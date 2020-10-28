Encana : Supplemental Information for the period ended September 30, 2020

Net Earnings (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Cash Flow per share are presented on a post-Share Consolidation basis (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) and are calculated using the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as follows:
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(millions)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
Basic
259.8
259.8
259.8
259.8
261.2
259.8
261.7
264.6
276.2
244.3
Diluted
259.8
259.8
259.8
259.8
261.2
259.8
261.7
264.6
276.2
244.3
Non-GAAPOperating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non- operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes may include valuation allowances and the provision related to the pre-tax items listed, as well as income taxes related to divestitures and U.S. tax reform, and adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate.
Non-GAAPCash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets.
Following the U.S. Domestication (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), the applicable statutory rate became the United States federal income tax rate. The 2019 statutory rate represents the Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate.
Non-GAAPCash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production.
Financial Metrics
2020
2019
Year-to-
date
Year
Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1)
37%
28%
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)
2.9x
2.0x
These financial metrics are non-GAAP measures monitored by Management as indicators of the Company's overall financial strength. These non-GAAP measures are defined and calculated in the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations document located on the Company's website.
Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 includes Newfield's results of operations for the post-acquisition period from February 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019.
Production Volumes by Product
2020
2019
% of
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(average)
Oil & NGLs
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil (Mbbls/d)
52
149.3
138.9
146.5
162.5
164.4
172.9
161.5
178.8
179.3
125.8
NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
18
50.5
47.2
51.8
52.7
52.9
52.9
52.9
58.5
55.3
44.9
Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
70
199.8
186.1
198.3
215.2
217.3
225.8
214.4
237.3
234.6
170.7
Butane (Mbbls/d)
7
20.3
19.7
19.7
21.6
20.1
22.2
19.5
21.6
21.2
15.6
Propane (Mbbls/d)
11
32.4
31.2
30.8
35.2
31.8
35.9
30.4
34.8
32.7
23.7
Ethane (Mbbls/d)
12
33.5
32.9
29.6
37.8
32.7
38.1
30.9
35.5
35.5
21.4
NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)
30
86.2
83.8
80.1
94.6
84.6
96.2
80.8
91.9
89.4
60.7
Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)
100
286.0
269.9
278.4
309.8
301.9
322.0
295.2
329.2
324.0
231.4
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
1,520
1,442
1,550
1,569
1,577
1,624
1,562
1,655
1,607
1,421
Total (MBOE/d)
539.3
510.2
536.6
571.3
564.9
592.6
555.6
605.1
591.8
468.2
Production Volumes by Segment
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(average)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
148.7
138.5
146.0
161.7
162.3
172.2
159.0
177.6
175.7
123.2
Canadian Operations
0.6
0.4
0.5
0.8
0.6
0.7
0.5
0.7
0.2
0.3
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
1.5
-
2.0
0.5
3.4
2.3
149.3
138.9
146.5
162.5
164.4
172.9
161.5
178.8
179.3
125.8
NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
11.1
11.4
11.0
11.0
10.5
12.1
10.0
12.6
11.2
6.2
Canadian Operations
39.4
35.8
40.8
41.7
42.4
40.8
42.9
45.9
44.1
38.7
50.5
47.2
51.8
52.7
52.9
52.9
52.9
58.5
55.3
44.9
NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
71.7
70.2
67.2
77.5
67.9
77.8
64.5
74.9
73.6
44.6
Canadian Operations
14.5
13.6
12.9
17.1
16.7
18.4
16.3
17.0
15.8
16.1
86.2
83.8
80.1
94.6
84.6
96.2
80.8
91.9
89.4
60.7
NGLs - Total (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
82.8
81.6
78.2
88.5
78.4
89.9
74.5
87.5
84.8
50.8
Canadian Operations
53.9
49.4
53.7
58.8
59.1
59.2
59.2
62.9
59.9
54.8
136.7
131.0
131.9
147.3
137.5
149.1
133.7
150.4
144.7
105.6
Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
231.5
220.1
224.2
250.2
240.7
262.1
233.5
265.1
260.5
174.0
Canadian Operations
54.5
49.8
54.2
59.6
59.7
59.9
59.7
63.6
60.1
55.1
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
1.5
-
2.0
0.5
3.4
2.3
286.0
269.9
278.4
309.8
301.9
322.0
295.2
329.2
324.0
231.4
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
USA Operations
537
507
536
568
547
581
535
617
619
367
Canadian Operations
983
935
1,014
1,001
1,030
1,043
1,027
1,038
988
1,054
1,520
1,442
1,550
1,569
1,577
1,624
1,562
1,655
1,607
1,421
Total (MBOE/d)
USA Operations
320.9
304.6
313.4
344.8
331.9
359.0
322.8
367.9
363.6
235.2
Canadian Operations
218.4
205.6
223.2
226.5
231.5
233.6
230.8
236.7
224.8
230.7
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
1.5
-
2.0
0.5
3.4
2.3
539.3
510.2
536.6
571.3
564.9
592.6
555.6
605.1
591.8
468.2
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation ("CNOOC") and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Results of Operations
Revenues and Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(US$ millions)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
USA Operations
Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on
Risk Management (1)
Oil
1,447
502
304
641
3,329
877
2,452
903
945
604
NGLs (2)
243
97
60
86
452
121
331
99
136
96
Natural Gas
209
71
65
73
380
103
277
96
105
76
1,899
670
429
800
4,161
1,101
3,060
1,098
1,186
776
Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
Oil
331
26
223
82
68
12
56
10
15
31
NGLs (2)
5
(7 )
7
5
48
13
35
16
13
6
Natural Gas
74
19
29
26
36
4
32
7
12
13
410
38
259
113
152
29
123
33
40
50
Canadian Operations
Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on
Risk Management (1)
Oil
5
1
2
2
10
4
6
3
2
1
NGLs (2)
403
138
87
178
870
217
653
223
228
202
Natural Gas
496
170
155
171
756
209
547
147
153
247
904
309
244
351
1,636
430
1,206
373
383
450
Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
Oil
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NGLs (2)
105
23
59
23
67
17
50
21
12
17
Natural Gas
83
26
44
13
144
20
124
66
55
3
188
49
103
36
211
37
174
87
67
20
China Operations (3)
Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on
Risk Management (1)
Oil
-
-
-
-
37
-
37
3
21
13
-
-
-
-
37
-
37
3
21
13
Excludes other revenues with no associated production volumes, but includes intercompany marketing fees transacted between the Company's operating segments.
Includes plant condensate.
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. There were no realized gains (losses) on risk management associated with China Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Results of Operations (continued)
Per-Unit Results, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(US$/BOE)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total USA Operations Netback
Price
21.60
23.91
15.09
25.46
34.36
33.38
34.72
32.43
35.85
36.63
Production, mineral and other taxes
1.31
1.54
