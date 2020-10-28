Encana : Supplemental Information for the period ended September 30, 2020 0 10/28/2020 | 06:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Interim Supplemental Information (unaudited) For the period ended September 30, 2020 U.S. Dollar / U.S. Protocol Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Financial Results 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (US$ millions, unless otherwise specified) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Net Earnings (Loss) (5,483 ) (1,521 ) (4,383 ) 421 234 (6 ) 240 149 336 (245 ) Per share - basic and diluted (1) (21.10 ) (5.85 ) (16.87 ) 1.62 0.90 (0.02 ) 0.92 0.56 1.22 (1.00 ) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2) (92 ) (8 ) (111 ) 27 860 210 650 195 290 165 Per share - basic and diluted (1) (0.35 ) (0.03 ) (0.43 ) 0.10 3.29 0.81 2.48 0.74 1.05 0.68 Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3) 1,237 398 304 535 2,931 815 2,116 817 877 422 Per share - basic and diluted (1) 4.76 1.53 1.17 2.06 11.22 3.14 8.09 3.09 3.18 1.73 Effective Tax Rate calculated using United States Federal Statutory Rate (4) 21.0% 26.6% Foreign Exchange Rates (US$ per C$1) Average 0.739 0.751 0.722 0.744 0.754 0.758 0.752 0.757 0.748 0.752 Period end 0.750 0.750 0.734 0.705 0.770 0.770 0.755 0.755 0.764 0.748 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Summary Net Earnings (Loss) (5,483 ) (1,521 ) (4,383 ) 421 234 (6 ) 240 149 336 (245 ) Before-tax (Addition) Deduction: Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management (18 ) (243 ) (679 ) 904 (730 ) (345 ) (385 ) (41 ) 83 (427 ) Impairments (4,863 ) (1,336 ) (3,250 ) (277 ) - - - - - - Restructuring charges (88 ) (7 ) (81 ) - (138 ) (4 ) (134 ) (4 ) (17 ) (113 ) Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss) (33 ) 21 50 (104 ) 94 52 42 (41 ) 46 37 Gain (loss) on divestitures - - - - 3 (1 ) 4 5 - (1 ) Gain on debt retirement 28 6 11 11 - - - - - - (4,974 ) (1,559 ) (3,949 ) 534 (771 ) (298 ) (473 ) (81 ) 112 (504 ) Income tax (417 ) 46 (323 ) (140 ) 145 82 63 35 (66 ) 94 After-tax (Addition) Deduction (5,391 ) (1,513 ) (4,272 ) 394 (626 ) (216 ) (410 ) (46 ) 46 (410 ) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2) (92 ) (8 ) (111 ) 27 860 210 650 195 290 165 Non-GAAP Cash Flow Summary Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities 1,176 493 117 566 2,921 730 2,191 756 906 529 (Add back) Deduct: Net change in other assets and liabilities (167 ) (47 ) (68 ) (52 ) (97 ) (42 ) (55 ) (29 ) (15 ) (11 ) Net change in non-cash working capital 106 142 (119 ) 83 87 (43 ) 130 (32 ) 44 118 Current tax on sale of assets - - - - - - - - - - Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3) 1,237 398 304 535 2,931 815 2,116 817 877 422 Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin ($/BOE) (5) 8.37 8.49 6.23 10.29 14.21 14.95 13.95 14.67 16.27 10.02 Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3) 1,237 398 304 535 2,931 815 2,116 817 877 422 (Add back) Deduct: Restructuring charges (88 ) (7 ) (81 ) - (138 ) (4 ) (134 ) (4 ) (17 ) (113 ) Non-GAAP Cash Flow, Excluding Restructuring Charges 1,325 405 385 535 3,069 819 2,250 821 894 535 Net Earnings (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Cash Flow per share are presented on a post-Share Consolidation basis (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) and are calculated using the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as follows: 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (millions) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 259.8 259.8 259.8 259.8 261.2 259.8 261.7 264.6 276.2 244.3 Diluted 259.8 259.8 259.8 259.8 261.2 259.8 261.7 264.6 276.2 244.3 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non- operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes may include valuation allowances and the provision related to the pre-tax items listed, as well as income taxes related to divestitures and U.S. tax reform, and adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate. Non-GAAP Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets. Following the U.S. Domestication (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), the applicable statutory rate became the United States federal income tax rate. The 2019 statutory rate represents the Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate. Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production. Ovintiv Inc. 1 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited) Financial Metrics 2020 2019 Year-to- date Year Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1) 37% 28% Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) 2.9x 2.0x These financial metrics are non-GAAP measures monitored by Management as indicators of the Company's overall financial strength. These non-GAAP measures are defined and calculated in the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations document located on the Company's website. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 includes Newfield's results of operations for the post-acquisition period from February 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Production Volumes by Product 2020 2019 % of Year-to- Q3 Year- (average) Oil & NGLs date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil (Mbbls/d) 52 149.3 138.9 146.5 162.5 164.4 172.9 161.5 178.8 179.3 125.8 NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 18 50.5 47.2 51.8 52.7 52.9 52.9 52.9 58.5 55.3 44.9 Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 70 199.8 186.1 198.3 215.2 217.3 225.8 214.4 237.3 234.6 170.7 Butane (Mbbls/d) 7 20.3 19.7 19.7 21.6 20.1 22.2 19.5 21.6 21.2 15.6 Propane (Mbbls/d) 11 32.4 31.2 30.8 35.2 31.8 35.9 30.4 34.8 32.7 23.7 Ethane (Mbbls/d) 12 33.5 32.9 29.6 37.8 32.7 38.1 30.9 35.5 35.5 21.4 NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d) 30 86.2 83.8 80.1 94.6 84.6 96.2 80.8 91.9 89.4 60.7 Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d) 100 286.0 269.9 278.4 309.8 301.9 322.0 295.2 329.2 324.0 231.4 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 1,520 1,442 1,550 1,569 1,577 1,624 1,562 1,655 1,607 1,421 Total (MBOE/d) 539.3 510.2 536.6 571.3 564.9 592.6 555.6 605.1 591.8 468.2 Production Volumes by Segment 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (average) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 148.7 138.5 146.0 161.7 162.3 172.2 159.0 177.6 175.7 123.2 Canadian Operations 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.8 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.3 China Operations (1) - - - - 1.5 - 2.0 0.5 3.4 2.3 149.3 138.9 146.5 162.5 164.4 172.9 161.5 178.8 179.3 125.8 NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 11.1 11.4 11.0 11.0 10.5 12.1 10.0 12.6 11.2 6.2 Canadian Operations 39.4 35.8 40.8 41.7 42.4 40.8 42.9 45.9 44.1 38.7 50.5 47.2 51.8 52.7 52.9 52.9 52.9 58.5 55.3 44.9 NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 71.7 70.2 67.2 77.5 67.9 77.8 64.5 74.9 73.6 44.6 Canadian Operations 14.5 13.6 12.9 17.1 16.7 18.4 16.3 17.0 15.8 16.1 86.2 83.8 80.1 94.6 84.6 96.2 80.8 91.9 89.4 60.7 NGLs - Total (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 82.8 81.6 78.2 88.5 78.4 89.9 74.5 87.5 84.8 50.8 Canadian Operations 53.9 49.4 53.7 58.8 59.1 59.2 59.2 62.9 59.9 54.8 136.7 131.0 131.9 147.3 137.5 149.1 133.7 150.4 144.7 105.6 Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 231.5 220.1 224.2 250.2 240.7 262.1 233.5 265.1 260.5 174.0 Canadian Operations 54.5 49.8 54.2 59.6 59.7 59.9 59.7 63.6 60.1 55.1 China Operations (1) - - - - 1.5 - 2.0 0.5 3.4 2.3 286.0 269.9 278.4 309.8 301.9 322.0 295.2 329.2 324.0 231.4 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) USA Operations 537 507 536 568 547 581 535 617 619 367 Canadian Operations 983 935 1,014 