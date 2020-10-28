Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encana : Supplemental Information for the period ended September 30, 2020

10/28/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

Ovintiv Inc.

Interim Supplemental Information (unaudited)

For the period ended September 30, 2020

U.S. Dollar / U.S. Protocol

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited)

Financial Results

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(US$ millions, unless otherwise specified)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Net Earnings (Loss)

(5,483

)

(1,521 )

(4,383 )

421

234

(6 )

240

149

336

(245 )

Per share - basic and diluted (1)

(21.10

)

(5.85 )

(16.87 )

1.62

0.90

(0.02 )

0.92

0.56

1.22

(1.00 )

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2)

(92

)

(8 )

(111 )

27

860

210

650

195

290

165

Per share - basic and diluted (1)

(0.35

)

(0.03 )

(0.43 )

0.10

3.29

0.81

2.48

0.74

1.05

0.68

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)

1,237

398

304

535

2,931

815

2,116

817

877

422

Per share - basic and diluted (1)

4.76

1.53

1.17

2.06

11.22

3.14

8.09

3.09

3.18

1.73

Effective Tax Rate calculated using

United States Federal Statutory Rate (4)

21.0%

26.6%

Foreign Exchange Rates (US$ per C$1)

Average

0.739

0.751

0.722

0.744

0.754

0.758

0.752

0.757

0.748

0.752

Period end

0.750

0.750

0.734

0.705

0.770

0.770

0.755

0.755

0.764

0.748

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Summary

Net Earnings (Loss)

(5,483

)

(1,521 )

(4,383 )

421

234

(6 )

240

149

336

(245 )

Before-tax (Addition) Deduction:

Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management

(18

)

(243 )

(679 )

904

(730 )

(345 )

(385

)

(41 )

83

(427 )

Impairments

(4,863

)

(1,336 )

(3,250 )

(277 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restructuring charges

(88

)

(7 )

(81 )

-

(138 )

(4 )

(134

)

(4 )

(17 )

(113 )

Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss)

(33

)

21

50

(104 )

94

52

42

(41 )

46

37

Gain (loss) on divestitures

-

-

-

-

3

(1 )

4

5

-

(1 )

Gain on debt retirement

28

6

11

11

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,974

)

(1,559 )

(3,949 )

534

(771 )

(298 )

(473

)

(81 )

112

(504 )

Income tax

(417

)

46

(323 )

(140 )

145

82

63

35

(66 )

94

After-tax (Addition) Deduction

(5,391

)

(1,513 )

(4,272 )

394

(626 )

(216 )

(410

)

(46 )

46

(410 )

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2)

(92

)

(8 )

(111 )

27

860

210

650

195

290

165

Non-GAAP Cash Flow Summary

Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities

1,176

493

117

566

2,921

730

2,191

756

906

529

(Add back) Deduct:

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(167

)

(47 )

(68 )

(52 )

(97 )

(42 )

(55

)

(29 )

(15 )

(11 )

Net change in non-cash working capital

106

142

(119 )

83

87

(43 )

130

(32 )

44

118

Current tax on sale of assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)

1,237

398

304

535

2,931

815

2,116

817

877

422

Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin ($/BOE) (5)

8.37

8.49

6.23

10.29

14.21

14.95

13.95

14.67

16.27

10.02

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)

1,237

398

304

535

2,931

815

2,116

817

877

422

(Add back) Deduct:

Restructuring charges

(88 )

(7 )

(81 )

-

(138 )

(4 )

(134 )

(4 )

(17 )

(113 )

Non-GAAP Cash Flow, Excluding Restructuring Charges

1,325

405

385

535

3,069

819

2,250

821

894

535

  1. Net Earnings (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Cash Flow per share are presented on a post-Share Consolidation basis (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) and are calculated using the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as follows:

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(millions)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

Basic

259.8

259.8

259.8

259.8

261.2

259.8

261.7

264.6

276.2

244.3

Diluted

259.8

259.8

259.8

259.8

261.2

259.8

261.7

264.6

276.2

244.3

  1. Non-GAAPOperating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non- operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes may include valuation allowances and the provision related to the pre-tax items listed, as well as income taxes related to divestitures and U.S. tax reform, and adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate.
  2. Non-GAAPCash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets.
  3. Following the U.S. Domestication (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), the applicable statutory rate became the United States federal income tax rate. The 2019 statutory rate represents the Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate.
  4. Non-GAAPCash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production.

