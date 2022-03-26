Log in
OVH Groupe : OVHcloud takes part in the 24heuresRH webinar on the theme “How to maintain the quality of work life in a crisis?”

03/26/2022 | 07:11pm EDT
News
[Inside OVHcloud] OVHcloud takes part in the 24heuresRH webinar on the theme "How to maintain the quality of work life in a crisis?" Mon, 03/28/2022 - 12:00

Quality of life at work refers to and groups together under the same heading the actions that make it possible to reconcile both the improvement of working conditions for employees and the overall performance of companies, especially when their organisations change. Jean-François Pecqueur, Director of Social Development at OVHcloud, discussed these issues alongside Camy Puech, President and CEO of Qualisocial, during the 24heuresRH webinar on Thursday, 24 March.

OVHcloud had the opportunity to look back on the Human Resources management of the events that marked the company's past year, such as the Covid, the Strasbourg fire, or the successful IPO. To share his experience, Jean-François Pecqueur reviewed the HR policy adopted during this period, the lessons learned at OVHcloud, and mentioned the quality of life at work plan planned for the coming months.

"The quality of work life of our employees is and will remain a priority. We are growing every day, with about sixty new hires per month, and that's why it's important to us to keep people at the heart of our concerns" explains Jean-François Pecqueur


Today, OVHcloud employs over 2,600 people from 57 different nationalities in 30 offices around the world, including 13 datacentres. Our teams work every day to offer solutions that guarantee a healthy, stimulating and fulfilling work environment. Our internal surveys allow us to measure the engagement rate of our employees within the company. This 74% rate reinforces the relevance of OVHcloud teams' initiatives and actions in favour of quality of life at work.


To watch the webinar replay

Disclaimer

OVH Groupe SA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 00:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
