    OVV   US69047Q1022

OVINTIV INC.

(OVV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
60.20 CAD   -3.80%
05:31pOvintiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results
PR
12:42pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : OVINTIV INC, 83.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.0% Sensitive
MT
07/19Cowen Adjusts Price Target for Ovintiv to $74 From $82, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Ovintiv : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2022

08/03/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
PART I

Item 1. Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

(Note 2)

Product and service revenues

(Note 3)

$

4,014

$

2,473

$

7,421

$

4,720

Gains (losses) on risk management, net

(Note 18)

(295

)

(799 )

(1,753

)

(1,226 )

Sublease revenues

(Note 9)

17

18

35

36

Total Revenues

3,736

1,692

5,703

3,530

Operating Expenses

(Note 2)

Production, mineral and other taxes

118

73

212

133

Transportation and processing

453

418

859

797

Operating

(Notes 15, 16)

180

149

368

313

Purchased product

1,115

733

2,181

1,337

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

278

311

542

619

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

5

6

10

12

Administrative

(Notes 15, 16)

71

123

215

245

Total Operating Expenses

2,220

1,813

4,387

3,456

Operating Income (Loss)

1,516

(121 )

1,316

74

Other (Income) Expenses

Interest

(Notes 4, 10)

91

99

165

186

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(Notes 5, 18)

3

(8 )

2

(15 )

Other (gains) losses, net

(Notes 6, 10, 16)

-

(7 )

(27

)

(25 )

Total Other (Income) Expenses

94

84

140

146

Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax

1,422

(205 )

1,176

(72 )

Income tax expense (recovery)

(Note 6)

65

-

60

(176 )

Net Earnings (Loss)

$

1,357

$

(205 )

$

1,116

$

104

Net Earnings (Loss) per Share of Common Stock

(Note 12)

Basic

$

5.28

$

(0.79 )

$

4.34

$

0.40

Diluted

5.21

(0.79 )

4.26

0.39

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (millions)

(Note 12)

Basic

257.2

261.1

257.3

260.6

Diluted

260.6

261.1

262.1

265.9

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(US$ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Earnings (Loss)

$

1,357

$

(205 )

$

1,116

$

104

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(Note 13)

(59

)

25

(31

)

44

Pension and other post-employment benefit plans

(Notes 13, 16)

(2

)

(2 )

(3

)

(3 )

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(61

)

23

(34

)

41

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$

1,296

$

(182 )

$

1,082

$

145

See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

As at

As at

June 30,

December 31,

(US$ millions)

2022

2021

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8

$

195

Accounts receivable and accrued revenues (net of allowances

of $7 million (2021: $5 million))

(Note 3)

1,952

1,294

Risk management

(Notes 17, 18)

9

1

Income tax receivable

61

97

2,030

1,587

Property, Plant and Equipment, at cost:

(Note 8)

Oil and natural gas properties, based on full cost accounting

Proved properties

56,614

55,475

Unproved properties

1,519

1,944

Other

903

903

Property, plant and equipment

59,036

58,322

Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(49,842

)

(49,561 )

Property, plant and equipment, net

(Note 2)

9,194

8,761

Other Assets

1,078

1,079

Risk Management

(Notes 17, 18)

4

-

Goodwill

(Note 2)

2,617

2,628

(Note 2)

$

14,923

$

14,055

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

2,463

$

1,979

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

73

62

Income tax payable

12

4

Risk management

(Notes 17, 18)

1,228

703

Current portion of long-term debt

(Note 10)

215

-

3,991

2,748

Long-Term Debt

(Note 10)

3,687

4,786

Operating Lease Liabilities

876

889

Other Liabilities and Provisions

(Note 11)

154

190

Risk Management

(Notes 17, 18)

15

25

Asset Retirement Obligation

326

339

Deferred Income Taxes

53

4

9,102

8,981

Commitments and Contingencies

(Note 20)

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital - authorized 775 million shares of stock

2022 issued and outstanding: 255.9 million shares (2021: 258.0 million shares)

(Note 12)

3

3

Paid in surplus

(Note 12)

8,239

8,458

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

(3,479

)

(4,479 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(Note 13)

1,058

1,092

Total Shareholders' Equity

5,821

5,074

$

14,923

$

14,055

See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

2

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

Retained

Accumulated

Earnings

Other

Total

Share

Paid in

(Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (US$ millions)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit)

Income

Equity

Balance, March 31, 2022

$

3

$

8,334

$

(4,772

)

$

1,119

$

4,684

Net Earnings (Loss)

