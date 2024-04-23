OVHcloud appoints Deputy Managing Director

Coinciding with the publication of its half-year results, OVHcloud has announced the appointment of Benjamin Revcolevschi as Deputy Managing Director, effective May 6. He will bring his expertise to the IT group as it continues to grow.



Benjamin Revcolevschi will manage all operations, both in France and internationally, with a particular focus on innovation, sustainability and the development of new products for current and future datacenters.



Over the course of his career, he has held operational and business management positions at Neuf Cegetel/SFR, then as General Manager of Fujitsu in France. Until recently, he was Managing Director France and Benelux at DXC Technology.



