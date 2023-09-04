OVH Groupe : OVHcloud - OVHcloud announces the closing of the gridscale acquisition
OVHcloud announces the closing of the gridscale acquisition
Roubaix - September 4th 2023 -OVHcloud,the European Cloud leader, announces it has concluded the acquisition of 100% of the german company gridscale specialized in hyperconverged infrastructures. This acquisition is a strategic milestone in accelerating the Group's geographical expansion by entering the high growth Edge Computing market.
About OVHcloud
OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 37 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.
About gridscale
The Cologne-based technology provider gridscale stands for intuitive, flexible multi-cloud and Edge Computing solutions and offers companies and data center operators a turnkey plug-and-play environment for hyper-converged IT infrastructures. The customer decides on the location of his secure and sovereign data processing. In addition, the gridscale technology allows scale-out to connected, public cloud environments as required, for example for less sensitive workloads. gridscale is managed by the founders and managing directors Henrik Hasenkamp and Marc Dittmann.
CONTACT
Media relations
Investor relations
Julien Jay
Benjamin Mennesson
Communications & Public Relations Manager
Head of Financial Communication
media@ovhcloud.com
investor.relations@ovhcloud.com
+33 (0)7 61 24 46 67
+ 33 (0)6 99 72 73 17
OVH Groupe is the leading European cloud services provider, uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing cloud market.
The Group provides business customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to capture growing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, while meeting the surging demand for data sovereignty and trusted cloud solutions.
OVH Groupe provides 1.6 million customers - composed largely of SMBs, large and tech enterprises, as well as the public sector - with a comprehensive suite of solutions in private, public and web cloud, leveraging its global network of 33 data centers, hosting 450,000 servers across 4 continents.