Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ovintiv Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVV   US69047Q1022

OVINTIV INC.

(OVV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ovintiv : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2021

07/27/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PART I

Item 1. Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

(Note 2)

Product and service revenues

(Note 3)

$

2,473

$

1,023

$

4,720

$

2,593

Gains (losses) on risk management, net

(Note 19)

(799

)

(314 )

(1,226

)

741

Sublease revenues

(Note 9)

18

17

36

35

Total Revenues

1,692

726

3,530

3,369

Operating Expenses

(Note 2)

Production, mineral and other taxes

73

27

133

79

Transportation and processing

418

368

797

764

Operating

(Notes 16, 17)

149

154

313

319

Purchased product

733

319

1,337

717

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

311

493

619

1,027

Impairments

(Note 8)

-

3,250

-

3,527

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

6

9

12

18

Administrative

(Notes 15, 16, 17)

123

165

245

218

Total Operating Expenses

1,813

4,785

3,456

6,669

Operating Income (Loss)

(121

)

(4,059 )

74

(3,300 )

Other (Income) Expenses

Interest

(Notes 4, 10)

99

86

186

182

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(Notes 5, 19)

(8

)

(40 )

(15

)

76

Other (gains) losses, net

(Notes 6, 10, 17)

(7

)

(16 )

(25

)

(30 )

Total Other (Income) Expenses

84

30

146

228

Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax

(205

)

(4,089 )

(72

)

(3,528 )

Income tax expense (recovery)

(Note 6)

-

294

(176

)

434

Net Earnings (Loss)

$

(205

)

$

(4,383 )

$

104

$

(3,962 )

Net Earnings (Loss) per Share of Common Stock

(Note 12)

Basic

$

(0.79

)

$

(16.87 )

$

0.40

$

(15.25 )

Diluted

(0.79

)

(16.87 )

0.39

(15.25 )

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (millions)

(Note 12)

Basic

261.1

259.8

260.6

259.8

Diluted

261.1

259.8

265.9

259.8

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(US$ millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Earnings (Loss)

$

(205

)

$

(4,383 )

$

104

$

(3,962 )

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(Note 13)

25

87

44

(47 )

Pension and other post-employment benefit plans

(Notes 13, 17)

(2

)

3

(3

)

1

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

23

90

41

(46 )

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$

(182

)

$

(4,293 )

$

145

$

(4,008 )

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

As at

As at

June 30,

December 31,

(US$ millions)

2021

2020

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

122

$

10

Accounts receivable and accrued revenues (net of allowances

of $3 million (2020: $4 million))

(Note 3)

1,222

928

Risk management

(Notes 18, 19)

3

37

Income tax receivable

(Note 6)

96

272

1,443

1,247

Property, Plant and Equipment, at cost:

(Note 8)

Oil and natural gas properties, based on full cost accounting

Proved properties

54,525

53,883

Unproved properties

2,444

2,962

Other

918

911

Property, plant and equipment

57,887

57,756

Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(49,352

)

(48,306 )

Property, plant and equipment, net

(Note 2)

8,535

9,450

Other Assets

1,146

1,143

Risk Management

(Notes 18, 19)

-

4

Goodwill

(Note 2)

2,643

2,625

(Note 2)

$

13,767

$

14,469

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,880

$

1,704

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

74

68

Income tax payable

2

3

Risk management

(Notes 18, 19)

892

130

Current portion of long-term debt

(Note 10)

518

518

3,366

2,423

Long-Term Debt

(Note 10)

4,796

6,367

Operating Lease Liabilities

938

938

Other Liabilities and Provisions

(Note 11)

206

358

Risk Management

(Notes 18, 19)

183

125

Asset Retirement Obligation

344

401

Deferred Income Taxes

-

20

9,833

10,632

Commitments and Contingencies

(Note 21)

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital - authorized 775 million shares of stock

2021 issued and outstanding: 261.1 million shares (2020: 259.8 million shares)

(Note 12)

3

3

Paid in surplus

(Note 12)

8,532

8,531

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

(5,718

)

(5,773 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(Note 13)

1,117

1,076

Total Shareholders' Equity

3,934

3,837

$

13,767

$

14,469

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

2

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

Retained

Accumulated

Earnings

Other

Total

Share

Paid in

(Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (US$ millions)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit)

Income

Equity

Balance, March 31, 2021

$

3

$

8,525

$

(5,488

)

$

1,094

$

4,134

Net Earnings (Loss)

-

-

(205

)

-

(205

)

Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.09375 per share)

(Note 12)

-

-

(25

)

-

(25

)

Equity-Settled Compensation Costs

-

7

-

-

7

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Note 13)

-

-

-

23

23

Balance, June 30, 2021

$

3

$

8,532

$

(5,718

)

$

1,117

$

3,934

Retained

Accumulated

Earnings

Other

Total

Share

Paid in

(Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (US$ millions)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit)

