    OVH   FR0014005HJ9

OVH GROUPE

(OVH)
OVH Groupe : OVHcloud Marketplace presents its catalogue of digital solutions at Made in PME and Go Entrepreneurs

04/05/2022 | 09:58am EDT
[In Our Programs] OVHcloud Marketplace presents its catalogue of digital solutions at Made in PME and Go Entrepreneurs Tue, 04/05/2022 - 12:00

The OVHcloud Marketplace is a platform that unites solutions from SaaS and PaaS publishers hosted on its infrastructures, and thus guarantees datasovereignty for its users. With more than 250 solutions, the platform is able to cover all business needs: collaborative tools, solutions for marketing and sales, cybersecurity, ERP/CRM, outsourcing services... No commission is charged on transactions as the objective of the program is to provide visibility and promote this trusted technology ecosystem.

Participating in such events is an opportunity for the OVHcloud Marketplace to represent the ecosystem among entrepreneurs, future entrepreneurs and VSEs/SMEs and meet them, but it is mostly a way to showcase its partner sellers who are co-exhibitors.

OVHcloud participated in the Made in PME exhibition on 24 March in Lyon, alongside Damaris, Efalia, Omydoo and Pre-CRM, all 4 sellers within the OVHcloud Marketplace. The Made in PME exhibition was an opportunity to learn about trusted cloud and datasovereignty, as well as present the catalogue of more than 250 digital solutions available on the Marketplace, covering all business needs. Partner sellers had the opportunity to interact with their solutions, and respond to the business needs of visitors.

OVHcloud will also be at GO Entrepreneurs in Paris on 6 and 7 April, along with I Paid That, Levia, Mise Sur Orbite, Omydoo and Pristy. The OVHcloud Marketplace will take the floor on the theme "Launching your business efficiently with OVHcloud Marketplace digital tools". The aim of this intervention will be to provide information on the appropriate digital tools and solutions that enable entrepreneurs to launch their business more quickly and efficiently, and to focus on the essential: their business development.

To know more about OVHcloud's intervention in Go Entrepreneurs

To know more about OVHcloud Marketplace

Disclaimer

OVH Groupe SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 768 M 844 M 844 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2022 460 M 505 M 505 M
P/E ratio 2022 338x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 441 M 4 881 M 4 881 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 435
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart OVH GROUPE
Duration : Period :
OVH Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVH GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,33 €
Average target price 28,38 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Paulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yann Leca Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Octave Klaba Chairman
Henryk Klaba Director, Director-R&D Infrastructures
Miroslaw Klaba Director, Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVH GROUPE-8.15%4 881
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-13.88%216 662
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-3.50%41 125
DYNATRACE, INC.-19.55%13 873
ANAPLAN, INC.42.49%9 813
DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.-24.81%6 500