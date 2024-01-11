OVHcloud: 11% sales growth in Q1
The group highlights a good sales performance in Europe and sustained demand for sovereign offerings, as well as a 'successful launch of gridscale integration with the first local zone deployments in the coming months'.
OVHcloud confirms its annual targets for 2024, including organic sales growth of between 11% and 13%, an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 37%, and generation of unlevered free cash flow in the second half of 2024.
