OVHcloud: sales growth of 10% in Q3

OVHcloud reports third-quarter sales of 250.8 million euros, up 10.1% on the previous year on a reported basis, including a 9% increase on a like-for-like basis.



"This dynamic performance is explained by an improvement in ARPAC on the private Cloud, supported by good take-up of a new range of high-performance servers, and a significant increase in the number of new customers on the public Cloud", it explains.



OVHcloud confirms all its objectives for the 2024 financial year, including organic sales growth of between 9 and 10%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 37%, as well as its medium-term outlook.