Ovintiv Inc.

1

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)

Financial Metrics

2020

2019

Year-to-

date

Year

Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1)

37%

28%

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

2.9x

2.0x

  1. These financial metrics are non-GAAP measures monitored by Management as indicators of the Company's overall financial strength. These non-GAAP measures are defined and calculated in the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations document located on the Company's website.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 includes Newfield's results of operations for the post-acquisition period from February 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Production Volumes by Product

2020

2019

% of

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(average)

Oil & NGLs

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil (Mbbls/d)

52

149.3

138.9

146.5

162.5

164.4

172.9

161.5

178.8

179.3

125.8

NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

18

50.5

47.2

51.8

52.7

52.9

52.9

52.9

58.5

55.3

44.9

Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

70

199.8

186.1

198.3

215.2

217.3

225.8

214.4

237.3

234.6

170.7

Butane (Mbbls/d)

7

20.3

19.7

19.7

21.6

20.1

22.2

19.5

21.6

21.2

15.6

Propane (Mbbls/d)

11

32.4

31.2

30.8

35.2

31.8

35.9

30.4

34.8

32.7

23.7

Ethane (Mbbls/d)

12

33.5

32.9

29.6

37.8

32.7

38.1

30.9

35.5

35.5

21.4

NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)

30

86.2

83.8

80.1

94.6

84.6

96.2

80.8

91.9

89.4

60.7

Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)

100

286.0

269.9

278.4

309.8

301.9

322.0

295.2

329.2

324.0

231.4

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

1,520

1,442

1,550

1,569

1,577

1,624

1,562

1,655

1,607

1,421

Total (MBOE/d)

539.3

510.2

536.6

571.3

564.9

592.6

555.6

605.1

591.8

468.2

Production Volumes by Segment

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(average)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

148.7

138.5

146.0

161.7

162.3

172.2

159.0

177.6

175.7

123.2

Canadian Operations

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.8

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.7

0.2

0.3

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

1.5

-

2.0

0.5

3.4

2.3

149.3

138.9

146.5

162.5

164.4

172.9

161.5

178.8

179.3

125.8

NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

11.1

11.4

11.0

11.0

10.5

12.1

10.0

12.6

11.2

6.2

Canadian Operations

39.4

35.8

40.8

41.7

42.4

40.8

42.9

45.9

44.1

38.7

50.5

47.2

51.8

52.7

52.9

52.9

52.9

58.5

55.3

44.9

NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

71.7

70.2

67.2

77.5

67.9

77.8

64.5

74.9

73.6

44.6

Canadian Operations

14.5

13.6

12.9

17.1

16.7

18.4

16.3

17.0

15.8

16.1

86.2

83.8

80.1

94.6

84.6

96.2

80.8

91.9

89.4

60.7

NGLs - Total (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

82.8

81.6

78.2

88.5

78.4

89.9

74.5

87.5

84.8

50.8

Canadian Operations

53.9

49.4

53.7

58.8

59.1

59.2

59.2

62.9

59.9

54.8

136.7

131.0

131.9

147.3

137.5

149.1

133.7

150.4

144.7

105.6

Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

231.5

220.1

224.2

250.2

240.7

262.1

233.5

265.1

260.5

174.0

Canadian Operations

54.5

49.8

54.2

59.6

59.7

59.9

59.7

63.6

60.1

55.1

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

1.5

-

2.0

0.5

3.4

2.3

286.0

269.9

278.4

309.8

301.9

322.0

295.2

329.2

324.0

231.4

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

USA Operations

537

507

536

568

547

581

535

617

619

367

Canadian Operations

983

935

1,014

1,001

1,030

1,043

1,027

1,038

988

1,054

1,520

1,442

1,550

1,569

1,577

1,624

1,562

1,655

1,607

1,421

Total (MBOE/d)

USA Operations

320.9

304.6

313.4

344.8

331.9

359.0

322.8

367.9

363.6

235.2

Canadian Operations

218.4

205.6

223.2

226.5

231.5

233.6

230.8

236.7

224.8

230.7

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

1.5

-

2.0

0.5

3.4

2.3

539.3

510.2

536.6

571.3

564.9

592.6

555.6

605.1

591.8

468.2

  1. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation ("CNOOC") and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

2

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)

Results of Operations

Revenues and Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(US$ millions)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

USA Operations

Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on

Risk Management (1)

Oil

1,447

502

304

641

3,329

877

2,452

903

945

604

NGLs (2)