1,001 1,030 1,043 1,027 1,038 988 1,054 1,520 1,442 1,550 1,569 1,577 1,624 1,562 1,655 1,607 1,421 Total (MBOE/d) USA Operations 320.9 304.6 313.4 344.8 331.9 359.0 322.8 367.9 363.6 235.2 Canadian Operations 218.4 205.6 223.2 226.5 231.5 233.6 230.8 236.7 224.8 230.7 China Operations (1) - - - - 1.5 - 2.0 0.5 3.4 2.3 539.3 510.2 536.6 571.3 564.9 592.6 555.6 605.1 591.8 468.2 The Company terminated its production sharing contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation ("CNOOC") and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 2 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited) Results of Operations Revenues and Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (US$ millions) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 USA Operations Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1) Oil 1,447 502 304 641 3,329 877 2,452 903 945 604 NGLs (2) 243 97 60 86 452 121 331 99 136 96 Natural Gas 209 71 65 73 380 103 277 96 105 76 1,899 670 429 800 4,161 1,101 3,060 1,098 1,186 776 Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management Oil 331 26 223 82 68 12 56 10 15 31 NGLs (2) 5 (7 ) 7 5 48 13 35 16 13 6 Natural Gas 74 19 29 26 36 4 32 7 12 13 410 38 259 113 152 29 123 33 40 50 Canadian Operations Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1) Oil 5 1 2 2 10 4 6 3 2 1 NGLs (2) 403 138 87 178 870 217 653 223 228 202 Natural Gas 496 170 155 171 756 209 547 147 153 247 904 309 244 351 1,636 430 1,206 373 383 450 Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management Oil - - - - - - - - - - NGLs (2) 105 23 59 23 67 17 50 21 12 17 Natural Gas 83 26 44 13 144 20 124 66 55 3 188 49 103 36 211 37 174 87 67 20 China Operations (3) Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1) Oil - - - - 37 - 37 3 21 13 - - - - 37 - 37 3 21 13 Excludes other revenues with no associated production volumes, but includes intercompany marketing fees transacted between the Company's operating segments. Includes plant condensate. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. There were no realized gains (losses) on risk management associated with China Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 3 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited) Results of Operations (continued) Per-Unit Results, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1) 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (US$/BOE) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Total USA Operations Netback Price 21.60 23.91 15.09 25.46 34.36 33.38 34.72 32.43 35.85 36.63 Production, mineral and other taxes 1.31 1.54 0.82 1.55 1.96 1.88 1.99 1.85 2.07 2.08 Transportation and processing 3.92 3.85 4.07 3.84 3.85 3.81 3.86 3.72 4.09 3.74 Operating 4.14 3.73 4.22 4.42 4.65 4.50 4.70 4.48 4.46 5.44 Netback 12.23 14.79 5.98 15.65 23.90 23.19 24.17 22.38 25.23 25.37 Total Canadian Operations Netback Price 15.05 16.22 11.99 16.98 19.35 19.97 19.14 17.12 18.72 21.67 Production, mineral and other taxes 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.19 0.19 0.22 0.18 0.15 0.22 0.18 Transportation and processing 10.24 10.71 9.75 10.29 10.16 10.18 10.15 9.68 10.60 10.20 Operating 1.23 1.22 1.20 1.26 1.46 1.32 1.51 1.45 1.27 1.80 Netback 3.40 4.11 0.87 5.24 7.54 8.25 7.30 5.84 6.63 9.49 Total China Operations Netback (2) Price - - - - 66.37 - 66.37 60.35 67.84 65.62 Production, mineral and other taxes - - - - 0.90 - 0.90 5.53 0.53 0.33 Transportation and processing - - - - - - - - - - Operating - - - - 27.79 - 27.53 66.11 27.68 17.93 Netback - - - - 37.68 - 37.94 (11.29 ) 39.63 47.36 Total Operations Netback Price 18.94 20.81 13.80 22.10 28.29 28.09 28.36 26.46 29.52 29.39 Production, mineral and other taxes 0.85 0.99 0.55 1.01 1.23 1.23 1.23 1.18 1.36 1.14 Transportation and processing 6.48 6.62 6.44 6.40 6.42 6.32 6.46 6.05 6.54 6.90 Operating 2.96 2.72 2.97 3.17 3.41 3.26 3.46 3.35 3.39 3.70 Netback 8.65 10.48 3.84 11.52 17.23 17.28 17.21 15.88 18.23 17.65 Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry to measure operating performance on a per-unit basis and is considered a non-GAAP measure. The netbacks disclosed above do not meet the requirements outlined in National Instrument 51-101 and have been calculated on a BOE basis using upstream product revenues, excluding the impact of realized gains and losses on risk management, less costs associated with delivering the product to market, including production, mineral and other taxes, transportation and processing expense and operating expense. