[Our Innovations] February 2021: OVHcloud Product News

TLDR (which means Too Long Didn't Read) is the best way to be informed of the latest OVHcloud news in just a few seconds! Samson Son, Product Marketing Manager, as his job title suggests, is in charge of providing news about products.

This month, we invite you to dive into the Public Cloud universe to explore new opportunities. If you're looking to boost your computing power, we've teamed up with our partner NVIDIA to bring you high-performance GPU instances. On the DBaaS side, you now have six references to help you develop your applications. And since security is the keystone of your business, you can use Keycloak to manage access to your managed Kubernetes® clusters.