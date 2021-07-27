|
Ovintiv : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2021
PART I
Item 1. Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(US$ millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product and service revenues
|
|
(Note 3)
|
$
|
2,473
|
|
$
|
1,023
|
$
|
4,720
|
|
$
|
2,593
|
Gains (losses) on risk management, net
|
|
(Note 19)
|
|
(799
|
)
|
|
(314 )
|
|
(1,226
|
)
|
|
741
|
Sublease revenues
|
|
(Note 9)
|
|
18
|
|
|
17
|
|
36
|
|
|
35
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
1,692
|
|
|
726
|
|
3,530
|
|
|
3,369
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production, mineral and other taxes
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
27
|
|
133
|
|
|
79
|
Transportation and processing
|
|
|
|
418
|
|
|
368
|
|
797
|
|
|
764
|
Operating
|
|
(Notes 16, 17)
|
|
149
|
|
|
154
|
|
313
|
|
|
319
|
Purchased product
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
319
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
717
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
493
|
|
619
|
|
|
1,027
|
Impairments
|
|
(Note 8)
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,250
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,527
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
9
|
|
12
|
|
|
18
|
Administrative
|
(Notes 15, 16, 17)
|
|
123
|
|
|
165
|
|
245
|
|
|
218
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
1,813
|
|
|
4,785
|
|
3,456
|
|
|
6,669
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
(4,059 )
|
|
74
|
|
|
(3,300 )
|
Other (Income) Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
(Notes 4, 10)
|
|
99
|
|
|
86
|
|
186
|
|
|
182
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
|
|
(Notes 5, 19)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(40 )
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
76
|
Other (gains) losses, net
|
(Notes 6, 10, 17)
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(16 )
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(30 )
|
Total Other (Income) Expenses
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
30
|
|
146
|
|
|
228
|
Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
(4,089 )
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
(3,528 )
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
-
|
|
|
294
|
|
(176
|
)
|
|
434
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(205
|
)
|
$
|
(4,383 )
|
$
|
104
|
|
$
|
(3,962 )
|
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share of Common Stock
|
|
(Note 12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
(0.79
|
)
|
$
|
(16.87 )
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
$
|
(15.25 )
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
(0.79
|
)
|
|
(16.87 )
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
(15.25 )
|
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (millions)
|
(Note 12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
261.1
|
|
|
259.8
|
|
260.6
|
|
|
259.8
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
261.1
|
|
|
259.8
|
|
265.9
|
|
|
259.8
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
$
|
(205
|
)
|
$
|
(4,383 )
|
$
|
104
|
|
$
|
(3,962 )
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(Note 13)
|
|
25
|
|
|
87
|
|
44
|
|
|
(47 )
|
Pension and other post-employment benefit plans
|
(Notes 13, 17)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
3
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
1
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
90
|
|
41
|
|
|
(46 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
(182
|
)
|
$
|
(4,293 )
|
$
|
145
|
|
$
|
(4,008 )
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
1
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
$
|
10
|
Accounts receivable and accrued revenues (net of allowances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of $3 million (2020: $4 million))
|
(Note 3)
|
|
1,222
|
|
|
928
|
Risk management
|
(Notes 18, 19)
|
|
3
|
|
|
37
|
Income tax receivable
|
(Note 6)
|
|
96
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
1,247
|
Property, Plant and Equipment, at cost:
|
(Note 8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas properties, based on full cost accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proved properties
|
|
|
54,525
|
|
|
53,883
|
Unproved properties
|
|
|
2,444
|
|
|
2,962
|
Other
|
|
|
918
|
|
|
911
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
57,887
|
|
|
57,756
|
Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
(49,352
|
)
|
|
(48,306 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
(Note 2)
|
|
8,535
|
|
|
9,450
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
1,143
|
Risk Management
|
(Notes 18, 19)
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
Goodwill
|
(Note 2)
|
|
2,643
|
|
|
2,625
|
|
(Note 2)
|
$
|
13,767
|
|
$
|
14,469
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,880
|
|
$
|
1,704
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
68
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
Risk management
|
(Notes 18, 19)
|
|
892
|
|
|
130
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
(Note 10)
|
|
518
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
3,366
|
|
|
2,423
|
Long-Term Debt
|
(Note 10)
|
|
4,796
|
|
|
6,367
|
Operating Lease Liabilities
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
938
|
Other Liabilities and Provisions
|
(Note 11)
|
|
206
|
|
|
358
|
Risk Management
|
(Notes 18, 19)
|
|
183
|
|
|
125
|
Asset Retirement Obligation
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
401
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
9,833
|
|
|
10,632
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
(Note 21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital - authorized 775 million shares of stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 issued and outstanding: 261.1 million shares (2020: 259.8 million shares)
|
(Note 12)
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
Paid in surplus
|
(Note 12)
|
|
8,532
|
|
|
8,531
|
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
(5,718
|
)
|
|
(5,773 )
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(Note 13)
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
1,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
3,934
|
|
|
3,837
|
|
|
$
|
13,767
|
|
$
|
14,469
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
2
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
Paid in
|
|
(Accumulated
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Shareholders'
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
Deficit)
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, March 31, 2021
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
8,525
|
|
$
|
(5,488
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,094
|
|
$
|
4,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.09375 per share)
|
(Note 12)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-Settled Compensation Costs