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, including Netback reconciliations, see the Company's website. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Other Per-unit Results 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (US$/BOE) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Upstream Operating Expense 2.96 2.72 2.97 3.17 3.41 3.26 3.46 3.35 3.39 3.70 Upstream Operating Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs 2.98 2.69 2.86 3.34 3.35 3.22 3.40 3.34 3.40 3.48 Administrative Expense 2.01 1.68 3.38 1.02 2.37 1.82 2.57 1.46 1.51 5.38 Administrative Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs, Restructuring Costs and Current Expected Credit Losses 1.46 1.55 1.38 1.42 1.59 1.65 1.57 1.38 1.48 1.92 Total Costs (1) 11.77 11.85 11.23 12.17 12.59 12.42 12.66 11.95 12.78 13.44 Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes. Ovintiv Inc. 4 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Operating Statistics Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (US$) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 35.51 39.41 22.95 43.49 56.19 55.42 56.47 55.26 59.12 54.42 Canadian Operations 29.79 34.38 11.90 38.95 53.19 56.12 51.55 58.24 53.31 37.31 China Operations (1) - - - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 - 66.37 Total Operations 39.40 22.91 43.47 56.27 55.43 55.29 59.27 54.57 35.49 56.58 NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 25.05 27.98 12.47 34.54 44.05 44.35 43.93 41.70 46.65 43.62 Canadian Operations 33.69 36.71 20.48 43.99 51.79 51.95 51.74 50.73 54.66 49.61 Total Operations 31.79 34.60 18.79 42.02 50.25 50.22 50.26 48.78 53.04 48.79 NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 8.52 10.47 7.83 7.33 11.44 10.05 12.01 7.48 13.19 17.81 Canadian Operations 9.68 13.16 9.56 6.97 11.11 12.29 10.66 5.39 6.95 20.11 Total Operations 8.72 10.91 8.11 7.27 11.37 10.47 11.74 7.09 12.09 18.41 NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 12.92 8.48 10.70 15.83 14.65 12.42 17.60 20.95 10.74 16.30 Canadian Operations 30.24 17.85 33.22 40.25 39.70 38.43 42.07 40.98 27.22 40.43 Total Operations 17.25 19.45 12.30 19.69 26.33 24.59 26.99 23.30 27.72 31.34 Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 26.66 29.59 17.91 31.90 43.04 41.43 43.65 41.12 45.60 44.64 Canadian Operations 27.24 30.27 17.79 33.29 40.36 39.90 40.52 38.65 42.12 40.95 China Operations (1) - - - - 66.37 - 66.37 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 26.77 29.72 17.88 32.16 42.63 41.15 43.18 40.67 45.19 43.97 Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf) USA Operations 1.42 1.52 1.33 1.41 1.90 1.93 1.89 1.67 1.87 2.31 Canadian Operations 1.83 1.96 1.69 1.86 2.01 2.18 1.95 1.54 1.70 2.60 Total Operations 1.69 1.81 1.57 1.70 1.97 2.09 1.93 1.59 1.76 2.53 Total Price ($/BOE) USA Operations 21.60 23.91 15.09 25.46 34.36 33.38 34.72 32.43 35.85 36.63 Canadian Operations 15.05 16.22 11.99 16.98 19.35 19.97 19.14 17.12 18.72 21.67 China Operations (1) - - - - 66.37 - 66.37 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 18.94 20.81 13.80 22.10 28.29 28.09 28.36 26.46 29.52 29.39 The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 5 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Operating Statistics (continued) Per-unit Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (US$) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil ($/bbl) USA Operations 8.12 2.00 16.85 5.54 1.14 0.74 1.29 0.63 0.89 2.83 Canadian Operations - - - - - - - - - - Total Operations 1.99 16.79 5.52 1.13 0.74 0.63 0.87 2.77 8.09 1.27 NGLs - Plant Condensate ($/bbl) USA Operations - - - - - - - - - - Canadian Operations 9.77 7.10 15.95 6.04 2.12 2.35 2.05 2.25 0.66 3.39 Total Operations 7.62 5.39 12.58 4.78 1.70 1.81 1.66 1.77 0.53 2.92 NGLs - Other ($/bbl) USA Operations 0.25 (1.09 ) 1.08 0.76 1.93 1.77 2.00 2.30 1.90 1.65 Canadian Operations (0.02 ) - (0.08 ) - 5.64 5.25 5.79 7.57 6.19 3.44 Total Operations 0.20 (0.92 ) 0.90 0.62 2.67 2.43 2.76 3.28 2.66 2.12 NGLs - Total ($/bbl) USA Operations 0.22 (0.94 ) 0.93 0.67 1.67 1.53 1.73 1.97 1.65 1.45 Canadian Operations 5.15 12.09 4.28 3.12 3.25 3.70 2.12 3.41 7.13 3.08 Total Operations 1.36 5.48 2.11 2.30 2.21 2.69 1.85 2.46 2.95 2.33 Oil & NGLs ($/bbl) USA Operations 5.30 0.91 11.30 3.82 1.31 1.01 1.43 1.07 1.14 2.43 Canadian Operations 7.06 5.11 11.98 4.22 3.09 3.21 3.05 3.66 2.11 3.38 Total Operations 5.63 1.69 11.43 3.90 1.66 1.42 1.75 1.57 1.31 2.63 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) USA Operations 0.50 0.41 0.60 0.50 0.19 0.09 0.22 0.13 0.21 0.39 Canadian Operations 0.31 0.30 0.47 0.15 0.38 0.20 0.44 0.69 0.61 0.03 Total Operations 0.38 0.34 0.52 0.27 0.31 0.16 0.37 0.48 0.46 0.13 Total ($/BOE) USA Operations 4.66 1.34 9.11 3.59 1.26 0.89 1.40 0.99 1.16 2.41 Canadian Operations 3.14 2.61 5.04 1.75 2.50 1.72 2.76 4.01 3.26 0.96 Total Operations 4.04 1.85 7.41 2.86 1.76 1.22 1.96 2.17 1.96 1.68 Ovintiv Inc. 6 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Operating Statistics (continued) Per-Unit Results, Including the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (US$) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 43.63 41.41 39.80 49.03 57.33 56.16 57.76 55.89 60.01 57.25 Canadian Operations 29.79 34.38 11.90 38.95 53.19 56.12 51.55 58.24 53.31 37.31 China Operations (1) - - - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 - 66.37 Total Operations 41.39 39.70 48.99 57.40 56.17 55.92 60.14 57.34 43.58 57.85 NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 25.05 27.98 12.47 34.54 44.05 44.35 43.93 41.70 46.65 43.62 Canadian Operations 43.46 43.81 36.43 50.03 53.91 54.30 53.79 52.98 55.32 53.00 Total Operations 39.41 39.99 31.37 46.80 51.95 52.03 51.92 50.55 53.57 51.71 NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 8.77 9.38 8.91 8.09 13.37 11.82 14.01 9.78 15.09 19.46 Canadian Operations 9.66 13.16 9.48 6.97 16.75 17.54 16.45 12.96 13.14 23.55 Total Operations 8.92 9.99 9.01 7.89 14.04 12.90 14.50 10.37 14.75 20.53 NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 11.98 9.41 11.37 17.50 16.18 14.39 19.25 22.40 10.96 18.03 Canadian Operations 35.39 29.94 37.50 43.37 42.95 42.13 44.19 44.39 34.35 43.51 Total Operations 20.20 20.81 17.78 21.80 28.63 26.80 29.32 25.99 29.57 33.80 Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 31.96 30.50 29.21 35.72 44.35 42.44 45.08 42.19 46.74 47.07 Canadian Operations 34.30 35.38 29.77 37.51 43.45 43.11 43.57 42.31 44.23 44.33 China Operations (1) - - - - 66.37 - 66.37 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 32.40 31.41 29.31 36.06 44.29 42.57 44.93 42.24 46.50 46.60 Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf) USA Operations 1.92 1.93 1.93 1.91 2.09 2.02 2.11 1.80 2.08 2.70 Canadian Operations 2.14 2.26 2.16 2.01 2.39 2.38 2.39 2.23 2.31 2.63 Total Operations 2.07 2.15 2.09 1.97 2.28 2.25 2.30 2.07 2.22 2.66 Total Price ($/BOE) USA Operations 26.26 25.25 24.20 29.05 35.62 34.27 36.12 33.42 37.01 39.04 Canadian Operations 18.19 18.83 17.03 18.73 21.85 21.69 21.90 21.13 21.98 22.63 China Operations (1) - - - - 66.37 - 66.37 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 22.98 22.66 21.21 24.96 30.05 29.31 30.32 28.63 31.48 31.07 Total Netback ($/BOE) USA Operations 16.89 16.13 15.09 19.24 25.16 24.08 25.57 23.37 26.39 27.78 Canadian