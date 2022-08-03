|
Ovintiv : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2022
PART I
Item 1. Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(US$ millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product and service revenues
|
|
(Note 3)
|
$
|
4,014
|
|
$
|
2,473
|
$
|
7,421
|
|
$
|
4,720
|
Gains (losses) on risk management, net
|
|
(Note 18)
|
|
(295
|
)
|
|
(799 )
|
|
(1,753
|
)
|
|
(1,226 )
|
Sublease revenues
|
|
(Note 9)
|
|
17
|
|
|
18
|
|
35
|
|
|
36
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
3,736
|
|
|
1,692
|
|
5,703
|
|
|
3,530
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production, mineral and other taxes
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
73
|
|
212
|
|
|
133
|
Transportation and processing
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
418
|
|
859
|
|
|
797
|
Operating
|
|
(Notes 15, 16)
|
|
180
|
|
|
149
|
|
368
|
|
|
313
|
Purchased product
|
|
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
733
|
|
2,181
|
|
|
1,337
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
311
|
|
542
|
|
|
619
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
10
|
|
|
12
|
Administrative
|
|
(Notes 15, 16)
|
|
71
|
|
|
123
|
|
215
|
|
|
245
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
2,220
|
|
|
1,813
|
|
4,387
|
|
|
3,456
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
1,516
|
|
|
(121 )
|
|
1,316
|
|
|
74
|
Other (Income) Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
(Notes 4, 10)
|
|
91
|
|
|
99
|
|
165
|
|
|
186
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
|
|
(Notes 5, 18)
|
|
3
|
|
|
(8 )
|
|
2
|
|
|
(15 )
|
Other (gains) losses, net
|
(Notes 6, 10, 16)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7 )
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
(25 )
|
Total Other (Income) Expenses
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
84
|
|
140
|
|
|
146
|
Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
|
(205 )
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
(72 )
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
65
|
|
|
-
|
|
60
|
|
|
(176 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
$
|
1,357
|
|
$
|
(205 )
|
$
|
1,116
|
|
$
|
104
|
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share of Common Stock
|
|
(Note 12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
5.28
|
|
$
|
(0.79 )
|
$
|
4.34
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
5.21
|
|
|
(0.79 )
|
|
4.26
|
|
|
0.39
|
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (millions)
|
(Note 12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
257.2
|
|
|
261.1
|
|
257.3
|
|
|
260.6
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
260.6
|
|
|
261.1
|
|
262.1
|
|
|
265.9
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
$
|
1,357
|
|
$
|
(205 )
|
$
|
1,116
|
|
$
|
104
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(Note 13)
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
25
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
44
|
Pension and other post-employment benefit plans
|
(Notes 13, 16)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(2 )
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(3 )
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
23
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
41
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
1,296
|
|
$
|
(182 )
|
$
|
1,082
|
|
$
|
145
See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
1
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
195
|
Accounts receivable and accrued revenues (net of allowances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of $7 million (2021: $5 million))
|
(Note 3)
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
1,294
|
Risk management
|
(Notes 17, 18)
|
|
9
|
|
|
1
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
2,030
|
|
|
1,587
|
Property, Plant and Equipment, at cost:
|
(Note 8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas properties, based on full cost accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proved properties
|
|
|
56,614
|
|
|
55,475
|
Unproved properties
|
|
|
1,519
|
|
|
1,944
|
Other
|
|
|
903
|
|
|
903
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
59,036
|
|
|
58,322
|
Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
(49,842
|
)
|
|
(49,561 )
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
(Note 2)
|
|
9,194
|
|
|
8,761
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
1,079
|
Risk Management
|
(Notes 17, 18)
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
(Note 2)
|
|
2,617
|
|
|
2,628
|
|
(Note 2)
|
$
|
14,923
|
|
$
|
14,055
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
2,463
|
|
$
|
1,979
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
62
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
Risk management
|
(Notes 17, 18)
|
|
1,228
|
|
|
703
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
(Note 10)
|
|
215
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,991
|
|
|
2,748
|
Long-Term Debt
|
(Note 10)
|
|
3,687
|
|
|
4,786
|
Operating Lease Liabilities
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
889
|
Other Liabilities and Provisions
|
(Note 11)
|
|
154
|
|
|
190
|
Risk Management
|
(Notes 17, 18)
|
|
15
|
|
|
25
|
Asset Retirement Obligation
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
339
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,102
|
|
|
8,981
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
(Note 20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital - authorized 775 million shares of stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 issued and outstanding: 255.9 million shares (2021: 258.0 million shares)
|
(Note 12)
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
Paid in surplus
|
(Note 12)
|
|
8,239
|
|
|
8,458
|
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
(3,479
|
)
|
|
(4,479 )
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(Note 13)
|
|
1,058
|
|
|
1,092
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
5,821
|
|
|
5,074
|
|
|
$
|
14,923
|
|
$
|
14,055
See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
2
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Paid in
|
(Accumulated
|
Comprehensive
|
Shareholders'
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (US$ millions)
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Surplus
|
|
Deficit)
|
|
Income
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, March 31, 2022
|
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,334
|
|
$
|
(4,772
|
)
|
$
|
1,119
|
|
$
|
4,684
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,357
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,357
|
|
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.25 per share)
|
(Note 12)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Shares of Common Stock Purchased under Normal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Course Issuer Bid
|
(Note 12)
|
|
-
|
|
(135
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(135
|
)
|
Equity-Settled Compensation Costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
40
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
40
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Note 13)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
