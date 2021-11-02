Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021
PART I
Item 1. Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(US$ millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
(Note 2)
Product and service revenues
(Note 3)
$
2,720
$
1,326
$
7,440
$
3,919
Gains (losses) on risk management, net
(Note 19)
(950
)
(154 )
(2,176
)
587
Sublease revenues
(Note 9)
19
18
55
53
Total Revenues
1,789
1,190
5,319
4,559
Operating Expenses
(Note 2)
Production, mineral and other taxes
77
47
210
126
Transportation and processing
397
365
1,194
1,129
Operating
(Notes 16, 17)
153
133
466
452
Purchased product
759
322
2,096
1,039
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
297
406
916
1,433
Impairments
(Note 8)
-
1,336
-
4,863
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
5
8
17
26
Administrative
(Notes 15, 16, 17)
101
79
346
297
Total Operating Expenses
1,789
2,696
5,245
9,365
Operating Income (Loss)
-
(1,506 )
74
(4,806 )
Other (Income) Expenses
Interest
(Notes 4, 10)
77
97
263
279
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(Notes 5, 19)
-
(25 )
(15
)
51
Other (gains) losses, net
(Notes 6, 10, 17)
(6
)
(18 )
(31
)
(48 )
Total Other (Income) Expenses
71
54
217
282
Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax
(71
)
(1,560 )
(143
)
(5,088 )
Income tax expense (recovery)
(Note 6)
1
(39 )
(175
)
395
Net Earnings (Loss)
$
(72
)
$
(1,521 )
$
32
$
(5,483 )
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share of Common Stock
(Note 12)
Basic
$
(0.28
)
$
(5.85 )
$
0.12
$
(21.10 )
Diluted
(0.28
)
(5.85 )
0.12
(21.10 )
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (millions)
(Note 12)
Basic
261.1
259.8
260.7
259.8
Diluted
261.1
259.8
265.3
259.8
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(US$ millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Earnings (Loss)
$
(72
)
$
(1,521 )
$
32
$
(5,483 )
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(Note 13)
(48
)
26
(4
)
(21 )
Pension and other post-employment benefit plans
(Notes 13, 17)
(1
)
(2 )
(4
)
(1 )
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(49
)
24
(8
)
(22 )
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
(121
)
$
(1,497 )
$
24
$
(5,505 )
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
1
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
As at
As at
September 30,
December 31,
(US$ millions)
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8
$
10
Accounts receivable and accrued revenues (net of allowances
of $3 million (2020: $4 million))
(Note 3)
1,221
928
Risk management
(Notes 18, 19)
1
37
Income tax receivable
(Note 6)
98
272
1,328
1,247
Property, Plant and Equipment, at cost:
(Note 8)
Oil and natural gas properties, based on full cost accounting
Proved properties
54,684
53,883
Unproved properties
2,217
2,962
Other
897
911
Property, plant and equipment
57,798
57,756
Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(49,208
)
(48,306 )
Property, plant and equipment, net
(Note 2)
8,590
9,450
Other Assets
1,094
1,143
Risk Management
(Notes 18, 19)
-
4
Goodwill
(Note 2)
2,624
2,625
(Note 2)
$
13,636
$
14,469
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,866
$
1,704
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
63
68
Income tax payable
4
3
Risk management
(Notes 18, 19)
1,418
130
Current portion of long-term debt
(Note 10)
-
518
3,351
2,423
Long-Term Debt
(Note 10)
4,791
6,367
Operating Lease Liabilities
900
938
Other Liabilities and Provisions
(Note 11)
215
358
Risk Management
(Notes 18, 19)
246
125
Asset Retirement Obligation
336
401
Deferred Income Taxes
-
20
9,839
10,632
Commitments and Contingencies
(Note 21)
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital - authorized 775 million shares of stock
2021 issued and outstanding: 261.1 million shares (2020: 259.8 million shares)
(Note 12)
3
3
Paid in surplus
(Note 12)
8,553
8,531
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
(5,827
)
(5,773 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(Note 13)
1,068
1,076
Total Shareholders' Equity
3,797
3,837
$
13,636
$
14,469
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
2
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(unaudited)
Retained
Accumulated
Earnings
Other
Total
Share
Paid in
(Accumulated
Comprehensive
Shareholders'
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (US$ millions)
Capital
Surplus
Deficit)
Income
Equity
Balance, June 30, 2021
$
3
$
8,532
$
(5,718
)
$
1,117
$
3,934
Net Earnings (Loss)
-
-
(72
)
-
(72
)
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.14 per share)