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Note 13)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
8,532
|
|
$
|
(5,718
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,117
|
|
$
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
Paid in
|
|
(Accumulated
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Shareholders'
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
Deficit)
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, March 31, 2020
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,460
|
$
|
818
|
|
$
|
910
|
$
|
10,191
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,383 )
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,383 )
|
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.09375 per share)
|
(Note 12)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(25 )
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(25 )
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Note 13)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
90
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2020
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,460
|
$
|
(3,590 )
|
$
|
1,000
|
$
|
5,873
|
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
Paid in
|
|
(Accumulated
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Shareholders'
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
Deficit)
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
8,531
|
|
$
|
(5,773
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,076
|
|
|
$
|
3,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.1875 per share)
|
(Note 12)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-Settled Compensation Costs
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Note 13)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
8,532
|
|
$
|
(5,718
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,117
|
|
|
$
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
Paid in
|
|
(Accumulated
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Shareholders'
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
Deficit)
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|
$
|
7,061
|
|
$
|
1,402
|
$
|
421
|
|
$
|
1,046
|
|
$
|
9,930
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3,962 )
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,962 )
|
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.1875 per share)
|
(Note 12)
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(49 )
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(49 )
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Note 13)
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(46 )
|
|
|
(46 )
|
Reclassification of Share Capital
|
(Note 12)
|
(7,058 )
|
|
|
7,058
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2020
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
8,460
|
$
|
(3,590 )
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
$
|
5,873
|
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
$
|
(205
|
)
|
$
|
(4,383 )
|
$
|
104
|
|
$
|
(3,962 )
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
493
|
|
619
|
|
|
1,027
|
Impairments
|
(Note 8)
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,250
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,527
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
9
|
|
12
|
|
|
18
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(Note 6)
|
|
-
|
|
|
295
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
435
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management
|
(Note 19)
|
|
576
|
|
|
679
|
|
847
|
|
|
(225 )
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(Note 5)
|
|
4
|
|
|
(50 )
|
|
6
|
|
|
51
|
Foreign exchange on settlements
|
(Note 5)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
20
|
Other
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
11
|
|
64
|
|
|
(52 )
|
Net change in other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(68 )
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(120 )
|
Net change in non-cash working capital
|
(Note 20)
|
|
22
|
|
|
(119 )
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
(36 )
|
Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
117
|
|
1,577
|
|
|
683
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(Note 2)
|
|
(383
|
)
|
|
(252 )
|
|
(733
|
)
|
|
(1,042 )
|
Acquisitions
|
(Note 7)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(1 )
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(18 )
|
Proceeds from divestitures
|
(Note 7)
|
|
1,023
|
|
|
8
|
|
1,025
|
|
|
30
|
Net change in investments and other
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(272 )
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
(142 )
|
Cash From (Used in) Investing Activities
|
|
|
568
|
|
|
(517 )
|
|
247
|
|
|
(1,172 )
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net issuance (repayment) of revolving long-term debt
|
(Note 10)
|
|
(490
|
)
|
|
408
|
|
(950
|
)
|
|
552
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(Note 10)
|
|
(619
|
)
|
|
(26 )
|
|
(619
|
)
|
|
(115 )
|
Dividends on shares of common stock
|
|
(Note 12)
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(25 )
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
(49 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance lease payments and other
|
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
(22 )
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(44 )
|
Cash From (Used in) Financing Activities
|
|
|
(1,207
|
)
|
|
335
|
|
(1,714
|
)
|
|
344
|
Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) on Cash, Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Restricted Cash Held in Foreign Currency
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
(6 )
|
Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
(64 )
|
|
112
|
|
|
(151 )
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
103
|
|
10
|
|
|
190
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
$
|
39
|
$
|
122
|
|
$
|
39
|
Cash, End of Period
|
|
$
|
67
|
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
67
|
|
$
|
29
|
Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
10
|
|
55
|
|
|
10
|
Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
$
|
39
|
$
|
122
|
|
$
|
39
|
Supplementary Cash Flow Information
|
(Note 20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
Disclaimer
Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:52:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about OVINTIV INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
7 188 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
1 307 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
4 799 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|5,41x
|Yield 2021
|1,34%
|
|Capitalization
|
7 359 M
7 362 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,69x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,49x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 916
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends OVINTIV INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|
28,19 $
|Average target price
|
32,59 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
15,6%