0.82
1.55
1.96
1.88
1.99
1.85
2.07
2.08
Transportation and processing
3.92
3.85
4.07
3.84
3.85
3.81
3.86
3.72
4.09
3.74
Operating
4.14
3.73
4.22
4.42
4.65
4.50
4.70
4.48
4.46
5.44
Netback
12.23
14.79
5.98
15.65
23.90
23.19
24.17
22.38
25.23
25.37
Total Canadian Operations Netback
Price
15.05
16.22
11.99
16.98
19.35
19.97
19.14
17.12
18.72
21.67
Production, mineral and other taxes
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.19
0.19
0.22
0.18
0.15
0.22
0.18
Transportation and processing
10.24
10.71
9.75
10.29
10.16
10.18
10.15
9.68
10.60
10.20
Operating
1.23
1.22
1.20
1.26
1.46
1.32
1.51
1.45
1.27
1.80
Netback
3.40
4.11
0.87
5.24
7.54
8.25
7.30
5.84
6.63
9.49
Total China Operations Netback (2)
Price
-
-
-
-
66.37
-
66.37
60.35
67.84
65.62
Production, mineral and other taxes
-
-
-
-
0.90
-
0.90
5.53
0.53
0.33
Transportation and processing
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating
-
-
-
-
27.79
-
27.53
66.11
27.68
17.93
Netback
-
-
-
-
37.68
-
37.94
(11.29 )
39.63
47.36
Total Operations Netback
Price
18.94
20.81
13.80
22.10
28.29
28.09
28.36
26.46
29.52
29.39
Production, mineral and other taxes
0.85
0.99
0.55
1.01
1.23
1.23
1.23
1.18
1.36
1.14
Transportation and processing
6.48
6.62
6.44
6.40
6.42
6.32
6.46
6.05
6.54
6.90
Operating
2.96
2.72
2.97
3.17
3.41
3.26
3.46
3.35
3.39
3.70
Netback
8.65
10.48
3.84
11.52
17.23
17.28
17.21
15.88
18.23
17.65
Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry to measure operating performance on a per-unit basis and is considered a non-GAAP measure. The netbacks disclosed above do not meet the requirements outlined in National Instrument 51-101 and have been calculated on a BOE basis using upstream product revenues, excluding the impact of realized gains and losses on risk management, less costs associated with delivering the product to market, including production, mineral and other taxes, transportation and processing expense and operating expense. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, including Netback reconciliations, see the Company's website.
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Restructuring Costs and Current Expected Credit Losses
1.46
1.55
1.38
1.42
1.59
1.65
1.57
1.38
1.48
1.92
Total Costs (1)
11.77
11.85
11.23
12.17
12.59
12.42
12.66
11.95
12.78
13.44
Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes.
Operating Statistics
Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(US$)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
35.51
39.41
22.95
43.49
56.19
55.42
56.47
55.26
59.12
54.42
Canadian Operations
29.79
34.38
11.90
38.95
53.19
56.12
51.55
58.24
53.31
37.31
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
-
66.37
Total Operations
39.40
22.91
43.47
56.27
55.43
55.29
59.27
54.57
35.49
56.58
NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
25.05
27.98
12.47
34.54
44.05
44.35
43.93
41.70
46.65
43.62
Canadian Operations
33.69
36.71
20.48
43.99
51.79
51.95
51.74
50.73
54.66
49.61
Total Operations
31.79
34.60
18.79
42.02
50.25
50.22
50.26
48.78
53.04
48.79
NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
8.52
10.47
7.83
7.33
11.44
10.05
12.01
7.48
13.19
17.81
Canadian Operations
9.68
13.16
9.56
6.97
11.11
12.29
10.66
5.39
6.95
20.11
Total Operations
8.72
10.91
8.11
7.27
11.37
10.47
11.74
7.09
12.09
18.41
NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
12.92
8.48
10.70
15.83
14.65
12.42
17.60
20.95
10.74
16.30
Canadian Operations
30.24
17.85
33.22
40.25
39.70
38.43
42.07
40.98
27.22
40.43
Total Operations
17.25
19.45
12.30
19.69
26.33
24.59
26.99
23.30
27.72
31.34
Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
26.66
29.59
17.91
31.90
43.04