(Note 12)
-
-
(37
)
-
(37
)
Equity-Settled Compensation Costs
-
21
-
-
21
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Note 13)
-
-
-
(49
)
(49
)
Balance, September 30, 2021
$
3
$
8,553
$
(5,827
)
$
1,068
$
3,797
Retained
Accumulated
Earnings
Other
Total
Share
Paid in
(Accumulated
Comprehensive
Shareholders'
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (US$ millions)
Capital
Surplus
Deficit)
Income
Equity
Balance, June 30, 2020
$
3
$
8,460
$
(3,590 )
$
1,000
$
5,873
Net Earnings (Loss)
-
-
(1,521 )
-
(1,521 )
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.09375 per share)
(Note 12)
-
-
(24 )
-
(24 )
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Note 13)
-
-
-
24
24
Balance, September 30, 2020
$
3
$
8,460
$
(5,135 )
$
1,024
$
4,352
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(unaudited)
Retained
Accumulated
Earnings
Other
Total
Share
Paid in
(Accumulated
Comprehensive
Shareholders'
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (US$ millions)
Capital
Surplus
Deficit)
Income
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020
$
3
$
8,531
$
(5,773
)
$
1,076
$
3,837
Net Earnings (Loss)
-
-
32
-
32
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.3275 per share)
(Note 12)
-
-
(86
)
-
(86
)
Equity-Settled Compensation Costs
-
22
-
-
22
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Note 13)
-
-
-
(8
)
(8
)
Balance, September 30, 2021
$
3
$
8,553
$
(5,827
)
$
1,068
$
3,797
Retained
Accumulated
Earnings
Other
Total
Share
Paid in
(Accumulated
Comprehensive
Shareholders'
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (US$ millions)
Capital
Surplus
Deficit)
Income
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2019
$
7,061
$
1,402
$
421
$
1,046
$
9,930
Net Earnings (Loss)
-
-
(5,483 )
-
(5,483 )
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.28125 per share)
(Note 12)
-
-
(73 )
-
(73 )
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Note 13)
-
-
-
(22 )
(22 )
Reclassification of Share Capital
(Note 12)
(7,058 )
7,058
-
-
-
Balance, September 30, 2020
$
3
$
8,460
$
(5,135 )
$
1,024
$
4,352
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(US$ millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net earnings (loss)
$
(72
)
$
(1,521 )
$
32
$
(5,483 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
297
406
916
1,433
Impairments
(Note 8)
-
1,336
-
4,863
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
5
8
17
26
Deferred income taxes
(Note 6)
1
(42 )
(19
)
393
Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management
(Note 19)
579
243
1,426
18
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(Note 5)
14
(21 )
20
30
Foreign exchange on settlements
(Note 5)
(3
)
(2 )
(12
)
18
Other
24
(9 )
88
(61 )
Net change in other assets and liabilities
(10
)
(47 )
(21
)
(167 )
Net change in non-cash working capital
(Note 20)
(23
)
142
(58
)
106
Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities
812
493
2,389
1,176
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(Note 2)
(365
)
(351 )
(1,098
)
(1,393 )
Acquisitions
(Note 7)
-
(1 )
(3
)
(19 )
Proceeds from divestitures
(Note 7)
(8
)
39
1,017
69
Net change in investments and other
6
68
(36
)
(74 )
Cash From (Used in) Investing Activities
(367
)
(245 )
(120
)
(1,417 )
Financing Activities
Net issuance (repayment) of revolving long-term debt
(Note 10)
-
(100 )
(950
)
452
Repayment of long-term debt
(Note 10)
(518
)
(109 )
(1,137
)
(224 )
Dividends on shares of common stock
(Note 12)
(37
)
(24 )
(86
)
(73 )
Finance lease payments and other
(2
)
(23 )
(98
)
(67 )
Cash From (Used in) Financing Activities
(557
)
(256 )
(2,271
)
88
Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) on Cash, Cash Equivalents
and Restricted Cash Held in Foreign Currency
(2
)
1
-
(5 )
Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(114
)
(7 )
(2
)
(158 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period
122
39
10
190
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period
$
8
$
32
$
8
$
32
Cash, End of Period
$
7
$
22
$
7
$
22
Cash Equivalents, End of Period
1
10
1
10
Restricted Cash, End of Period
-
-
-
-
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period
$
8
$
32
$
8
$
32
Supplementary Cash Flow Information
(Note 20)
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
5
Sales 2021
7 453 M
-
-
Net income 2021
1 032 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
4 655 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,16x
Yield 2021
1,27%
Capitalization
9 995 M
9 972 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,97x
EV / Sales 2022
1,65x
Nbr of Employees
1 916
Free-Float
99,1%