243

97

60

86

452

121

331

99

136

96

Natural Gas

209

71

65

73

380

103

277

96

105

76

1,899

670

429

800

4,161

1,101

3,060

1,098

1,186

776

Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

Oil

331

26

223

82

68

12

56

10

15

31

NGLs (2)

5

(7 )

7

5

48

13

35

16

13

6

Natural Gas

74

19

29

26

36

4

32

7

12

13

410

38

259

113

152

29

123

33

40

50

Canadian Operations

Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on

Risk Management (1)

Oil

5

1

2

2

10

4

6

3

2

1

NGLs (2)

403

138

87

178

870

217

653

223

228

202

Natural Gas

496

170

155

171

756

209

547

147

153

247

904

309

244

351

1,636

430

1,206

373

383

450

Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

Oil

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NGLs (2)

105

23

59

23

67

17

50

21

12

17

Natural Gas

83

26

44

13

144

20

124

66

55

3

188

49

103

36

211

37

174

87

67

20

China Operations (3)

Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on

Risk Management (1)

Oil

-

-

-

-

37

-

37

3

21

13

-

-

-

-

37

-

37

3

21

13

  1. Excludes other revenues with no associated production volumes, but includes intercompany marketing fees transacted between the Company's operating segments.
  2. Includes plant condensate.
  3. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. There were no realized gains (losses) on risk management associated with China Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

3

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)

Results of Operations (continued)

Per-Unit Results, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(US$/BOE)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total USA Operations Netback

Price

21.60

23.91

15.09

25.46

34.36

33.38

34.72

32.43

35.85

36.63

Production, mineral and other taxes

1.31

1.54

0.82

1.55

1.96

1.88

1.99

1.85

2.07

2.08

Transportation and processing

3.92

3.85

4.07

3.84

3.85

3.81

3.86

3.72

4.09

3.74

Operating

4.14

3.73

4.22

4.42

4.65

4.50

4.70

4.48

4.46

5.44

Netback

12.23

14.79

5.98

15.65

23.90

23.19

24.17

22.38

25.23

25.37

Total Canadian Operations Netback

Price

15.05

16.22

11.99

16.98

19.35

19.97

19.14

17.12

18.72

21.67

Production, mineral and other taxes

0.18

0.18

0.17

0.19

0.19

0.22

0.18

0.15

0.22

0.18

Transportation and processing

10.24

10.71

9.75

10.29

10.16

10.18

10.15

9.68

10.60

10.20

Operating

1.23

1.22

1.20

1.26

1.46

1.32

1.51

1.45

1.27

1.80

Netback

3.40

4.11

0.87

5.24

7.54

8.25

7.30

5.84

6.63

9.49

Total China Operations Netback (2)

Price

-

-

-

-

66.37

-

66.37

60.35

67.84

65.62

Production, mineral and other taxes

-

-

-

-

0.90

-

0.90

5.53

0.53

0.33

Transportation and processing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating

-

-

-

-

27.79

-

27.53

66.11

27.68

17.93

Netback

-

-

-

-

37.68

-

37.94

(11.29 )

39.63

47.36

Total Operations Netback

Price

18.94

20.81

13.80

22.10

28.29

28.09

28.36

26.46

29.52

29.39

Production, mineral and other taxes

0.85

0.99

0.55

1.01

1.23

1.23

1.23

1.18

1.36

1.14

Transportation and processing

6.48

6.62

6.44

6.40

6.42

6.32

6.46

6.05

6.54

6.90

Operating

2.96

2.72

2.97

3.17

3.41

3.26

3.46

3.35

3.39

3.70

Netback

8.65

10.48

3.84

11.52

17.23

17.28

17.21

15.88

18.23

17.65

  1. Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry to measure operating performance on a per-unit basis and is considered a non-GAAP measure. The netbacks disclosed above do not meet the requirements outlined in National Instrument 51-101 and have been calculated on a BOE basis using upstream product revenues, excluding the impact of realized gains and losses on risk management, less costs associated with delivering the product to market, including production, mineral and other taxes, transportation and processing expense and operating expense. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, including Netback reconciliations, see the Company's website.
  2. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Other Per-unit Results

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(US$/BOE)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Upstream Operating Expense

2.96

2.72

2.97

3.17

3.41

3.26

3.46

3.35

3.39

3.70

Upstream Operating Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs

2.98

2.69

2.86

3.34

3.35

3.22

3.40

3.34

3.40

3.48

Administrative Expense

2.01

1.68

3.38

1.02

2.37

1.82

2.57

1.46

1.51

5.38

Administrative Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs,

Restructuring Costs and Current Expected Credit Losses

1.46

1.55

1.38

1.42

1.59

1.65

1.57

1.38

1.48

1.92

Total Costs (1)

11.77

11.85

11.23

12.17

12.59

12.42

12.66

11.95

12.78

13.44

  1. Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes.

Ovintiv Inc.

4

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Operating Statistics

Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(US$)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

35.51

39.41

22.95

43.49

56.19

55.42

56.47

55.26

59.12

54.42

Canadian Operations

29.79

34.38

11.90

38.95

53.19

56.12

51.55

58.24

53.31

37.31

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

-

66.37

Total Operations

39.40

22.91

43.47

56.27

55.43

55.29

59.27

54.57

35.49

56.58

NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

25.05

27.98

12.47

34.54

44.05

44.35

43.93

41.70

46.65

43.62

Canadian Operations

33.69

36.71

20.48

43.99

51.79

51.95

51.74

50.73

54.66

49.61

Total Operations

31.79

34.60

18.79

42.02

50.25

50.22

50.26

48.78

53.04

48.79

NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

8.52

10.47

7.83

7.33

11.44

10.05

12.01

7.48

13.19

17.81

Canadian Operations

9.68

13.16

9.56

6.97

11.11

12.29

10.66

5.39

6.95

20.11

Total Operations

8.72

10.91

8.11

7.27

11.37

10.47

11.74

7.09

12.09

18.41

NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

12.92

8.48

10.70

15.83

14.65

12.42

17.60

20.95

10.74

16.30

Canadian Operations

30.24

17.85

33.22

40.25

39.70

38.43

42.07

40.98

27.22

40.43

Total Operations

17.25

19.45

12.30

19.69

26.33

24.59

26.99

23.30

27.72

31.34

Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

26.66

29.59

17.91

31.90

43.04

41.43

43.65

41.12

45.60

44.64

Canadian Operations

27.24

30.27

17.79

33.29

40.36

39.90

40.52

38.65

42.12

40.95

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

66.37

-

66.37

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

26.77

29.72

17.88

32.16

42.63

41.15

43.18

40.67

45.19

43.97

Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)

USA Operations

1.42

1.52

1.33

1.41

1.90

1.93

1.89

1.67

1.87

2.31

Canadian Operations

1.83

1.96

1.69

1.86

2.01

2.18

1.95

1.54

1.70

2.60

Total Operations

1.69

1.81

1.57

1.70

1.97

2.09

1.93

1.59

1.76

2.53

Total Price ($/BOE)

USA Operations

21.60

23.91

15.09

25.46

34.36

33.38

34.72

32.43

35.85

36.63

Canadian Operations

15.05

16.22

11.99

16.98

19.35

19.97

19.14

17.12

18.72

21.67

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

66.37

-

66.37

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

18.94

20.81

13.80

22.10

28.29

28.09

28.36

26.46

29.52

29.39

  1. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

5

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Operating Statistics (continued)

Per-unit Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(US$)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil ($/bbl)

USA Operations

8.12

2.00

16.85

5.54

1.14

0.74

1.29

0.63

0.89

2.83

Canadian Operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Operations

1.99

16.79

5.52

1.13

0.74

0.63

0.87

2.77

8.09

1.27

NGLs - Plant Condensate ($/bbl)

USA Operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Canadian Operations

9.77

7.10

15.95

6.04

2.12

2.35

2.05

2.25

0.66

3.39

Total Operations

7.62

5.39

12.58

4.78

1.70

1.81

1.66

1.77

0.53

2.92

NGLs - Other ($/bbl)

USA Operations

0.25

(1.09 )

1.08

0.76

1.93

1.77

2.00

2.30

1.90

1.65

Canadian Operations

(0.02

)

-

(0.08 )

-

5.64

5.25

5.79

7.57

6.19

3.44

Total Operations

0.20

(0.92 )

0.90

0.62

2.67

2.43

2.76

3.28

2.66

2.12

NGLs - Total ($/bbl)

USA Operations

0.22

(0.94 )

0.93

0.67

1.67

1.53

1.73

1.97

1.65

1.45

Canadian Operations

5.15

12.09

4.28

3.12

3.25

3.70

2.12

3.41

7.13

3.08

Total Operations

1.36

5.48

2.11

2.30

2.21

2.69

1.85

2.46

2.95

2.33

Oil & NGLs ($/bbl)

