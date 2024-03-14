Roubaix, March 14 2024 - OVHcloud, the European leader in cloud computing, announces the appointment of Yaniv Fdida as Chief Product and Technology Officer effective immediately. Yaniv will be leading the Group's innovation policy and strengthening its offering in order to meet and anticipate the many technological revolutions taking place in the Cloud.

Yaniv Fdida, who succeeds Thierry Souche, is also joining the Group's Executive Committee. He will lead the technology teams responsible for deploying and operating OVHcloud services for all customer segments.

Yaniv Fdida joined OVHcloud in 2018, where he successfully contributed to the structuring of the Infrastructure group. Since March 2023, he has created the Chief Product Office (CPO) department, which he manages within the Product Business Unit. With over 15 years' experience in the cloud, he brings his expertise and in-depth knowledge of OVHcloud products, as well as his ability to structure and get teams on board so that the cloud is a place of trust and success for the Group's customers.

"We are very pleased to welcome Yaniv to our executive committee as Chief Product and Technology Officer. His many years of expertise in the field of cloud computing and his recent successes at OVHcloud are significant assets to our teams and further strengthen our position as a European leader in cloud computing. This strategic internal development enhances our operational excellence and aligns with our strategic plan, where product innovation lies at the heart of our value proposition.



On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of OVHcloud, I would like to thank Thierry who, for over three years, has worked on transforming and structuring the Group's technology teams, and notably enabled our company to successfully deliver several product developments. We wish him the best in his future projects." said Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud.