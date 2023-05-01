Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVID   US6904691010

OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.

(OVID)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-28 pm EDT
3.580 USD   -0.83%
06:33aOvid Therapeutics : Unlocking ROCK2 inhibition in the CNS
PU
06:01aOvid Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Graviton Bioscience, Proven Developers of Selective ROCK2 Inhibitors
GL
04/28Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - Long-term Safety and Efficacy Findings from Soticlestat Open Label Extension Study Presented by Takeda at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ovid Therapeutics : Unlocking ROCK2 inhibition in the CNS

05/01/2023 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

®

Unlocking ROCK2 inhibition in the CNS

A COLLABORATION WITH

GRAVITON BIOSCIENCE

April 2023

Disclaimers and forward-looking statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and development of Ovid's product candidate pipeline and achievement of expected near- and long-term milestones; the potential therapeutic benefits of Ovid's current or future product candidates and pipeline programs; the reporting of preclinical and clinical data for OV329 and GV101; the potential uses of OV329 and GV101; the clinical and regulatory development of OV329 and GV101; the likelihood that data for OV329 and GV101 will support future development and therapeutic potential; the potential development of GV101 and other ROCK2 inhibitor compounds in Graviton's library and the potential timing of GV101 clinical studies; the suitability of GV101 and Graviton's library of ROCK2 inhibitor compounds for a range of formulations and rare central nervous system administrations; the potential development of OV350 and other KCC2 compounds in the Company's library; the suitability of the Company's library of novel, direct KCC2 transporter activators for a range of formulations and administrations that would make it possible to pursue both chronic and acute epilepsies; the timing for filing of the Company's IND applications; the timing for the completion of Takeda's two pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating soticlestat for Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes; the success of Takeda's trials in soticlestat; the success of any licensing or partnering opportunities, the success, timing, ability to attract and maintain strategic collaborations; the clinical and regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, OV329, GV101, OV350, or any of Ovid's other current or future product candidates and pipeline programs and market opportunities You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "will," "may," "plan", "believes", intends," "anticipates," "strives," "design," "advance," "target," "seek," "expects," and "potential" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances).

Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval processes, risks related to Ovid's ability to achieve its financial objectives, the risk that Ovid may not be able to realize the intended benefits of its technology or its business strategy, risks related to Ovid's ability to identify business development targets or strategic partners, to enter into strategic transactions on favorable terms, or to consummate and realize the benefits of any business development transactions and risks to Ovid's or any of its partners' abilities to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Ovid's Annual Report of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 13, 2023, and in future filings Ovid makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

The trademarks included in this presentation are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only.

Ovid Therapeutics © 2023

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • Overview
  • The ROCK2i opportunity
  • Assets: GV101 and portfolio
  • Mechanistic rationale
  • Initial indication: Brainstem cavernous malformations
  • Development approach

CONFIDENTIAL - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION © 2023

3

GOAL

Change the world of orphan CNS therapy

with a novel mechanism of action: ROCK 2 inhibition, and highly selective and safe compounds

that can act on endothelial and autoimmune disorders of the brain

becoming staples in the treatment armamentarium

CONFIDENTIAL - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION © 2023

4

Collaborators to accelerate successful ROCK2i

  • Pipeline of differentiated mechanisms for rare CNS & seizure-related disorders
  • Repeat value creators via external innovation
  • Veteran CNS development & commercial strategy team who supported launch or development of:
    • Ztalmy,®Fintepla,®Tysabri,® Gilenya,® Lecanemab,®Acthar Gel,® Brineura®
  • Pioneers of selective ROCK2 inhibitors
  • Experts in RhoA/ROCK2 pathway
  • Founders of KADMON, sold to Sanofi
  • Successful developer of 1st next generation ROCK2 for GVHD
  • Prolific drug discoverer/developers
    • Erbitux,® Rezurock®

CONFIDENTIAL - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION © 2023

5

Disclaimer

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.
06:33aOvid Therapeutics : Unlocking ROCK2 inhibition in the CNS
PU
06:01aOvid Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Graviton Bioscience, Proven Developers o..
GL
04/28Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - Long-term Safety and Efficacy Findings from Soticlestat Open L..
AQ
04/27Ovid Therapeutics Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27Long-term Safety & Efficacy Findings from Soticlestat Open Label Extension Study Presen..
GL
04/10Pfizer, hundreds of US drugmakers call for reversal of Texas abortion pill ruling
RE
04/10Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
04/10Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
03/13OVID THERAPEUTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
03/13Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,07 M - -
Net income 2023 -50,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,00x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3 543x
Capi. / Sales 2024 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,58 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Max Levin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey A. Rona Chief Financial & Business Officer
Claude Nicaise Head-Research & Development
Julia Tsai Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Manoj Malhotra Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.92.47%252
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.99%87 768
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.13%85 880
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.63%28 574
BIONTECH SE-23.95%27 531
GENMAB A/S-5.47%26 844
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer