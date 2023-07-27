Ovintiv Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 2,517 million compared to USD 3,736 million a year ago. Net income was USD 336 million compared to USD 1,357 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.35 compared to USD 5.28 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.34 compared to USD 5.21 a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was USD 5,068 million compared to USD 5,703 million a year ago. Net income was USD 823 million compared to USD 1,116 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 3.33 compared to USD 4.34 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 3.28 compared to USD 4.26 a year ago.
Ovintiv Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:34 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023