USA Operations

5.30

0.91

11.30

3.82

1.31

1.01

1.43

1.07

1.14

2.43

Canadian Operations

7.06

5.11

11.98

4.22

3.09

3.21

3.05

3.66

2.11

3.38

Total Operations

5.63

1.69

11.43

3.90

1.66

1.42

1.75

1.57

1.31

2.63

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)

USA Operations

0.50

0.41

0.60

0.50

0.19

0.09

0.22

0.13

0.21

0.39

Canadian Operations

0.31

0.30

0.47

0.15

0.38

0.20

0.44

0.69

0.61

0.03

Total Operations

0.38

0.34

0.52

0.27

0.31

0.16

0.37

0.48

0.46

0.13

Total ($/BOE)

USA Operations

4.66

1.34

9.11

3.59

1.26

0.89

1.40

0.99

1.16

2.41

Canadian Operations

3.14

2.61

5.04

1.75

2.50

1.72

2.76

4.01

3.26

0.96

Total Operations

4.04

1.85

7.41

2.86

1.76

1.22

1.96

2.17

1.96

1.68

Ovintiv Inc.

6

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Operating Statistics (continued)

Per-Unit Results, Including the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(US$)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

43.63

41.41

39.80

49.03

57.33

56.16

57.76

55.89

60.01

57.25

Canadian Operations

29.79

34.38

11.90

38.95

53.19

56.12

51.55

58.24

53.31

37.31

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

-

66.37

Total Operations

41.39

39.70

48.99

57.40

56.17

55.92

60.14

57.34

43.58

57.85

NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

25.05

27.98

12.47

34.54

44.05

44.35

43.93

41.70

46.65

43.62

Canadian Operations

43.46

43.81

36.43

50.03

53.91

54.30

53.79

52.98

55.32

53.00

Total Operations

39.41

39.99

31.37

46.80

51.95

52.03

51.92

50.55

53.57

51.71

NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

8.77

9.38

8.91

8.09

13.37

11.82

14.01

9.78

15.09

19.46

Canadian Operations

9.66

13.16

9.48

6.97

16.75

17.54

16.45

12.96

13.14

23.55

Total Operations

8.92

9.99

9.01

7.89

14.04

12.90

14.50

10.37

14.75

20.53

NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

11.98

9.41

11.37

17.50

16.18

14.39

19.25

22.40

10.96

18.03

Canadian Operations

35.39

29.94

37.50

43.37

42.95

42.13

44.19

44.39

34.35

43.51

Total Operations

20.20

20.81

17.78

21.80

28.63

26.80

29.32

25.99

29.57

33.80

Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

31.96

30.50

29.21

35.72

44.35

42.44

45.08

42.19

46.74

47.07

Canadian Operations

34.30

35.38

29.77

37.51

43.45

43.11

43.57

42.31

44.23

44.33

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

66.37

-

66.37

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

32.40

31.41

29.31

36.06

44.29

42.57

44.93

42.24

46.50

46.60

Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)

USA Operations

1.92

1.93

1.93

1.91

2.09

2.02

2.11

1.80

2.08

2.70

Canadian Operations

2.14

2.26

2.16

2.01

2.39

2.38

2.39

2.23

2.31

2.63

Total Operations

2.07

2.15

2.09

1.97

2.28

2.25

2.30

2.07

2.22

2.66

Total Price ($/BOE)

USA Operations

26.26

25.25

24.20

29.05

35.62

34.27

36.12

33.42

37.01

39.04

Canadian Operations

18.19

18.83

17.03

18.73

21.85

21.69

21.90

21.13

21.98

22.63

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

66.37

-

66.37

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

22.98

22.66

21.21

24.96

30.05

29.31

30.32

28.63

31.48

31.07

Total Netback ($/BOE)

USA Operations

16.89

16.13

15.09

19.24

25.16

24.08

25.57

23.37

26.39

27.78

Canadian Operations

6.54

6.72

5.91

6.99

10.04

9.97

10.06

9.85

9.89

10.45

China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

37.68

-

37.94

(11.29 )

39.63

47.36

Total Operations

12.69

12.33

11.25

14.38

18.99

18.50

19.17

18.05

20.19

19.33

  1. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

7

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(average)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

