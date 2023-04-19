OVH Groupe : OVHcloud - Half-year Financial Statements FY2022

Statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report

Condensed half-year consolidated financial statements for the first half year 2023 Statutory auditors' report

Recurring and growth Capex around the lower limits of the guidance

Adjusted EBITDA margin target above 36%, with an improvement expected from H2 linked to the full effect of price increases in the fourth quarter, a normalization of energy costs and cost control plans

Organic revenue growth target of between +13% and +14%, in acceleration compared to FY 2022

Acceleration of growth in the second quarter FY2023

Rigorous management of Capex and M&A investments to maximize future value creation

Recurring and growth Capex contained at 17% and 27% of revenue respectively

Control of capex in the first half FY2023

OVHcloud analyses its Capex according to two categories:

In addition to the current EBITDA, the Group follows the adjusted EBITDA. This alternative performance indicator corresponds the current EBITDA restated, on the one hand, from expenses related to

The current EBITDA indicator corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation, impairment and other non- current operating income and expenses.

The following table presents the key figures for the first half of 2023.

Positive momentum in the execution of the strategic plan

Reinforcement of innovation investments in Public Cloud and Private Cloud offers

Confirmation of the success of the first PaaS offers and continued innovation to expand the product portfolio

Continued geographic expansion: new datacenter in India in April 2023 and other expansions planned in Canada, Asia, and Europe

Commercial success of sovereign offers with a reinforced focus on the health vertical following the partnership with APHP

OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin said:

"OVHcloud once again shows its ability to deliver strong and constantly accelerating growth amid a volatile macro-

economic environment. Our competitive advantages are more than ever determining factors in supporting the inevitable digital transformation of our companies, institutions and society in general. As the European leader in the fast-growing cloud market, OVHcloud is ideally positioned at the forefront of an open and reversible cloud that

guarantees users' data sovereignty, offers the best performance/price ratios and is respectful of the environment. This

enables us to successfully roll out a high-performing, competitive offering to our ever-growing number of increasingly

loyal customers."

1.3 Highlights

Recognised ESG performance

During the first half-year 2023, OVHcloud confirmed its position as leader in the sustainable cloud with very good scores published by external assessments. OVHcloud obtained a score of 71/100 in the S&P Rating and, according to the rating from Sustainalytics, is one of the 15% highest performing companies in the Technological sector for ESG. OVHcloud's constant efforts to innovate and improve the climate footprint of its activity will reduce its customers' Scope 3 emissions.

1.4 Outlook

Outlook for FY 2023

For FY2023, OVHcloud is targeting organic revenue growth of 13-14%, in acceleration compared to FY2022.This growth target includes the solid first-half performance and recent developments in demand which in the short term reflect a delay in certain migration projects to the cloud or the extension of existing infrastructures.

A cost control plan has been put in place to improve the adjusted EBITDA margin as soon as the second half of 2023 and to continue to control Capex. In this context, OVHcloud is targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin above 36% over FY2023 and recurring and growth Capex in the lower range of their respective annual targets of 16% to 20% and 28% to 32% of FY2023 revenue.

Medium-term outlook

The Group reminds its medium-term financial targets:

organic revenue growth accelerating to around 25% by FY2025 driven by a shift in business mix, deployment of the "Move to PaaS" strategy, international expansion, the benefit of the market shift towards hybrid and multi-cloud and the focus on data sovereignty;

multi-cloud and the focus on data sovereignty; adjusted EBITDA margin close to 42%, by partly reinvesting economies of scale mainly achieved through better absorption of fixed costs over the period;