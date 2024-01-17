OVHcloud: presents its strategic plan and targets
The Group is targeting weighted average annual organic growth (LFL CAGR) in sales between FY2024 and FY2026 of between 11 and 13%.
The FY2026 adjusted EBITDA margin target is set at around 39%.
Management also announces FY2026 recurring capex and growth capex of between 12 and 14% and 16 and
18% of Group sales respectively, and positive free cash flow in FY2026.
For 2024, OVHcloud is targeting organic sales growth of between 11% and 13%, an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 37%, and recurring and growth Capex of around 16% and 24% of sales respectively.
OVHcloud is also targeting Unlevered Free cash flow generation in the second half of 2024, with a view to generating Unlevered Free cash flow as early as 2025.