-

-

1,357

-

1,357

Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.25 per share)

(Note 12)

-

-

(64

)

-

(64

)

Shares of Common Stock Purchased under Normal

Course Issuer Bid

(Note 12)

-

(135

)

-

-

(135

)

Equity-Settled Compensation Costs

-

40

-

-

40

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Note 13)

-

-

-

(61

)

(61

)

Balance, June 30, 2022

$

3

$

8,239

$

(3,479

)

$

1,058

$

5,821

Retained

Accumulated

Earnings

Other

Total

Share

Paid in

(Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (US$ millions)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit)

Income

Equity

Balance, March 31, 2021

$

3

$

8,525

$

(5,488 )

$

1,094

$

4,134

Net Earnings (Loss)

-

-

(205 )

-

(205 )

Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.09375 per share)

(Note 12)

-

-

(25 )

-

(25 )

Equity-Settled Compensation Costs

-

7

-

-

7

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Note 13)

-

-

-

23

23

Balance, June 30, 2021

$

3

$

8,532

$

(5,718 )

$

1,117

$

3,934

See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

Retained

Accumulated

Earnings

Other

Total

Share

Paid in

(Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (US$ millions)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit)

Income

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2021

$

3

$

8,458

$

(4,479

)

$

1,092

$

5,074

Net Earnings (Loss)

-

-

1,116

-

1,116

Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.45 per share)

(Note 12)

-

-

(116

)

-

(116

)

Shares of Common Stock Purchased under Normal

Course Issuer Bid

(Note 12)

-

(206

)

-

-

(206

)

Equity-Settled Compensation Costs

-

(13

)

-

-

(13

)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Note 13)

-

-

-

(34

)

(34

)

Balance, June 30, 2022

$

3

$

8,239

$

(3,479

)

$

1,058

$

5,821

Retained

Accumulated

Earnings

Other

Total

Share

Paid in

(Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (US$ millions)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit)

Income

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2020

$

3

$

8,531

$

(5,773 )

$

1,076

$

3,837

Net Earnings (Loss)

-

-

104

-

104

Dividends on Shares of Common Stock ($0.1875 per share)

(Note 12)

-

-

(49 )

-

(49 )

Equity-Settled Compensation Costs

-

1

-

-

1

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Note 13)

-

-

-

41

41

Balance, June 30, 2021

$

3

$

8,532

$

(5,718 )

$

1,117

$

3,934

See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(US$ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net earnings (loss)

$

1,357

$

(205 )

$

1,116

$

104

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

278

311

542

619

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

5

6

10

12

Deferred income taxes

(Note 6)

58

-

50

(20 )

Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management

(Note 18)

(513

)

576

499

847

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(Note 5)

7

4

4

6

Foreign exchange on settlements

(Note 5)

-

(3 )

(1

)

(9 )

Other

32

44

47

64

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(13

)

(5 )

(25

)

(11 )

Net change in non-cash working capital

(Note 19)

133

22

(213

)

(35 )

Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities

1,344

750

2,029

1,577

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

(Note 2)

(511

)

(383 )

(962

)

(733 )

Acquisitions

(Note 7)

(7

)

(2 )

(22

)

(3 )

Proceeds from divestitures

(Note 7)

4

1,023

5

1,025

Net change in investments and other

-

(70 )

48

(42 )

Cash From (Used in) Investing Activities

(514

)

568

(931

)

247

Financing Activities

Net issuance (repayment) of revolving long-term debt

(Note 10)

215

(490 )

215

(950 )

Repayment of long-term debt

(Note 10)

(1,103

)

(619 )

(1,109

)

(619 )

Purchase of shares of common stock

(Note 12)

(135

)

-

(206

)

-

Dividends on shares of common stock

(Note 12)

(64

)

(25 )

(116

)

(49 )

Finance lease payments and other

(2

)

(73 )

(66

)

(96 )

Cash From (Used in) Financing Activities

(1,089

)

(1,207 )

(1,282

)

(1,714 )

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) on Cash, Cash Equivalents

and Restricted Cash Held in Foreign Currency

(4

)

2

(3

)

2

Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(263

)

113

(187

)

112

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period

271

9

195

10

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period

$

8

$

122

$

8

$

122

Cash, End of Period

$

8

$

67

$

8

$

67

Cash Equivalents, End of Period

-

55

-

55

Restricted Cash, End of Period

-

-

-

-

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period

$

8

$

122

$

8

$

122

Supplementary Cash Flow Information

(Note 19)

See accompanying Notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5

Disclaimer

Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:55:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
