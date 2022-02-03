Ovintiv : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 8-K

February 3, 2021
To:
All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Cc:
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange, Inc.
Re:
Ovintiv Inc. Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Notice of Record Date
We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ovintiv Inc.:
Meeting Type
Annual
Securities Entitled to Receive Notice of & Vote at the Meeting
|
Common Stock
CUSIP Number
69047Q 10 2
ISIN Number
US69047Q1022
Record Date for Notice & Voting
March 10, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date
March 10, 2022
Meeting Date
May 4, 2022
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria
Not Applicable
/s/ Meghan N. Eilers
Meghan N. Eilers
Vice-President, Legal & Corporate Secretary