Income

Equity

Balance, March 31, 2020

$

3

$

8,460

$

818

$

910

$

10,191

Net Earnings (Loss)

-

-

(4,383 )

-

(4,383 )

Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.09375 per share)

(Note 12)

-

-

(25 )

-

(25 )

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Note 13)

-

-

-

90

90

Balance, June 30, 2020

$

3

$

8,460

$

(3,590 )

$

1,000

$

5,873

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

Retained

Accumulated

Earnings

Other

Total

Share

Paid in

(Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (US$ millions)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit)

Income

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2020

$

3

$

8,531

$

(5,773

)

$

1,076

$

3,837

Net Earnings (Loss)

-

-

104

-

104

Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.1875 per share)

(Note 12)

-

-

(49

)

-

(49

)

Equity-Settled Compensation Costs

-

1

-

-

1

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Note 13)

-

-

-

41

41

Balance, June 30, 2021

$

3

$

8,532

$

(5,718

)

$

1,117

$

3,934

Retained

Accumulated

Earnings

Other

Total

Share

Paid in

(Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (US$ millions)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit)

Income

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2019

$

7,061

$

1,402

$

421

$

1,046

$

9,930

Net Earnings (Loss)

-

-

(3,962 )

-

(3,962 )

Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.1875 per share)

(Note 12)

-

-

(49 )

-

(49 )

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Note 13)

-

-

-

(46 )

(46 )

Reclassification of Share Capital

(Note 12)

(7,058 )

7,058

-

-

-

Balance, June 30, 2020

$

3

$

8,460

$

(3,590 )

$

1,000

$

5,873

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(US$ millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Activities

Net earnings (loss)

$

(205

)

$

(4,383 )

$

104

$

(3,962 )

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

311

493

619

1,027

Impairments

(Note 8)

-

3,250

-

3,527

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

6

9

12

18

Deferred income taxes

(Note 6)

-

295

(20

)

435

Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management

(Note 19)

576

679

847

(225 )

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(Note 5)

4

(50 )

6

51

Foreign exchange on settlements

(Note 5)

(3

)

-

(9

)

20

Other

44

11

64

(52 )

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(5

)

(68 )

(11

)

(120 )

Net change in non-cash working capital

(Note 20)

22

(119 )

(35

)

(36 )

Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities

750

117

1,577

683

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

(Note 2)

(383

)

(252 )

(733

)

(1,042 )

Acquisitions

(Note 7)

(2

)

(1 )

(3

)

(18 )

Proceeds from divestitures

(Note 7)

1,023

8

1,025

30

Net change in investments and other

(70

)

(272 )

(42

)

(142 )

Cash From (Used in) Investing Activities

568

(517 )

247

(1,172 )

Financing Activities

Net issuance (repayment) of revolving long-term debt

(Note 10)

(490

)

408

(950

)

552

Repayment of long-term debt

(Note 10)

(619

)

(26 )

(619

)

(115 )

Dividends on shares of common stock

(Note 12)

(25

)

(25 )

(49

)

(49 )

Finance lease payments and other

(73

)

(22 )

(96

)

(44 )

Cash From (Used in) Financing Activities

(1,207

)

335

(1,714

)

344

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) on Cash, Cash Equivalents

and Restricted Cash Held in Foreign Currency

2

1

2

(6 )

Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

113

(64 )

112

(151 )

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period

9

103

10

190

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period

$

122

$

39

$

122

$

39

Cash, End of Period

$

67

$

29

$

67

$

29

Cash Equivalents, End of Period

55

10

55

10

Restricted Cash, End of Period

-

-

-

-

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period

$

122

$

39

$

122

$

39

Supplementary Cash Flow Information

(Note 20)

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5

Disclaimer

Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OVINTIV INC.
05:53pOVINTIV : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2021
PU
05:31pOVINTIV : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results
PR
08:04aOVINTIV : Wells Fargo Starts Ovintiv at Overweight With $38 Price Target
MT
06:04aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
07/21OVINTIV : Buy Rating Reiterated by TPH Ahead of Second-Quarter Results
MT
07/20OVINTIV : Maintains Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Ahead of Second-Quarter Results
MT
07/20OVINTIV : Raymond James Resumes Coverage of Ovintiv at Market Perform Rating, $3..
MT
07/20NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Markets -2-
DJ
07/19CENOVUS ENERGY : UBS on North American Exploration & Production
MT
07/19OVINTIV : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ovintiv to $43 From $42, Mainta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 188 M - -
Net income 2021 1 307 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 7 359 M 7 362 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 916
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart OVINTIV INC.
Duration : Period :
Ovintiv Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVINTIV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 28,19 $
Average target price 32,59 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas James Suttles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brendan M. McCracken President
Corey D. Code Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter A. Dea Chairman
Gregory D. Givens Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVINTIV INC.93.33%7 158
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.21%76 741
CNOOC LIMITED8.22%45 230
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.73%43 286
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.11%38 738
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.02%35 290