41.43
43.65
41.12
45.60
44.64
Canadian Operations
27.24
30.27
17.79
33.29
40.36
39.90
40.52
38.65
42.12
40.95
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
66.37
-
66.37
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
26.77
29.72
17.88
32.16
42.63
41.15
43.18
40.67
45.19
43.97
Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)
USA Operations
1.42
1.52
1.33
1.41
1.90
1.93
1.89
1.67
1.87
2.31
Canadian Operations
1.83
1.96
1.69
1.86
2.01
2.18
1.95
1.54
1.70
2.60
Total Operations
1.69
1.81
1.57
1.70
1.97
2.09
1.93
1.59
1.76
2.53
Total Price ($/BOE)
USA Operations
21.60
23.91
15.09
25.46
34.36
33.38
34.72
32.43
35.85
36.63
Canadian Operations
15.05
16.22
11.99
16.98
19.35
19.97
19.14
17.12
18.72
21.67
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
66.37
-
66.37
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
18.94
20.81
13.80
22.10
28.29
28.09
28.36
26.46
29.52
29.39
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Operating Statistics (continued)
Per-unit Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(US$)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil ($/bbl)
USA Operations
8.12
2.00
16.85
5.54
1.14
0.74
1.29
0.63
0.89
2.83
Canadian Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Operations
1.99
16.79
5.52
1.13
0.74
0.63
0.87
2.77
8.09
1.27
NGLs - Plant Condensate ($/bbl)
USA Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Canadian Operations
9.77
7.10
15.95
6.04
2.12
2.35
2.05
2.25
0.66
3.39
Total Operations
7.62
5.39
12.58
4.78
1.70
1.81
1.66
1.77
0.53
2.92
NGLs - Other ($/bbl)
USA Operations
0.25
(1.09 )
1.08
0.76
1.93
1.77
2.00
2.30
1.90
1.65
Canadian Operations
(0.02
)
-
(0.08 )
-
5.64
5.25
5.79
7.57
6.19
3.44
Total Operations
0.20
(0.92 )
0.90
0.62
2.67
2.43
2.76
3.28
2.66
2.12
NGLs - Total ($/bbl)
USA Operations
0.22
(0.94 )
0.93
0.67
1.67
1.53
1.73
1.97
1.65
1.45
Canadian Operations
5.15
12.09
4.28
3.12
3.25
3.70
2.12
3.41
7.13
3.08
Total Operations
1.36
5.48
2.11
2.30
2.21
2.69
1.85
2.46
2.95
2.33
Oil & NGLs ($/bbl)
USA Operations
5.30
0.91
11.30
3.82
1.31
1.01
1.43
1.07
1.14
2.43
Canadian Operations
7.06
5.11
11.98
4.22
3.09
3.21
3.05
3.66
2.11
3.38
Total Operations
5.63
1.69
11.43
3.90
1.66
1.42
1.75
1.57
1.31
2.63
Natural Gas ($/Mcf)
USA Operations
0.50
0.41
0.60
0.50
0.19
0.09
0.22
0.13
0.21
0.39
Canadian Operations
0.31
0.30
0.47
0.15
0.38
0.20
0.44
0.69
0.61
0.03
Total Operations
0.38
0.34
0.52
0.27
0.31
0.16
0.37
0.48
0.46
0.13
Total ($/BOE)
USA Operations
4.66
1.34
9.11
3.59
1.26
0.89
1.40
0.99
1.16
2.41
Canadian Operations
3.14
2.61
5.04
1.75
2.50
1.72
2.76
4.01
3.26
0.96
Total Operations
4.04
1.85
7.41
2.86
1.76
1.22
1.96
2.17
1.96
1.68
Operating Statistics (continued)
Per-Unit Results, Including the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(US$)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
43.63
41.41
39.80
49.03
57.33
56.16
57.76
55.89
60.01
57.25
Canadian Operations
29.79
34.38
11.90
38.95
53.19
56.12
51.55
58.24
53.31
37.31
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
-
66.37
Total Operations
41.39
39.70
48.99
57.40
56.17
55.92
60.14
57.34
43.58
57.85
NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
25.05
27.98
12.47
34.54
44.05
44.35
43.93
41.70
46.65
43.62
Canadian Operations
43.46
43.81
36.43
50.03
53.91
54.30
53.79
52.98
55.32
53.00
Total Operations
39.41
39.99
31.37
46.80
51.95
52.03
51.92
50.55
53.57
51.71
NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
8.77
9.38
8.91
8.09
13.37
11.82
14.01
9.78
15.09
19.46
Canadian Operations
9.66
13.16
9.48
6.97
16.75
17.54
16.45
12.96
13.14
23.55
Total Operations
8.92
9.99
9.01
7.89
14.04
12.90
14.50
10.37
14.75
20.53
NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
11.98
9.41
11.37
17.50
16.18
14.39
19.25
22.40
10.96
18.03
Canadian Operations
35.39
29.94
37.50
43.37
42.95
42.13
44.19
44.39
34.35
43.51
Total Operations
20.20
20.81
17.78
21.80
28.63
26.80
29.32
25.99
29.57
33.80
Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
31.96
30.50
29.21
35.72
44.35
42.44
45.08
42.19
46.74
47.07
Canadian Operations
34.30
35.38
29.77
37.51
43.45
43.11
43.57
42.31
44.23
44.33
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
66.37
-
66.37
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
32.40
31.41
29.31
36.06
44.29
42.57
44.93
42.24
46.50
46.60
Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)
USA Operations
1.92
1.93
1.93
1.91
2.09
2.02
2.11
1.80
2.08
2.70
Canadian Operations
2.14
2.26
2.16
2.01
2.39
2.38
2.39
2.23
2.31
2.63
Total Operations
2.07
2.15
2.09
1.97
2.28
2.25
2.30
2.07
2.22
2.66
Total Price ($/BOE)
USA Operations
26.26
25.25
24.20
29.05
35.62
34.27
36.12
33.42
37.01
39.04
Canadian Operations
18.19
18.83
17.03
18.73
21.85
21.69
21.90
21.13
21.98
22.63
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
66.37
-
66.37
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
22.98
22.66
21.21
24.96
30.05
29.31
30.32
28.63
31.48
31.07
Total Netback ($/BOE)
USA Operations
16.89
16.13
15.09
19.24
25.16
24.08
25.57
23.37
26.39
27.78
Canadian Operations
6.54
6.72
5.91
6.99
10.04
9.97
10.06
9.85
9.89
10.45
China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
37.68
-
37.94
(11.29 )
39.63
47.36
Total Operations
12.69
12.33
11.25
14.38
18.99
18.50
19.17
18.05
20.19
19.33
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Results by Play
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(average)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
62.8
60.1
64.0
64.3
64.7
66.4
64.2
68.1
65.1
59.3
Anadarko
43.3
39.2
43.8
46.7
44.4
49.9
42.5
50.0
53.6
23.7
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
16.5
14.9
15.1
19.8
25.3
23.7
25.8
26.7
25.2
25.5
Bakken
15.5
13.7
14.5
18.4
14.0
18.1
12.6
17.0
14.6
6.2
Uinta
10.4
10.4
8.3
12.5
13.9
14.4
13.7
15.4
17.2
8.4
Other
0.2
0.2
0.3
-
-
(0.3 )
0.2
0.4
-
0.1
Total USA Operations
148.7
138.5
146.0
161.7
162.3
172.2
159.0
177.6
175.7
123.2
Canadian Operations
Montney
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.2
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
0.5
0.3
0.4
0.6
0.4
0.6
0.3
0.6
-
0.1
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
0.6
0.4
0.5
0.8
0.6
0.7
0.5
0.7
0.2
0.3
Total China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
1.5
-
2.0
0.5
3.4
2.3
Total
149.3
138.9
146.5
162.5
164.4
172.9
161.5
178.8
179.3
125.8
NGLs - Plant Condensate Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
2.6
3.0
2.8
2.3
2.3
2.6
2.2
2.9
2.4
1.5
Anadarko
6.7
6.6
6.6
6.9
6.0
7.2
5.7
7.3
6.5
3.1
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
1.0
1.0
0.9
0.9
1.3
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.4
1.3
Bakken
0.7
0.7
0.5
0.7
0.6
0.7
0.6
0.8
0.6
0.2
Uinta
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
-
Other
-
-
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
-
-
0.1
0.1
Total USA Operations
11.1
11.4
11.0
11.0
10.5
12.1
10.0
12.6
11.2
6.2
Canadian Operations
Montney
35.2
31.9
36.5
37.0
36.4
35.0
36.8
38.4
38.7
33.3
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
4.2
3.9
4.3
4.7
6.0
5.8
6.1
7.4
5.4
5.4
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.1
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
39.4
35.8
40.8
41.7
42.4
40.8
42.9
45.9
44.1
38.7
Total
50.5
47.2
51.8
52.7
52.9
52.9
52.9
58.5
55.3
44.9
Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus.