Operations 6.54 6.72 5.91 6.99 10.04 9.97 10.06 9.85 9.89 10.45 China Operations (1) - - - - 37.68 - 37.94 (11.29 ) 39.63 47.36 Total Operations 12.69 12.33 11.25 14.38 18.99 18.50 19.17 18.05 20.19 19.33 The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 7 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (average) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 62.8 60.1 64.0 64.3 64.7 66.4 64.2 68.1 65.1 59.3 Anadarko 43.3 39.2 43.8 46.7 44.4 49.9 42.5 50.0 53.6 23.7 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 16.5 14.9 15.1 19.8 25.3 23.7 25.8 26.7 25.2 25.5 Bakken 15.5 13.7 14.5 18.4 14.0 18.1 12.6 17.0 14.6 6.2 Uinta 10.4 10.4 8.3 12.5 13.9 14.4 13.7 15.4 17.2 8.4 Other 0.2 0.2 0.3 - - (0.3 ) 0.2 0.4 - 0.1 Total USA Operations 148.7 138.5 146.0 161.7 162.3 172.2 159.0 177.6 175.7 123.2 Canadian Operations Montney 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.6 - 0.1 Other - - - - - - - - - - Total Canadian Operations 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.8 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.3 Total China Operations (1) - - - - 1.5 - 2.0 0.5 3.4 2.3 Total 149.3 138.9 146.5 162.5 164.4 172.9 161.5 178.8 179.3 125.8 NGLs - Plant Condensate Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 2.6 3.0 2.8 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.2 2.9 2.4 1.5 Anadarko 6.7 6.6 6.6 6.9 6.0 7.2 5.7 7.3 6.5 3.1 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.9 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.3 Bakken 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.8 0.6 0.2 Uinta 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 - Other - - 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - 0.1 0.1 Total USA Operations 11.1 11.4 11.0 11.0 10.5 12.1 10.0 12.6 11.2 6.2 Canadian Operations Montney 35.2 31.9 36.5 37.0 36.4 35.0 36.8 38.4 38.7 33.3 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 4.2 3.9 4.3 4.7 6.0 5.8 6.1 7.4 5.4 5.4 Other - - - - - - - 0.1 - - Total Canadian Operations 39.4 35.8 40.8 41.7 42.4 40.8 42.9 45.9 44.1 38.7 Total 50.5 47.2 51.8 52.7 52.9 52.9 52.9 58.5 55.3 44.9 Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. Ovintiv Inc. 8 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (average) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 NGLs - Other Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 22.8 22.7 23.2 22.1 20.0 22.3 19.1 21.7 19.5 16.0 Anadarko 40.7 39.4 36.7 46.2 38.3 45.0 36.0 43.2 44.2 20.4 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 4.1 3.8 3.8 4.7 5.9 5.5 6.0 5.8 5.7 6.4 Bakken 3.4 3.5 3.0 3.9 3.1 4.3 2.6 3.4 3.2 1.4 Uinta 0.5 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.8 0.3 Other 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 Total USA Operations 71.7 70.2 67.2 77.5 67.9 77.8 64.5 74.9 73.6 44.6 Canadian Operations Montney 13.3 12.9 11.9 15.3 15.5 16.4 15.4 15.3 15.4 15.3 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 1.2 0.7 1.0 1.8 1.2 2.0 0.9 1.8 0.4 0.8 Other - - - - - - - (0.1 ) - - Total Canadian Operations 14.5 13.6 12.9 17.1 16.7 18.4 16.3 17.0 15.8 16.1 Total 86.2 83.8 80.1 94.6 84.6 96.2 80.8 91.9 89.4 60.7 NGLs - Total Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 25.4 25.7 26.0 24.4 22.3 24.9 21.3 24.6 21.9 17.5 Anadarko 47.4 46.0 43.3 53.1 44.3 52.2 41.7 50.5 50.7 23.5 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 5.1 4.8 4.7 5.6 7.2 6.9 7.3 7.1 7.1 7.7 Bakken 4.1 4.2 3.5 4.6 3.7 5.0 3.2 4.2 3.8 1.6 Uinta 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.9 1.0 0.3 Other 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.2 Total USA Operations 82.8 81.6 78.2 88.5 78.4 89.9 74.5 87.5 84.8 50.8 Canadian Operations Montney 48.5 44.8 48.4 52.3 51.9 51.4 52.2 53.7 54.1 48.6 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 5.4 4.6 5.3 6.5 7.2 7.8 7.0 9.2 5.8 6.2 Other - - - - - - - - - - Total Canadian Operations 53.9 49.4 53.7 58.8 59.1 59.2 59.2 62.9 59.9 54.8 