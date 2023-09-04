PRESS RELEASE

OVHcloud announces the closing of the gridscale acquisition

Roubaix - September 4th 2023 -OVHcloud,the European Cloud leader, announces it has concluded the acquisition of 100% of the german company gridscale specialized in hyperconverged infrastructures. This acquisition is a strategic milestone in accelerating the Group's geographical expansion by entering the high growth Edge Computing market.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 37 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

About gridscale

The Cologne-based technology provider gridscale stands for intuitive, flexible multi-cloud and Edge Computing solutions and offers companies and data center operators a turnkey plug-and-play environment for hyper-converged IT infrastructures. The customer decides on the location of his secure and sovereign data processing. In addition, the gridscale technology allows scale-out to connected, public cloud environments as required, for example for less sensitive workloads. gridscale is managed by the founders and managing directors Henrik Hasenkamp and Marc Dittmann.