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(average)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
NGLs - Other Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
22.8
22.7
23.2
22.1
20.0
22.3
19.1
21.7
19.5
16.0
Anadarko
40.7
39.4
36.7
46.2
38.3
45.0
36.0
43.2
44.2
20.4
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
4.1
3.8
3.8
4.7
5.9
5.5
6.0
5.8
5.7
6.4
Bakken
3.4
3.5
3.0
3.9
3.1
4.3
2.6
3.4
3.2
1.4
Uinta
0.5
0.6
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.6
0.8
0.3
Other
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.1
Total USA Operations
71.7
70.2
67.2
77.5
67.9
77.8
64.5
74.9
73.6
44.6
Canadian Operations
Montney
13.3
12.9
11.9
15.3
15.5
16.4
15.4
15.3
15.4
15.3
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
1.2
0.7
1.0
1.8
1.2
2.0
0.9
1.8
0.4
0.8
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.1 )
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
14.5
13.6
12.9
17.1
16.7
18.4
16.3
17.0
15.8
16.1
Total
86.2
83.8
80.1
94.6
84.6
96.2
80.8
91.9
89.4
60.7
NGLs - Total Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
25.4
25.7
26.0
24.4
22.3
24.9
21.3
24.6
21.9
17.5
Anadarko
47.4
46.0
43.3
53.1
44.3
52.2
41.7
50.5
50.7
23.5
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
5.1
4.8
4.7
5.6
7.2
6.9
7.3
7.1
7.1
7.7
Bakken
4.1
4.2
3.5
4.6
3.7
5.0
3.2
4.2
3.8
1.6
Uinta
0.6
0.7
0.5
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.9
1.0
0.3
Other
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.2
Total USA Operations
82.8
81.6
78.2
88.5
78.4
89.9
74.5
87.5
84.8
50.8
Canadian Operations
Montney
48.5
44.8
48.4
52.3
51.9
51.4
52.2
53.7
54.1
48.6
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
5.4
4.6
5.3
6.5
7.2
7.8
7.0
9.2
5.8
6.2
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
53.9
49.4
53.7
58.8
59.1
59.2
59.2
62.9
59.9
54.8
Total
136.7
131.0
131.9
147.3
137.5
149.1
133.7
150.4
144.7
105.6
Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus.