Total 136.7 131.0 131.9 147.3 137.5 149.1 133.7 150.4 144.7 105.6 Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. Ovintiv Inc. 9 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (average) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil & NGLs Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 88.2 85.8 90.0 88.7 87.0 91.3 85.5 92.7 87.0 76.8 Anadarko 90.7 85.2 87.1 99.8 88.7 102.1 84.2 100.5 104.3 47.2 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 21.6 19.7 19.8 25.4 32.5 30.6 33.1 33.8 32.3 33.2 Bakken 19.6 17.9 18.0 23.0 17.7 23.1 15.8 21.2 18.4 7.8 Uinta 11.0 11.1 8.8 13.1 14.6 15.1 14.4 16.3 18.2 8.7 Other 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.3 Total USA Operations 231.5 220.1 224.2 250.2 240.7 262.1 233.5 265.1 260.5 174.0 Canadian Operations Montney 48.6 44.9 48.5 52.5 52.1 51.5 52.4 53.8 54.3 48.8 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 5.9 4.9 5.7 7.1 7.6 8.4 7.3 9.8 5.8 6.3 Other - - - - - - - - - - Total Canadian Operations 54.5 49.8 54.2 59.6 59.7 59.9 59.7 63.6 60.1 55.1 Total China Operations (1) - - - - 1.5 - 2.0 0.5 3.4 2.3 Total 286.0 269.9 278.4 309.8 301.9 322.0 295.2 329.2 324.0 231.4 Natural Gas Production (MMcf/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 124 121 126 125 106 125 100 111 102 87 Anadarko 340 315 340 367 316 369 298 368 353 172 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 30 28 27 35 43 41 44 42 42 47 Bakken 26 27 24 26 23 30 20 26 24 10 Uinta 11 10 11 12 13 12 13 15 15 9 Other 6 6 8 3 46 4 60 55 83 42 Total USA Operations 537 507 536 568 547 581 535 617 619 367 Canadian Operations Montney 898 855 926 913 931 946 927 937 893 951 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 44 40 46 46 57 57 58 61 51 61 Other 41 40 42 42 42 40 42 40 44 42 Total Canadian Operations 983 935 1,014 1,001 1,030 1,043 1,027 1,038 988 1,054 Total 1,520 1,442 1,550 1,569 1,577 1,624 1,562 1,655 1,607 1,421 Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included natural gas volumes in Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes natural gas volumes in Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 10 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (average) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Total Production (MBOE/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 108.9 106.0 111.0 109.6 104.8 112.2 102.2 111.1 104.0 91.2 Anadarko 147.4 137.7 143.7 161.0 141.4 163.5 134.0 161.8 163.2 75.9 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 26.6 24.3 24.2 31.3 39.7 37.4 40.4 40.9 39.3 41.0 Bakken 24.0 22.5 22.0 27.4 21.4 28.1 19.1 25.4 22.4 9.4 Uinta 12.8 12.7 10.6 15.0 16.7 17.2 16.6 18.8 20.7 10.2 Other 1.2 1.4 1.9 0.5 7.9 0.6 10.5 9.9 14.0 7.5 Total USA Operations 320.9 304.6 313.4 344.8 331.9 359.0 322.8 367.9 363.6 235.2 Canadian Operations Montney 198.3 187.4 202.9 204.7 207.3 209.1 206.7 209.9 203.1 207.3 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 13.2 11.5 13.3 14.8 17.2 17.8 16.9 20.0 14.3 16.5 Other 6.9 6.7 7.0 7.0 7.0 6.7 7.2 6.8 7.4 6.9 Total Canadian Operations 218.4 205.6 223.2 226.5 231.5 233.6 230.8 236.7 224.8 230.7 Total China Operations (1) - - - - 1.5 - 2.0 0.5 3.4 2.3 Total 539.3 510.2 536.6 571.3 564.9 592.6 555.6 605.1 591.8 468.2 Total Production (MBOE/d) Total Core Assets 454.6 431.1 457.6 475.3 453.5 484.8 442.9 482.8 470.3 374.4 % of Total 84% 84% 85% 83% 80% 82% 80% 80% 79% 80% Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes total production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 11 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- (US$ millions) date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Capital Expenditures, Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs USA Operations (1) Permian 431 105 101 225 864 195 669 196 225 248 Anadarko 329 58 47 224 658 141 517 163 217 137 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 98 27 9 62 243 22 221 30 97 94 Bakken 83 