62.8

60.1

64.0

64.3

64.7

66.4

64.2

68.1

65.1

59.3

Anadarko

43.3

39.2

43.8

46.7

44.4

49.9

42.5

50.0

53.6

23.7

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

16.5

14.9

15.1

19.8

25.3

23.7

25.8

26.7

25.2

25.5

Bakken

15.5

13.7

14.5

18.4

14.0

18.1

12.6

17.0

14.6

6.2

Uinta

10.4

10.4

8.3

12.5

13.9

14.4

13.7

15.4

17.2

8.4

Other

0.2

0.2

0.3

-

-

(0.3 )

0.2

0.4

-

0.1

Total USA Operations

148.7

138.5

146.0

161.7

162.3

172.2

159.0

177.6

175.7

123.2

Canadian Operations

Montney

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.2

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

0.5

0.3

0.4

0.6

0.4

0.6

0.3

0.6

-

0.1

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.8

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.7

0.2

0.3

Total China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

1.5

-

2.0

0.5

3.4

2.3

Total

149.3

138.9

146.5

162.5

164.4

172.9

161.5

178.8

179.3

125.8

NGLs - Plant Condensate Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

2.6

3.0

2.8

2.3

2.3

2.6

2.2

2.9

2.4

1.5

Anadarko

6.7

6.6

6.6

6.9

6.0

7.2

5.7

7.3

6.5

3.1

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.9

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.3

Bakken

0.7

0.7

0.5

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.6

0.8

0.6

0.2

Uinta

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

-

Other

-

-

0.1

0.1

0.1

-

-

-

0.1

0.1

Total USA Operations

11.1

11.4

11.0

11.0

10.5

12.1

10.0

12.6

11.2

6.2

Canadian Operations

Montney

35.2

31.9

36.5

37.0

36.4

35.0

36.8

38.4

38.7

33.3

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

4.2

3.9

4.3

4.7

6.0

5.8

6.1

7.4

5.4

5.4

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

39.4

35.8

40.8

41.7

42.4

40.8

42.9

45.9

44.1

38.7

Total

50.5

47.2

51.8

52.7

52.9

52.9

52.9

58.5

55.3

44.9

  1. Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus.

Ovintiv Inc.

8

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(average)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

NGLs - Other Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

22.8

22.7

23.2

22.1

20.0

22.3

19.1

21.7

19.5

16.0

Anadarko

40.7

39.4

36.7

46.2

38.3

45.0

36.0

43.2

44.2

20.4

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

4.1

3.8

3.8

4.7

5.9

5.5

6.0

5.8

5.7

6.4

Bakken

3.4

3.5

3.0

3.9

3.1

4.3

2.6

3.4

3.2

1.4

Uinta

0.5

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.6

0.8

0.3

Other

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.1

Total USA Operations

71.7

70.2

67.2

77.5

67.9

77.8

64.5

74.9

73.6

44.6

Canadian Operations

Montney

13.3

12.9

11.9

15.3

15.5

16.4

15.4

15.3

15.4

15.3

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

1.2

0.7

1.0

1.8

1.2

2.0

0.9

1.8

0.4

0.8

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.1 )

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

14.5

13.6

12.9

17.1

16.7

18.4

16.3

17.0

15.8

16.1

Total

86.2

83.8

80.1

94.6

84.6

96.2

80.8

91.9

89.4

60.7

NGLs - Total Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

25.4

25.7

26.0

24.4

22.3

24.9

21.3

24.6

21.9

17.5

Anadarko

47.4

46.0

43.3

53.1

44.3

52.2

41.7

50.5

50.7

23.5

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

5.1

4.8

4.7

5.6

7.2

6.9

7.3

7.1

7.1

7.7

Bakken

4.1

4.2

3.5

4.6

3.7

5.0

3.2

4.2

3.8

1.6

Uinta

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.9

1.0

0.3

Other

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.2

Total USA Operations

82.8

81.6

78.2

88.5

78.4

89.9

74.5

87.5

84.8

50.8

Canadian Operations

Montney

48.5

44.8

48.4

52.3

51.9

51.4

52.2

53.7

54.1

48.6

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

5.4

4.6

5.3

6.5

7.2

7.8

7.0

9.2

5.8

6.2

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

53.9

49.4

53.7

58.8

59.1

59.2

59.2

62.9

59.9

54.8

Total

136.7

131.0

131.9

147.3

137.5

149.1

133.7

150.4

144.7

105.6

  1. Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus.

Ovintiv Inc.

