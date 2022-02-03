Ovintiv : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 8-K

Log in
02/03/2022
February 3, 2021

To:

All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Cc:

Toronto Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange, Inc.

Re:

Ovintiv Inc. Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Notice of Record Date

We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ovintiv Inc.:

Meeting Type

Annual

Securities Entitled to Receive Notice of & Vote at the Meeting

Common Stock

CUSIP Number

69047Q 10 2

ISIN Number

US69047Q1022

Record Date for Notice & Voting

March 10, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date

March 10, 2022

Meeting Date

May 4, 2022

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

Yes

Registered Holders Stratification Criteria

Not Applicable

/s/ Meghan N. Eilers

Meghan N. Eilers

Vice-President, Legal & Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
