    OVID   US6904691010

OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.

(OVID)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
2.500 USD   +2.04%
08:04aOvid Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference
GL
08:02aOvid Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference
AQ
02/08Ovid Therapeutics Expands Epilepsy Development Expertise with New Appointments
GL
Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

02/28/2023 | 08:04am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines designed to conquer epilepsies and meaningfully improve the lives of people affected by brain disorders, today announced that management will participant in a panel titled “Orphan Epilepsies” at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on March 6, 2023, at 12:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company striving to conquer seizures and brain disorders with courageous science. Ovid’s pipeline of small molecule and genetic medicines candidates seek to meaningfully improve the lives of people and families affected by epilepsies. Ovid is developing OV329, a GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor that is in early clinical development for treatment-resistant seizures, and OV350, a direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, for potential treatment of epilepsies. In addition, Ovid maintains a significant financial interest in the future regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, which Takeda is responsible for advancing globally. Soticlestat is a cholesterol 24-hydroxylase inhibitor, which is currently in Phase 3 trials for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Contacts
Investors and Media:
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Meg Alexander
917-943-6681
malexander@ovidrx.com

OR

Investors:
Argot Partners
Maeve Conneighton
212-596-7231
ovid@argotpartners.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,47 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 176 M 176 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 120x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 80,9%
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Max Levin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey A. Rona Chief Financial & Business Officer
Claude Nicaise Head-Research & Development
Julia Tsai Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Manoj Malhotra Chief Medical Officer
