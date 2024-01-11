OVHcloud: 11% sales growth in Q1

January 11, 2024 at 02:24 am EST Share

OVHcloud reports sales growth of 11% to €240 million for the first quarter of 2024, with like-for-like growth of 12%, including +18.9% for public cloud and +14.9% for private cloud.



The group highlights a good sales performance in Europe and sustained demand for sovereign offerings, as well as a 'successful launch of gridscale integration with the first local zone deployments in the coming months'.



OVHcloud confirms its annual targets for 2024, including organic sales growth of between 11% and 13%, an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 37%, and generation of unlevered free cash flow in the second half of 2024.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.