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(average)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil & NGLs Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
88.2
85.8
90.0
88.7
87.0
91.3
85.5
92.7
87.0
76.8
Anadarko
90.7
85.2
87.1
99.8
88.7
102.1
84.2
100.5
104.3
47.2
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
21.6
19.7
19.8
25.4
32.5
30.6
33.1
33.8
32.3
33.2
Bakken
19.6
17.9
18.0
23.0
17.7
23.1
15.8
21.2
18.4
7.8
Uinta
11.0
11.1
8.8
13.1
14.6
15.1
14.4
16.3
18.2
8.7
Other
0.4
0.4
0.5
0.2
0.2
(0.1 )
0.5
0.6
0.3
0.3
Total USA Operations
231.5
220.1
224.2
250.2
240.7
262.1
233.5
265.1
260.5
174.0
Canadian Operations
Montney
48.6
44.9
48.5
52.5
52.1
51.5
52.4
53.8
54.3
48.8
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
5.9
4.9
5.7
7.1
7.6
8.4
7.3
9.8
5.8
6.3
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
54.5
49.8
54.2
59.6
59.7
59.9
59.7
63.6
60.1
55.1
Total China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
1.5
-
2.0
0.5
3.4
2.3
Total
286.0
269.9
278.4
309.8
301.9
322.0
295.2
329.2
324.0
231.4
Natural Gas Production (MMcf/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
124
121
126
125
106
125
100
111
102
87
Anadarko
340
315
340
367
316
369
298
368
353
172
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
30
28
27
35
43
41
44
42
42
47
Bakken
26
27
24
26
23
30
20
26
24
10
Uinta
11
10
11
12
13
12
13
15
15
9
Other
6
6
8
3
46
4
60
55
83
42
Total USA Operations
537
507
536
568
547
581
535
617
619
367
Canadian Operations
Montney
898
855
926
913
931
946
927
937
893
951
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
44
40
46
46
57
57
58
61
51
61
Other
41
40
42
42
42
40
42
40
44
42
Total Canadian Operations
983
935
1,014
1,001
1,030
1,043
1,027
1,038
988
1,054
Total
1,520
1,442
1,550
1,569
1,577
1,624
1,562
1,655
1,607
1,421
Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included natural gas volumes in Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes natural gas volumes in Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(average)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total Production (MBOE/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
108.9
106.0
111.0
109.6
104.8
112.2
102.2
111.1
104.0
91.2
Anadarko
147.4
137.7
143.7
161.0
141.4
163.5
134.0
161.8
163.2
75.9
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
26.6
24.3
24.2
31.3
39.7
37.4
40.4
40.9
39.3
41.0
Bakken
24.0
22.5
22.0
27.4
21.4
28.1
19.1
25.4
22.4
9.4
Uinta
12.8
12.7
10.6
15.0
16.7
17.2
16.6
18.8
20.7
10.2
Other
1.2
1.4
1.9
0.5
7.9
0.6
10.5
9.9
14.0
7.5
Total USA Operations
320.9
304.6
313.4
344.8
331.9
359.0
322.8
367.9
363.6
235.2
Canadian Operations
Montney
198.3
187.4
202.9
204.7
207.3
209.1
206.7
209.9
203.1
207.3
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
13.2
11.5
13.3
14.8
17.2
17.8
16.9
20.0
14.3
16.5
Other
6.9
6.7
7.0
7.0
7.0
6.7
7.2
6.8
7.4
6.9
Total Canadian Operations
218.4
205.6
223.2
226.5
231.5
233.6
230.8
236.7
224.8
230.7
Total China Operations (1)
-
-
-
-
1.5
-
2.0
0.5
3.4
2.3
Total
539.3
510.2
536.6
571.3
564.9
592.6
555.6
605.1
591.8
468.2
Total Production (MBOE/d)
Total Core Assets
454.6
431.1
457.6
475.3
453.5
484.8
442.9
482.8
470.3
374.4
% of Total
84%
84%
85%
83%
80%
82%
80%
80%
79%
80%
Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes total production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
(US$ millions)
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Capital Expenditures, Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs
USA Operations (1)
Permian
431
105
101
225
864
195
669
196
225
248
Anadarko
329
58
47
224
658
141
517
163
217
137
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
98
27
9
62
243
22
221
30
97
94
Bakken
83
18
16
49
134
35
99
35
43
21
Uinta
37
4
6
27
48
10
38
8
14
16
Other
5
3
2
-
14
6
8
(7 )
10
5
Total USA Operations
983
215
181
587
1,961
409
