OVH Groupe : OVHcloud offers a training and certification program on its solutions to all members of its Partner Program

The OVHcloud Partner Program is a global initiative that enables organisations to leverage OVHcloud Infrastructure to build solutions and services for customers. This program provides you with the opportunity to expand your cloud offering into your existing customer base and new markets.



It is designed for Partners such as Value-Added Resellers, System Integrators, Managed Service Providers and Consulting or Training companies to help them build, market, and sell their solutions by driving joint sales and marketing activities while facilitating product training and technical support.



We are now offering a free training and certification program on our solutions to all members of the Partner Program. These certifications will recognise our partners' expertise on our solutions and maximise their ability to create the best proposals for their customers.

"Our Partner Program is a trusted ecosystem with more than 1000 partners. We are very pleased to offer members of this program a training and certification path on our solutions so that they can offer the most relevant propositions to their customers," explains Nicolas Romele, Business Development Director at OVHcloud.

This training and certification offer includes three levels of certification: Discover, Associate and Master. The first level of certification, Discover, is now available free of charge on the OVHcloud training and certification portal. The Associate and Master levels will eventually provide training on practical cases of deploying our solutions.



Find out more and join the Partner Program!