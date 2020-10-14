Log in
Ovintiv : to Host its Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call on October 29, 2020

10/14/2020

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2020 third quarter results conference call at 9 a.m. MT on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company plans to release its third quarter financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the 2020 third quarter conference call, including slides, will also be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting: 

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (281) 210-5253

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-third-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-on-october-29-2020-301152431.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