9

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(average)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil & NGLs Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

88.2

85.8

90.0

88.7

87.0

91.3

85.5

92.7

87.0

76.8

Anadarko

90.7

85.2

87.1

99.8

88.7

102.1

84.2

100.5

104.3

47.2

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

21.6

19.7

19.8

25.4

32.5

30.6

33.1

33.8

32.3

33.2

Bakken

19.6

17.9

18.0

23.0

17.7

23.1

15.8

21.2

18.4

7.8

Uinta

11.0

11.1

8.8

13.1

14.6

15.1

14.4

16.3

18.2

8.7

Other

0.4

0.4

0.5

0.2

0.2

(0.1 )

0.5

0.6

0.3

0.3

Total USA Operations

231.5

220.1

224.2

250.2

240.7

262.1

233.5

265.1

260.5

174.0

Canadian Operations

Montney

48.6

44.9

48.5

52.5

52.1

51.5

52.4

53.8

54.3

48.8

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

5.9

4.9

5.7

7.1

7.6

8.4

7.3

9.8

5.8

6.3

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

54.5

49.8

54.2

59.6

59.7

59.9

59.7

63.6

60.1

55.1

Total China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

1.5

-

2.0

0.5

3.4

2.3

Total

286.0

269.9

278.4

309.8

301.9

322.0

295.2

329.2

324.0

231.4

Natural Gas Production (MMcf/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

124

121

126

125

106

125

100

111

102

87

Anadarko

340

315

340

367

316

369

298

368

353

172

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

30

28

27

35

43

41

44

42

42

47

Bakken

26

27

24

26

23

30

20

26

24

10

Uinta

11

10

11

12

13

12

13

15

15

9

Other

6

6

8

3

46

4

60

55

83

42

Total USA Operations

537

507

536

568

547

581

535

617

619

367

Canadian Operations

Montney

898

855

926

913

931

946

927

937

893

951

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

44

40

46

46

57

57

58

61

51

61

Other

41

40

42

42

42

40

42

40

44

42

Total Canadian Operations

983

935

1,014

1,001

1,030

1,043

1,027

1,038

988

1,054

Total

1,520

1,442

1,550

1,569

1,577

1,624

1,562

1,655

1,607

1,421

  1. Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included natural gas volumes in Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes natural gas volumes in Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

10

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(average)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total Production (MBOE/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

108.9

106.0

111.0

109.6

104.8

112.2

102.2

111.1

104.0

91.2

Anadarko

147.4

137.7

143.7

161.0

141.4

163.5

134.0

161.8

163.2

75.9

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

26.6

24.3

24.2

31.3

39.7

37.4

40.4

40.9

39.3

41.0

Bakken

24.0

22.5

22.0

27.4

21.4

28.1

19.1

25.4

22.4

9.4

Uinta

12.8

12.7

10.6

15.0

16.7

17.2

16.6

18.8

20.7

10.2

Other

1.2

1.4

1.9

0.5

7.9

0.6

10.5

9.9

14.0

7.5

Total USA Operations

320.9

304.6

313.4

344.8

331.9

359.0

322.8

367.9

363.6

235.2

Canadian Operations

Montney

198.3

187.4

202.9

204.7

207.3

209.1

206.7

209.9

203.1

207.3

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

13.2

11.5

13.3

14.8

17.2

17.8

16.9

20.0

14.3

16.5

Other

6.9

6.7

7.0

7.0

7.0

6.7

7.2

6.8

7.4

6.9

Total Canadian Operations

218.4

205.6

223.2

226.5

231.5

233.6

230.8

236.7

224.8

230.7

Total China Operations (1)

-

-

-

-

1.5

-

2.0

0.5

3.4

2.3

Total

539.3

510.2

536.6

571.3

564.9

592.6

555.6

605.1

591.8

468.2

Total Production (MBOE/d)

Total Core Assets

454.6

431.1

457.6

475.3

453.5

484.8

442.9

482.8

470.3

374.4

% of Total

84%

84%

85%

83%

80%

82%

80%

80%

79%

80%

  1. Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes total production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

11

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

(US$ millions)

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Capital Expenditures, Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs

USA Operations (1)

Permian

431

105

101

225

864

195

669

196

225

248

Anadarko

329

58

47

224

658

141

517

163

217

137

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

98

27

9

62

243

22

221

30

97

94

Bakken

83

18

16

49

134

35

99

35

43

21

Uinta

37

4

6

27

48

10

38

8

14

16

Other

5

3

2

-

14

6

8

(7 )

