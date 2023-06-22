OVHcloud, the European cloud leader, announces the rearchitecting of its VMware portfolio in the Hosted Private Cloud universe. Closely following the needs of system integrators, SaaS providers, SMB and Enterprises, the new VMware on OVHcloud product line aims to address the main challenges in moving legacy apps to the cloud, developing modern apps or setting up a multicloud strategy.

Leveraging technologies and architectures already used, trusted and known by customers, the VMware on OVHcloud lineup offers a seamless experience built on VMware vSphere. It is both robust and flexible and takes advantage of a large unmetered 10 Gbps guaranteed public bandwidth as well as an improved and industry leading SLA of 99,95% for higher availability and resilience. The VMware on OVHcloud range is now comprised of four products:

OVHcloud Managed VMware vSphere

OVHcloud Managed VMware vSphere, Hyperconverged Storage

OVHcloud Managed VMware vSphere, Network Security

OVHcloud Managed VMware vSphere, Software-Defined Datacenter

The perfect platform to migrate and build modern applications

The VMware on OVHcloud platform now allows application migration to the cloud without any refactoring, reducing risk and saving time, on top of the ability to perform infrastructure migration in lift & shift scenarios. It is ready to deploy VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, making Kubernetes cluster management a breeze and paving the way for apps to evolve to a Cloud native model.

With VMware NSX-T available on select products, the overall security management of apps is streamlined, whatever their context (VM or Container). This also includes the ability to rely on a micro-segmentation strategy to reduce the risk of lateral movement attacks, such as ransomwares.

"We are extremely proud to introduce our new trusted and secure VMware on OVHcloud range. Leveraging a modern technical base, it has been carefully designed to answer the needs of our customers and support them when they migrate their apps to the cloud. Thanks to the latest innovations and VMware Tanzu compatibility, the complexity of Kubernetes is hidden to rapidly develop modern apps. If that wasn't enough the VMware on OVHcloud lineup comes with a host of security certifications on our sustainable cloud." said Thierry Souche, Chief Technology Officer OVHcloud.

Staying in control of cloud spending

The rearchitected VMware on OVHcloud product line is designed to offer customers maximum flexibility, ensuring that they only pay for what they need. With costs rising around the world across most industries, and 80% of businesses concerned by the challenge of mastering cloud spending, this focus offers organisations the best possible performance - price ratio for their budgets and needs, further demonstrating the predictable pricing OVHcloud is known for.

A secure and sustainable offer

VMware on OVHcloud benefits from OVHcloud's well-known expertise in infrastructure, offering a trusted Cloud in environmentally friendly datacenters. Totally integrated with other OVHcloud services through vRack Private Network, VMware on OVHcloud addresses the most stringent workloads when it comes to sovereignty. Being labeled as a VMware Sovereign Cloud Provider, VMware on OVHcloud comes with a host of certifications including HDS, PCI-DSS and the SecNumCloud qualification delivered by France's National Information Systems Security Agency (ANSSI).

OVHcloud datacenters take advantage of a unique industrial model with a bespoke watercooling system that contributes to a truly sustainable Cloud, which allows customers to reach best-in-class PUE/WUE indexes. Greatly participating in helping businesses to reach their goals in sustainability, the VMware on OVHcloud offer is VMware Zero Carbon Committed certified.

Pricing and availability

All in all, the new VMware on OVHcloud lineup offers an unprecedented level of flexibility at the software and hardware levels, boasts one of the best performance-price ratios of the industry and benefits from a technical foundation designed to answer modern businesses challenges including cloud cost control.

VMware on OVHcloud is now available in Europe and Canada.

Resources