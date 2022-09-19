Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ovintiv Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVV   US69047Q1022

OVINTIV INC.

(OVV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:53 2022-09-19 pm EDT
65.80 CAD   +0.02%
10:38aOvintiv Price Target Raised to US$56 at RBC
MT
09:08aRBC Raises Price Target on Ovintiv to $56 From $51, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08:16aOvintiv Releases Montney Webcast Materials
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OVINTIV INC SEES WESTERN CANADA LNG DEMAND GROWTH OF 3 BCF/D FRO…

09/19/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
OVINTIV INC SEES WESTERN CANADA LNG DEMAND GROWTH OF 3 BCF/D FROM 2021 THROUGH 2025 - CONF. CALL


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OVINTIV INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 037 M - -
Net income 2022 2 590 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,92x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 12 603 M 12 603 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 713
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OVINTIV INC.
Duration : Period :
Ovintiv Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OVINTIV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,56 $
Average target price 52,39 $
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brendan M. McCracken President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Corey D. Code Treasurer & Vice President-Portfolio Management
Peter A. Dea Chairman
Gregory D. Givens Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard J. Mayson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVINTIV INC.54.58%12 603
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.73%144 018
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.72%71 175
CNOOC LIMITED25.53%61 150
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.79%60 408
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION122.18%59 835