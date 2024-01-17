OVHcloud: presents its strategic plan and targets

OVHcloud presents its Shaping the Future strategic plan and its new financial targets to 2026.



The Group is targeting weighted average annual organic growth (LFL CAGR) in sales between FY2024 and FY2026 of between 11 and 13%.



The FY2026 adjusted EBITDA margin target is set at around 39%.



Management also announces FY2026 recurring capex and growth capex of between 12 and 14% and 16 and

18% of Group sales respectively, and positive free cash flow in FY2026.





For 2024, OVHcloud is targeting organic sales growth of between 11% and 13%, an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 37%, and recurring and growth Capex of around 16% and 24% of sales respectively.



OVHcloud is also targeting Unlevered Free cash flow generation in the second half of 2024, with a view to generating Unlevered Free cash flow as early as 2025.



