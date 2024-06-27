OVHcloud: sales growth of 10% in Q3
"This dynamic performance is explained by an improvement in ARPAC on the private Cloud, supported by good take-up of a new range of high-performance servers, and a significant increase in the number of new customers on the public Cloud", it explains.
OVHcloud confirms all its objectives for the 2024 financial year, including organic sales growth of between 9 and 10%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 37%, as well as its medium-term outlook.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction