OVH Groupe : OVHcloud Marketplace presents its catalogue of digital solutions at Made in PME and Go Entrepreneurs

The OVHcloud Marketplace is a platform that unites solutions from SaaS and PaaS publishers hosted on its infrastructures, and thus guarantees datasovereignty for its users. With more than 250 solutions, the platform is able to cover all business needs: collaborative tools, solutions for marketing and sales, cybersecurity, ERP/CRM, outsourcing services... No commission is charged on transactions as the objective of the program is to provide visibility and promote this trusted technology ecosystem.



Participating in such events is an opportunity for the OVHcloud Marketplace to represent the ecosystem among entrepreneurs, future entrepreneurs and VSEs/SMEs and meet them, but it is mostly a way to showcase its partner sellers who are co-exhibitors.



OVHcloud participated in the Made in PME exhibition on 24 March in Lyon, alongside Damaris, Efalia, Omydoo and Pre-CRM, all 4 sellers within the OVHcloud Marketplace. The Made in PME exhibition was an opportunity to learn about trusted cloud and datasovereignty, as well as present the catalogue of more than 250 digital solutions available on the Marketplace, covering all business needs. Partner sellers had the opportunity to interact with their solutions, and respond to the business needs of visitors.



OVHcloud will also be at GO Entrepreneurs in Paris on 6 and 7 April, along with I Paid That, Levia, Mise Sur Orbite, Omydoo and Pristy. The OVHcloud Marketplace will take the floor on the theme "Launching your business efficiently with OVHcloud Marketplace digital tools". The aim of this intervention will be to provide information on the appropriate digital tools and solutions that enable entrepreneurs to launch their business more quickly and efficiently, and to focus on the essential: their business development.