(61
|
)
|
Balance, June 30, 2022
|
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,239
|
|
$
|
(3,479
|
)
|
$
|
1,058
|
|
$
|
5,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Paid in
|
(Accumulated
|
Comprehensive
|
Shareholders'
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (US$ millions)
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Surplus
|
|
Deficit)
|
|
Income
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, March 31, 2021
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,525
|
|
$
|
(5,488 )
|
$
|
1,094
|
|
$
|
4,134
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(205 )
|
|
-
|
|
|
(205 )
|
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.09375 per share)
|
(Note 12)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(25 )
|
|
-
|
|
|
(25 )
|
Equity-Settled Compensation Costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Note 13)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
23
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,532
|
|
$
|
(5,718 )
|
$
|
1,117
|
|
$
|
3,934
|
See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Paid in
|
(Accumulated
|
Comprehensive
|
Shareholders'
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (US$ millions)
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Surplus
|
|
Deficit)
|
|
Income
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, December 31, 2021
|
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,458
|
|
$
|
(4,479
|
)
|
$
|
1,092
|
|
$
|
5,074
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.45 per share)
|
(Note 12)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
Shares of Common Stock Purchased under Normal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Course Issuer Bid
|
(Note 12)
|
|
-
|
|
(206
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(206
|
)
|
Equity-Settled Compensation Costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Note 13)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(34
|
)
|
Balance, June 30, 2022
|
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,239
|
|
$
|
(3,479
|
)
|
$
|
1,058
|
|
$
|
5,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Paid in
|
(Accumulated
|
Comprehensive
|
Shareholders'
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (US$ millions)
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Surplus
|
|
Deficit)
|
|
Income
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,531
|
|
$
|
(5,773 )
|
$
|
1,076
|
|
$
|
3,837
|
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
104
|
|
Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.1875 per share)
|
(Note 12)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(49 )
|
|
-
|
|
|
(49 )
|
Equity-Settled Compensation Costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Note 13)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
41
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
8,532
|
|
$
|
(5,718 )
|
$
|
1,117
|
|
$
|
3,934
|
See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
$
|
1,357
|
|
$
|
(205 )
|
$
|
1,116
|
|
$
|
104
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
311
|
|
542
|
|
|
619
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
10
|
|
|
12
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(Note 6)
|
|
58
|
|
|
-
|
|
50
|
|
|
(20 )
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management
|
(Note 18)
|
|
(513
|
)
|
|
576
|
|
499
|
|
|
847
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(Note 5)
|
|
7
|
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
|
6
|
Foreign exchange on settlements
|
(Note 5)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3 )
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(9 )
|
Other
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
44
|
|
47
|
|
|
64
|
Net change in other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(5 )
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(11 )
|
Net change in non-cash working capital
|
(Note 19)
|
|
133
|
|
|
22
|
|
(213
|
)
|
|
(35 )
|
Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities
|
|
|
1,344
|
|
|
750
|
|
2,029
|
|
|
1,577
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(Note 2)
|
|
(511
|
)
|
|
(383 )
|
|
(962
|
)
|
|
(733 )
|
Acquisitions
|
(Note 7)
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(2 )
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
(3 )
|
Proceeds from divestitures
|
(Note 7)
|
|
4
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
5
|
|
|
1,025
|
Net change in investments and other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(70 )
|
|
48
|
|
|
(42 )
|
Cash From (Used in) Investing Activities
|
|
|
(514
|
)
|
|
568
|
|
(931
|
)
|
|
247
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net issuance (repayment) of revolving long-term debt
|
(Note 10)
|
|
215
|
|
|
(490 )
|
|
215
|
|
|
(950 )
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(Note 10)
|
|
(1,103
|
)
|
|
(619 )
|
|
(1,109
|
)
|
|
(619 )
|
Purchase of shares of common stock
|
(Note 12)
|
|
(135
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(206
|
)
|
|
-
|
Dividends on shares of common stock
|
(Note 12)
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
(25 )
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
(49 )
|
Finance lease payments and other
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(73 )
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(96 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash From (Used in) Financing Activities
|
|
|
(1,089
|
)
|
|
(1,207 )
|
|
(1,282
|
)
|
|
(1,714 )
|
Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) on Cash, Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Restricted Cash Held in Foreign Currency
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
2
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
2
|
Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
113
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
112
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
9
|
|
195
|
|
|
10
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
122
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
122
|
Cash, End of Period
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
67
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
67
|
Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
55
|
|
-
|
|
|
55
|
Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
122
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
122
|
Supplementary Cash Flow Information
|
(Note 19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:55:32 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about OVINTIV INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on OVINTIV INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
10 279 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
2 010 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
2 958 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|5,69x
|Yield 2022
|1,96%
|
|Capitalization
|
12 568 M
12 547 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,51x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,10x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 713
|Free-Float
|99,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends OVINTIV INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|23
|Last Close Price
|48,69 $
|Average target price
|53,26 $
|Spread / Average Target
|9,39%