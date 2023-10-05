OVHcloud, the European Cloud leader, today announces the launch of SAP HANA on Private Cloud. Adding to the existing SAP on OVHcloud range of solutions, SAP HANA on Private Cloud offers SAP partners and system integrators the best of both worlds with SAP HANA-certified servers running on OVHcloud's Private Cloud infrastructure for the highest levels of security and data protection.

Allowing clients who consume SAP On-Premise licenses to leverage the many benefits of the Cloud, in a secure and private environment that preserves trust and confidentiality, this new service overcomes the hurdles typically associated with on-site hosting for mission critical SAP ERP.

Combining SAP HANA-certified HCI servers with VMware on OVHcloud infrastructure, the new SAP HANA Private Cloud service is available in the OVHcloud Hosted Private Cloud environment. It is backed with a 99.95% SLA guarantee for unmatched availability and enables organisations to enjoy an effortless deployment. Targeting industries where security and data protection are critical, such as public sector, regulated industries and operators of vital importance, the SAP HANA on Private Cloud solution is aimed at hosting the most critical SAP environments on an easy-to-use private and trusted Cloud environment.

A trusted Cloud for SAP workloads

SAP HANA on Private Cloud benefits from OVHcloud's well-known expertise in infrastructure, offering a trusted Cloud in environmentally friendly datacenters. The SAP HANA-certified HCI servers are available in VMware on OVHcloud environments, enabling clients to benefit from a variety of certifications and qualifications (C5, G-Cloud, AGID, ENS, HDS and PCI DSS) that are suitable for the most stringent workloads, including the highly regarded SecNumCloud qualification delivered by France's National Information Systems Security Agency (ANSSI). With an unmatched set of certifications and qualifications, OVHcloud offers a trusted environment to execute SAP workloads.

Accelerate Cloud deployments

In order to ensure secure hosting and effortless deployment of SAP environments, OVHcloud uses industry standard Cloud technologies and features developed by OVHcloud for SAP infrastructures, making sure SAP-certified partners and system integrators can focus on their core business to deliver value rather than managing infrastructure.

As such, SAP HANA on Private Cloud offers a number of optional SAP features including SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for SAP applications OS templates in Bring Your Own License (BYOL) mode as well as Veeam Managed Backup, SAP infrastructure as code (including Terraform module), SAP HANA databases pre-installation* using SAP HANA VM template. As a result, clients can accelerate their SAP deployments significantly.

Furthermore and thanks to OVHcloud Backint Agent for SAP HANA* databases, certified by SAP, users can back up their SAP HANA databases in OVHcloud S3 Object Storage benefiting from one of the best price/performance ratio for cloud Object Storage. With an easy setup and embedded retention and immutability policies the storage service is designed to fend off ransomware attempts.

"With a number of SAP clients from both private and public sectors on the lookout for sovereign solutions, our partnership with OVHcloud allows for supporting clients with SAP ECC6 or S/4HANA in their move to cloud scenario, in full compliance with their security and confidentiality concerns. We are extremely happy with our partnership and can attest to OVHcloud's strong expertise in the infrastructure domain as well as in SAP technologies and solutions. We also share one common value I haven't witnessed in a while: a profound respect of customers and their challenges" said Bertrand Dalaison, Associate Director Applium.

"At ADOMA, data safety and protection are at the heart of our concerns. Following a call for tenders, we selected the Applium OVHcloud partnership for the use of European and sovereign infrastructures to migrate and host all our SAP environments" said Thierry Le Dilosquer, Head of Department Technical Infrastructures, Adoma.

"SAP HANA on Private Cloud delivers SAP partners and systems integrators with even more choice as they transition ERP from on-premises to a private Cloud environment all with the benefits of OVHcloud infrastructure backed with the certifications and qualifications required for a variety of mission-critical workloads ensuring data sovereignty. Offering SAP building blocks on top of our lineup, we are making sure our partners can deliver value in creating the most complete SAP packaged offers for their final customers" said Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer OVHcloud.

Availability

SAP HANA on Private Cloud is powered by robust SAP HANA-certified HCI servers capable of 166658 SAPS and equipped with 1,5 TB of RAM. Packs include a minimum of three servers (64 servers maximum per cluster) and 2x 3 TB datastores for additional requirements (excluding SAP HANA).

SAP HANA on Private Cloud is available now in the following European datacenters: Roubaix (FR), Strasbourg (FR), Limburg (DE) and Erith (UK).

*not available in SecNumCloud-qualified VMware on OVHcloud environment

Resources