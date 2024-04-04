OVHcloud: launch of 3-AZ region in Paris

April 04, 2024 at 02:21 am EDT Share

OVHcloud announces the launch of the 3-AZ region located in Paris, a new availability zone which 'aims to offer businesses a presence in three geographically close datacenters to provide resilience and low latency'.



The three separate datacenters benefit from different power sources. Data can be replicated for near-instant failover, or distributed for scaling, offering organizations increased resilience.



"We will be offering our Public Cloud products through this solution in the future, as new 3-AZ regions are expected to arrive", said Yaniv Fdida, chief product & technology officer at OVHcloud.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.