74
Recurring Capex
(4)
156
120
Growth Capex
The current EBITDA indicator corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation, impairment and other non- current operating income and expenses.
In addition to the current EBITDA, the Group follows the adjusted EBITDA. This alternative performance indicator corresponds the current EBITDA restated, on the one hand, from expenses related to share-based compensation and, on the other hand, from earn-outs.
Like-for-like(LFL): at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation vs. 2022 and excluding the direct effects of the Strasbourg incident.
OVHcloud analyses its Capex according to two categories:
recurring Capex represents the capital expenditure on servers (and related infrastructure and networks) needed to maintain income at the same level from one period to the next. It concerns the capital expenditure needed to produce new servers to replace the income from servers that were downgraded or taken offline during the period (either definitively or for refurbishment), determined on the basis of the average income per server taken offline and of the average income of new servers assembled during the period;
growth Capex represents all capital expenditure other than recurring Capex, necessary to deliver the growth in revenue.
1.2 Summary of first half year results
Solid growth in the first half FY2023
Revenue of €439 million, +15.0% as reported and +12.8% LFL (Like-for-like)
Adjusted EBITDA of €156 million, giving a margin of 35.4%
Control of capex in the first half FY2023
Recurring and growth Capex contained at 17% and 27% of revenue respectively
Rigorous management of Capex and M&A investments to maximize future value creation
Acceleration of growth in the second quarter FY2023
Acceleration of like-for-like growth in the second quarter of 2023 at +13.9% vs. +11.7% in the first quarter
Adjustment of FY2023 annual outlook
Organic revenue growth target of between +13% and +14%, in acceleration compared to FY 2022
Adjusted EBITDA margin target above 36%, with an improvement expected from H2 linked to the full effect of price increases in the fourth quarter, a normalization of energy costs and cost control plans
Recurring and growth Capex around the lower limits of the guidance
Positive momentum in the execution of the strategic plan
Reinforcement of innovation investments in Public Cloud and Private Cloud offers
Confirmation of the success of the first PaaS offers and continued innovation to expand the product portfolio
Continued geographic expansion: new datacenter in India in April 2023 and other expansions planned in Canada, Asia, and Europe
Commercial success of sovereign offers with a reinforced focus on the health vertical following the partnership with APHP
OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin said:
"OVHcloud once again shows its ability to deliver strong and constantly accelerating growth amid a volatile macro-
economic environment. Our competitive advantages are more than ever determining factors in supporting the inevitable digital transformation of our companies, institutions and society in general. As the European leader in the fast-growing cloud market, OVHcloud is ideally positioned at the forefront of an open and reversible cloud that
guarantees users' data sovereignty, offers the best performance/price ratios and is respectful of the environment. This
enables us to successfully roll out a high-performing, competitive offering to our ever-growing number of increasingly
loyal customers."
1.3 Highlights
Recognised ESG performance
During the first half-year 2023, OVHcloud confirmed its position as leader in the sustainable cloud with very good scores published by external assessments. OVHcloud obtained a score of 71/100 in the S&P Rating and, according to the rating from Sustainalytics, is one of the 15% highest performing companies in the Technological sector for ESG. OVHcloud's constant efforts to innovate and improve the climate footprint of its activity will reduce its customers' Scope 3 emissions.
1.4 Outlook
Outlook for FY 2023
For FY2023, OVHcloud is targeting organic revenue growth of 13-14%, in acceleration compared to FY2022.This growth target includes the solid first-half performance and recent developments in demand which in the short term reflect a delay in certain migration projects to the cloud or the extension of existing infrastructures.
A cost control plan has been put in place to improve the adjusted EBITDA margin as soon as the second half of 2023 and to continue to control Capex. In this context, OVHcloud is targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin above 36% over FY2023 and recurring and growth Capex in the lower range of their respective annual targets of 16% to 20% and 28% to 32% of FY2023 revenue.
Medium-term outlook
The Group reminds its medium-term financial targets:
organic revenue growth accelerating to around 25% by FY2025 driven by a shift in business mix, deployment of the "Move to PaaS" strategy, international expansion, the benefit of the market shift towards hybrid and multi-cloud and the focus on data sovereignty;
adjusted EBITDA margin close to 42%, by partly reinvesting economies of scale mainly achieved through better absorption of fixed costs over the period;
recurring Capex benefiting from productivity improvements and decrease as a percentage of revenue towards a range of between 14% and 16%; likewise, growth Capex as a percentage of revenue, within a range of 28% to 32%.
1.5 Main risks and uncertainties
The main risks and uncertainties that the Group could face in the remaining six months of the financial year are identical to those presented in chapter 2. Risk factors and internal control, of the 2022 Universal Registration Document, filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 20 December 2022 under number R.22-040.
