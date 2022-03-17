Log in
    OVH   FR0014005HJ9

OVH GROUPE

(OVH)
OVH Groupe : OVHcloud launches a new range of Game servers powered by AMD Ryzen processors in Australia

03/17/2022
OVHcloud launches a new range of Game servers powered by AMD Ryzen processors in Australia Thu, 03/17/2022 - 12:00

OVHcloud today announced the launch of a brand-new range of Game servers in Australia. Based entirely on latest-generation components, the new range is powered by the most up-to-date AMD Ryzen 5000 processors to provide the highest performance on the gaming market.

Part of its enhanced bare metal suite, OVHcloud believes the range will appeal to gamers as well as resellers and video processing professionals looking for powerful servers.

With this new range, OVHcloud is offering very high-performance, business-grade servers powered by AMD Ryzen processors, that were initially designed for desktop computers. OVHcloud's deep partnership with AMD enables its customers to fully utilise AMD's processors.

OVHcloud is the only cloud provider able to cool AMD Ryzen processors optimally, to use maximum frequencies for all cores. OVHcloud has unique expertise in server cooling, with a water cooling system that has been developed in-house and deployed in its own data centres since 2003. When combined with optimised air flows, this system makes it possible to remove air conditioning from most data centres. OVHcloud can cool these processors optimally, thanks to this high-performing process.

The Game 1 range is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processors and these servers are intended for consumers, students and tech-savvy users who want to host games online.

The Game 2 range is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processors and the servers are designed for professionals who want to host multiple online games via the same computer. These servers are also ideally suited to the needs of video publishers, community managers and any professionals that handle creative workloads.

Both Game 1 and Game 2 ranges are now available in data centres in Singapore and Australia, in addition to Europe, United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

All Game servers provide benefits that are unique to OVHcloud, including ECC memory, IPMI/KVM, up to 1 Gbps public bandwidth, unlimited traffic, industry-first built-in Game anti-DDoS protection and the company's own global network with 32 Tbps capacity.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.

Disclaimer

OVH Groupe SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
