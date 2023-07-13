OVHcloud, the leading European cloud provider, and the global technology group Unisys have entered into a strategic partnership. Through the partnership, OVHcloud's public cloud offering will become part of Unisys' service portfolio to provide a European, data-sovereign cloud infrastructure to public sector customers in particular. The partnership is focusing on projects and services for public sector clients at EU-level. Unisys will enter the OVHcloud Partner Program which supports joint successes in the IT channel.

The long-term partnership will initially focus on joint projects for public sector clients at EU level. Unisys has extensive expertise in modernising the infrastructures of public institutions by creating future-proof, cloud-based platforms and digitising IT applications.

Especially public sector organisations apply the highest data protection and data security requirements. Their work often involves the processing of personal and other sensitive data. For public organisations in the EU, only a cloud infrastructure can be considered that is 100 percent hosted in data centers of European cloud providers and that offers absolute compliance with GDPR. It should have all relevant cloud certifications in the European core markets such as C5 in Germany or SecNumCloud in France - all criteria that OVHcloud, as a leading European cloud provider, fully meets.

Thus, Unisys and OVHcloud complement each other ideally to jointly develop solution offerings for public sector customers in the European Union and to accompany them on their way into the cloud. The company is now joining the OVHcloud Partner Program, which aims to promote long-term partnerships in the channel. Unisys can offer its knowledge and expertise receiving financial incentives in providing OVHcloud based solutions to their clients. Approximately 1,350 partners are already members of the OVHcloud Partner Program.



"We are proud to have such a renowned service provider like Unisys as a partner. OVHcloud's secure and innovative cloud infrastructure, combined with Unisys' independent consulting and high-quality services, will create real added value for public institutions across Europe," explains Falk Weinreich, General Manager Central Europe at OVHcloud.

"As we work on many projects with public sector customers in Europe, the partnership brings us great advantages because OVHcloud's corporate headquarters is located within the European Union in France. For many public administration customers, this is an indispensable requirement for obtaining services from the cloud or outsourcing data to the cloud. OVHcloud has convinced us all along the line with a sovereign cloud and their European DNA," adds Christian Schieb, Solution Manager Business Process Solutions Unisys Global.

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 37 datacenters data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

Unisys believes that agile technologies can inspire breakthrough innovation and lead businesses into the future. We work with customers from all over the world and across all industries. We drive innovation through solutions for digital workplaces, cloud systems, IT infrastructures and business processes. We love rolling up our sleeves and working together to develop solutions that change people's technology experience from the ground up. To learn how we help our customers achieve breakthroughs, visit unisys.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