10

5

Total USA Operations

983

215

181

587

1,961

409

1,552

425

606

521

Canadian Operations

Montney

268

96

22

150

339

98

241

70

68

103

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

5

1

1

3

88

3

85

16

34

35

Other

1

1

(2 )

2

(2 )

1

(3

)

2

(1 )

(4 )

Total Canadian Operations

274

98

21

155

425

102

323

88

101

134

Total Capital Expenditures, Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs

1,257

313

202

742

2,386

511

1,875

513

707

655

Capitalized Overhead Costs

USA Operations (1)

Permian

53

16

20

17

77

18

59

15

13

31

Anadarko

33

10

12

11

54

15

39

15

14

10

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

6

1

1

4

23

5

18

4

3

11

Bakken

8

1

2

5

10

3

7

3

3

1

Uinta

5

1

1

3

3

1

2

1

1

-

Other

2

-

1

1

6

1

5

1

1

3

Total USA Operations

107

29

37

41

173

43

130

39

35

56

Canadian Operations

Montney

24

8

11

5

38

9

29

8

6

15

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

2

1

-

1

12

4

8

2

1

5

Other

-

(1 )

1

-

5

1

4

1

-

3

Total Canadian Operations

26

8

12

6

55

14

41

11

7

23

Total Capitalized Overhead Costs

133

37

49

47

228

57

171

50

42

79

Total Capital Expenditures

USA Operations (1)

Permian

484

121

121

242

941

213

728

211

238

279

Anadarko

362

68

59

235

712

156

556

178

231

147

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

104

28

10

66

266

27

239

34

100

105

Bakken

91

19

18

54

144

38

106

38

46

22

Uinta

42

5

7

30

51

11

40

9

15

16

Other

7

3

3

1

20

7

13

(6 )

11

8

Total USA Operations

1,090

244

218

628

2,134

452

1,682

464

641

577

Canadian Operations

Montney

292

104

33

155

377

107

270

78

74

118

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

7

2

1

4

100

7

93

18

35

40

Other

1

-

(1 )

2

3

2

1

3

(1 )

(1 )

Total Canadian Operations

300

106

33

161

480

116

364

99

108

157

Market Optimization

-

-

-

-

2

-

2

2

-

-

Corporate & Other

3

1

1

1

10

6

4

1

1

2

Total Capital Expenditures

1,393

351

252

790

2,626

574

2,052

566

750

736

Net Acquisitions & (Divestitures)

(50

)

(38 )

(7 )

(5 )

(132 )

(21 )

(111

)

(146 )

15

20

Net Capital Investment

1,343

313

245

785

2,494

553

1,941

420

765

756

  1. Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes capital expenditures in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Capital expenditures in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

12

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Third quarter report

for the period ended September 30, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

Year-to-

Q3 Year-

date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Drilling Activity (net wells drilled)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

80

25

23

32

114

30

84

27

30

27

Anadarko

60

10

13

37

74

23

51

19

20

12

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

18

-

3

15

33

1

32

3

16

13

Bakken

10

-

3

7

12

1

11

3

6

2

Uinta

8

-

3

5

2

-

2

-

1

1

Other

-

-

-

-

1

-

1

-

1

-

Total USA Operations

176

35

45

96

236

55

181

52

74

55

Canadian Operations

Montney

51

11

12

28

84

26

58

11

25

22

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

1

-

-

1

7

-

7

1

3

3

Other

-

-

-

-

1

1

-

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

52

11

12

29

92

27

65

12

28

25

Total

228

46

57

125

328

82

246

64

102

80

Completions Activity (net wells on production)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

66

16

13

37

119

18

101

30

38

33

Anadarko

49

5

17

27

115

25

90

15

49

26

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

11

6

-

5

39

-

39

12

13

14

Bakken

7

-

-

7

17

3

14

4

10

-

Uinta

-

-

-

-

5

2

3

-

3

-

Other

-

-

-

-

1

-

1

-

1

-

Total USA Operations

133

27

30

76

296

48

248

61

114

73

Canadian Operations

Montney

50

14

8

28

78

8

70

23

32

15

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

-

-

-

-

8

-

8

6

1

1

Total Canadian Operations

50

14

8

28

86

8

78

29

33

16

Total

183

41

38

104

382

56

326

90

147

89

  1. Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes net wells drilled and net wells on production in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Net wells drilled and net wells on production in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

13

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Disclaimer

Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:59:07 UTC

