OVHcloud: launch of 3-AZ region in Paris
The three separate datacenters benefit from different power sources. Data can be replicated for near-instant failover, or distributed for scaling, offering organizations increased resilience.
"We will be offering our Public Cloud products through this solution in the future, as new 3-AZ regions are expected to arrive", said Yaniv Fdida, chief product & technology officer at OVHcloud.
