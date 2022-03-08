Log in
    OVH   FR0014005HJ9

OVH GROUPE

(OVH)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 08:19:40 am
20.8 EUR   -0.48%
08:13a[OUR INNOVATIONS] FEBRUARY 2021 : OVHcloud Product News
PU
03/07BARE METAL SCALE AND HIGH GRADE SERVERS : Price change
PU
03/04AI NOTEBOOKS : analyze and classify sounds with AI
PU
[Our Innovations] February 2021: OVHcloud Product News

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
[Our Innovations] February 2021: OVHcloud Product News Mon, 03/07/2022 - 12:00

TLDR (which means Too Long Didn't Read) is the best way to be informed of the latest OVHcloud news in just a few seconds! Samson Son, Product Marketing Manager, as his job title suggests, is in charge of providing news about products.

This month, we invite you to dive into the Public Cloud universe to explore new opportunities. If you're looking to boost your computing power, we've teamed up with our partner NVIDIA to bring you high-performance GPU instances. On the DBaaS side, you now have six references to help you develop your applications. And since security is the keystone of your business, you can use Keycloak to manage access to your managed Kubernetes® clusters.

Disclaimer

OVH Groupe SA published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 767 M 833 M 833 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2022 460 M 499 M 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 536x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 969 M 4 310 M 4 310 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 435
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends OVH GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,90 €
Average target price 28,60 €
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Paulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yann Leca Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Octave Klaba Chairman
Henryk Klaba Director, Director-R&D Infrastructures
Miroslaw Klaba Director, Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVH GROUPE-17.72%4 310
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-22.78%193 287
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-29.92%29 867
DYNATRACE, INC.-33.69%11 435
ANAPLAN, INC.-1.96%6 637
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374