1,552
425
606
521
Canadian Operations
Montney
268
96
22
150
339
98
241
70
68
103
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
5
1
1
3
88
3
85
16
34
35
Other
1
1
(2 )
2
(2 )
1
(3
)
2
(1 )
(4 )
Total Canadian Operations
274
98
21
155
425
102
323
88
101
134
Total Capital Expenditures, Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs
1,257
313
202
742
2,386
511
1,875
513
707
655
Capitalized Overhead Costs
USA Operations (1)
Permian
53
16
20
17
77
18
59
15
13
31
Anadarko
33
10
12
11
54
15
39
15
14
10
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
6
1
1
4
23
5
18
4
3
11
Bakken
8
1
2
5
10
3
7
3
3
1
Uinta
5
1
1
3
3
1
2
1
1
-
Other
2
-
1
1
6
1
5
1
1
3
Total USA Operations
107
29
37
41
173
43
130
39
35
56
Canadian Operations
Montney
24
8
11
5
38
9
29
8
6
15
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
2
1
-
1
12
4
8
2
1
5
Other
-
(1 )
1
-
5
1
4
1
-
3
Total Canadian Operations
26
8
12
6
55
14
41
11
7
23
Total Capitalized Overhead Costs
133
37
49
47
228
57
171
50
42
79
Total Capital Expenditures
USA Operations (1)
Permian
484
121
121
242
941
213
728
211
238
279
Anadarko
362
68
59
235
712
156
556
178
231
147
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
104
28
10
66
266
27
239
34
100
105
Bakken
91
19
18
54
144
38
106
38
46
22
Uinta
42
5
7
30
51
11
40
9
15
16
Other
7
3
3
1
20
7
13
(6 )
11
8
Total USA Operations
1,090
244
218
628
2,134
452
1,682
464
641
577
Canadian Operations
Montney
292
104
33
155
377
107
270
78
74
118
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
7
2
1
4
100
7
93
18
35
40
Other
1
-
(1 )
2
3
2
1
3
(1 )
(1 )
Total Canadian Operations
300
106
33
161
480
116
364
99
108
157
Market Optimization
-
-
-
-
2
-
2
2
-
-
Corporate & Other
3
1
1
1
10
6
4
1
1
2
Total Capital Expenditures
1,393
351
252
790
2,626
574
2,052
566
750
736
Net Acquisitions & (Divestitures)
(50
)
(38 )
(7 )
(5 )
(132 )
(21 )
(111
)
(146 )
15
20
Net Capital Investment
1,343
313
245
785
2,494
553
1,941
420
765
756
Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes capital expenditures in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Capital expenditures in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
Year-to-
Q3 Year-
date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
to-date
Q3
Q2
Q1
Drilling Activity (net wells drilled)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
80
25
23
32
114
30
84
27
30
27
Anadarko
60
10
13
37
74
23
51
19
20
12
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
18
-
3
15
33
1
32
3
16
13
Bakken
10
-
3
7
12
1
11
3
6
2
Uinta
8
-
3
5
2
-
2
-
1
1
Other
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
1
-
Total USA Operations
176
35
45
96
236
55
181
52
74
55
Canadian Operations
Montney
51
11
12
28
84
26
58
11
25
22
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
1
-
-
1
7
-
7
1
3
3
Other
-
-
-
-
1
1
-
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
52
11
12
29
92
27
65
12
28
25
Total
228
46
57
125
328
82
246
64
102
80
Completions Activity (net wells on production)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
66
16
13
37
119
18
101
30
38
33
Anadarko
49
5
17
27
115
25
90
15
49
26
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
11
6
-
5
39
-
39
12
13
14
Bakken
7
-
-
7
17
3
14
4
10
-
Uinta
-
-
-
-
5
2
3
-
3
-
Other
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
1
-
Total USA Operations
133
27
30
76
296
48
248
61
114
73
Canadian Operations
Montney
50
14
8
28
78
8
70
23
32
15
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
-
-
-
-
8
-
8
6
1
1
Total Canadian Operations
50
14
8
28
86
8
78
29
33
16
Total
183
41
38
104
382
56
326
90
147
89
Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes net wells drilled and net wells on production in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Net wells drilled and net wells on production in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.