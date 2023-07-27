Ovintiv Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the development of its multi-basin portfolio of top tier oil and natural gas assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations also include the marketing of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company operates through three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations and Market Optimization. USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. Market Optimization segment is primarily responsible for the sale of the Companyâs production to third-party customers and enhancing the associated netback price. The segmentâs activities also include third-party purchases and sales of products.