18 16 49 134 35 99 35 43 21 Uinta 37 4 6 27 48 10 38 8 14 16 Other 5 3 2 - 14 6 8 (7 ) 10 5 Total USA Operations 983 215 181 587 1,961 409 1,552 425 606 521 Canadian Operations Montney 268 96 22 150 339 98 241 70 68 103 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 5 1 1 3 88 3 85 16 34 35 Other 1 1 (2 ) 2 (2 ) 1 (3 ) 2 (1 ) (4 ) Total Canadian Operations 274 98 21 155 425 102 323 88 101 134 Total Capital Expenditures, Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs 1,257 313 202 742 2,386 511 1,875 513 707 655 Capitalized Overhead Costs USA Operations (1) Permian 53 16 20 17 77 18 59 15 13 31 Anadarko 33 10 12 11 54 15 39 15 14 10 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 6 1 1 4 23 5 18 4 3 11 Bakken 8 1 2 5 10 3 7 3 3 1 Uinta 5 1 1 3 3 1 2 1 1 - Other 2 - 1 1 6 1 5 1 1 3 Total USA Operations 107 29 37 41 173 43 130 39 35 56 Canadian Operations Montney 24 8 11 5 38 9 29 8 6 15 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 2 1 - 1 12 4 8 2 1 5 Other - (1 ) 1 - 5 1 4 1 - 3 Total Canadian Operations 26 8 12 6 55 14 41 11 7 23 Total Capitalized Overhead Costs 133 37 49 47 228 57 171 50 42 79 Total Capital Expenditures USA Operations (1) Permian 484 121 121 242 941 213 728 211 238 279 Anadarko 362 68 59 235 712 156 556 178 231 147 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 104 28 10 66 266 27 239 34 100 105 Bakken 91 19 18 54 144 38 106 38 46 22 Uinta 42 5 7 30 51 11 40 9 15 16 Other 7 3 3 1 20 7 13 (6 ) 11 8 Total USA Operations 1,090 244 218 628 2,134 452 1,682 464 641 577 Canadian Operations Montney 292 104 33 155 377 107 270 78 74 118 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 7 2 1 4 100 7 93 18 35 40 Other 1 - (1 ) 2 3 2 1 3 (1 ) (1 ) Total Canadian Operations 300 106 33 161 480 116 364 99 108 157 Market Optimization - - - - 2 - 2 2 - - Corporate & Other 3 1 1 1 10 6 4 1 1 2 Total Capital Expenditures 1,393 351 252 790 2,626 574 2,052 566 750 736 Net Acquisitions & (Divestitures) (50 ) (38 ) (7 ) (5 ) (132 ) (21 ) (111 ) (146 ) 15 20 Net Capital Investment 1,343 313 245 785 2,494 553 1,941 420 765 756 Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes capital expenditures in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Capital expenditures in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 12 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 Year-to- Q3 Year- date Q3 Q2 Q1 Year Q4 to-date Q3 Q2 Q1 Drilling Activity (net wells drilled) USA Operations (1) Permian 80 25 23 32 114 30 84 27 30 27 Anadarko 60 10 13 37 74 23 51 19 20 12 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 18 - 3 15 33 1 32 3 16 13 Bakken 10 - 3 7 12 1 11 3 6 2 Uinta 8 - 3 5 2 - 2 - 1 1 Other - - - - 1 - 1 - 1 - Total USA Operations 176 35 45 96 236 55 181 52 74 55 Canadian Operations Montney 51 11 12 28 84 26 58 11 25 22 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 1 - - 1 7 - 7 1 3 3 Other - - - - 1 1 - - - - Total Canadian Operations 52 11 12 29 92 27 65 12 28 25 Total 228 46 57 125 328 82 246 64 102 80 Completions Activity (net wells on production) USA Operations (1) Permian 66 16 13 37 119 18 101 30 38 33 Anadarko 49 5 17 27 115 25 90 15 49 26 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 11 6 - 5 39 - 39 12 13 14 Bakken 7 - - 7 17 3 14 4 10 - Uinta - - - - 5 2 3 - 3 - Other - - - - 1 - 1 - 1 - Total USA Operations 133 27 30 76 296 48 248 61 114 73 Canadian Operations Montney 50 14 8 28 78 8 70 23 32 15 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay - - - - 8 - 8 6 1 1 Total Canadian Operations 50 14 8 28 86 8 78 29 33 16 Total 183 41 38 104 382 56 326 90 147 89 Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes net wells drilled and net wells on production in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Net wells drilled and net wells on production in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 13 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Attachments Original document

