    OVV   US69047Q1022

OVINTIV INC.

(OVV)
  Report
Ovintiv : Supplemental Information for the period ended June 30, 2021

07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Ovintiv Inc.

Interim Supplemental Information (unaudited)

For the period ended June 30, 2021

U.S. Dollar / U.S. Protocol

Second quarter report

for the period ended June 30, 2021

Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited)

Financial Results

2021

2020

Year-to-

Q2 Year-

(US$ millions, unless otherwise specified)

Date

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

to-date

Q2

Q1

Net Earnings (Loss)

104

(205 )

309

(6,097 )

(614 )

(1,521 )

(3,962 )

(4,383 )

421

Per share - basic (1)

0.40

(0.79 )

1.19

(23.47 )

(2.36 )

(5.85 )

(15.25 )

(16.87 )

1.62

Per share - diluted (1)

0.39

(0.79 )

1.16

(23.47 )

(2.36 )

(5.85 )

(15.25 )

(16.87 )

1.62

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2)

583

290

293

91

183

(8 )

(84 )

(111 )

27

Per share - basic (1)

2.24

1.11

1.13

0.35

0.70

(0.03 )

(0.32 )

(0.43 )

0.10

Per share - diluted (1)

2.19

1.11

1.10

0.35

0.70

(0.03 )

(0.32 )

(0.43 )

0.10

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)

1,623

733

890

1,929

692

398

839

304

535

Per share - basic (1)

6.23

2.81

3.42

7.42

2.66

1.53

3.23

1.17

2.06

Per share - diluted (1)

6.10

2.81

3.35

7.42

2.66

1.53

3.23

1.17

2.06

Foreign Exchange Rates (C$ per US$1)

Average

1.247

1.228

1.266

1.342

1.303

1.332

1.365

1.385

1.345

Period end

1.239

1.239

1.258

1.273

1.273

1.334

1.363

1.363

1.419

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Summary

Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax

(72 )

(205 )

133

(5,730 )

(642 )

(1,560 )

(3,528 )

(4,089 )

561

Before-tax (Addition) Deduction:

Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management

(847 )

(576 )

(271 )

(204 )

(186 )

(243 )

225

(679 )

904

Impairments

-

-

-

(5,580 )

(717 )

(1,336 )

(3,527 )

(3,250 )

(277 )

Restructuring charges

(11 )

(5 )

(6 )

(90 )

(2 )

(7 )

(81 )

(81 )

-

Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss)

(6 )

(4 )

(2 )

(16 )

17

21

(54 )

50

(104 )

Gain (loss) on divestitures

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on debt retirement

-

-

-

30

2

6

22

11

11

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax

792

380

412

130

244

(1 )

(113 )

(140 )

27

Income tax expense (recovery) (4)

209

90

119

39

61

7

(29 )

(29 )

-

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2)

583

290

293

91

183

(8 )

(84 )

(111 )

27

Non-GAAP Cash Flow Summary

Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities

1,577

750

827

1,895

719

493

683

117

566

(Add back) Deduct:

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(11 )

(5 )

(6 )

(173 )

(6 )

(47 )

(120 )

(68 )

(52 )

Net change in non-cash working capital

(35 )

22

(57 )

139

33

142

(36 )

(119 )

83

Current tax on sale of assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)

1,623

733

890

1,929

692

398

839

304

535

Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin ($/BOE) (5)

16.41

14.51

18.39

9.69

13.50

8.49

8.32

6.23

10.29

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)

1,623

733

890

1,929

692

398

839

304

535

(Add back) Deduct:

Restructuring charges

(11 )

(5 )

(6 )

(90 )

(2 )

(7 )

(81 )

(81 )

-

Non-GAAP Cash Flow, Excluding Restructuring Charges

1,634

738

896

2,019

694

405

920

385

535

(1) Net Earnings (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Cash Flow per share are calculated using the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as follows:

2021

2020

Year-to-

Q2 Year-

(millions)

Date

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

to-date

Q2

Q1

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

Basic

260.6

261.1

260.1

259.8

259.8

259.8

259.8

259.8

259.8

Diluted

265.9

261.1

266.0

259.8

259.8

259.8

259.8

259.8

259.8

  1. Non-GAAPOperating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non- operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes includes adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate. In addition, any valuation allowances are excluded in the calculation of income taxes.
  2. Non-GAAPCash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets.
  3. Calculated using the applicable U.S. federal and state statutory income tax rate of 24.0 percent and the applicable Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate of 23.9 percent (2020 - 24.0 percent and 24.7 percent, respectively).
  4. Non-GAAPCash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production.

Financial Metrics

2021

2020

Year-to-

Date

Year

Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1)

31%

37%

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1.9x

3.1x

  1. These financial metrics are non-GAAP measures monitored by Management as indicators of the Company's overall financial strength. These non-GAAP measures are defined and calculated in the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations document located on the Company's website.

Ovintiv Inc.

1

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Second quarter report

for the period ended June 30, 2021

Supplemental Operating Information (unaudited)

Production Volumes by Product

2021

2020

% of Year-to-

Q2 Year-

(average)

Oil & NGLs

Date

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

to-date

Q2

Q1

Oil (Mbbls/d)

53

147.5

148.5

146.5

151.5

158.0

138.9

154.5

146.5

162.5

NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

18

51.9

52.3

51.4

52.1

56.8

47.2

52.2

51.8

52.7

Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

71

199.4

200.8

197.9

203.6

214.8

186.1

206.7

198.3

215.2

Butane (Mbbls/d)

7

20.5

20.9

20.1

20.4

20.6

19.7

20.6

19.7

21.6

Propane (Mbbls/d)

11

31.3

32.5

30.1

32.3

32.1

31.2

33.0

30.8

35.2

Ethane (Mbbls/d)

11

30.0

32.5

27.5

32.6

29.9

32.9

33.8

29.6

37.8

NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)

29

81.8

85.9

77.7

85.3

82.6

83.8

87.4

80.1

94.6

Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)

100

281.2

286.7

275.6

288.9

297.4

269.9

294.1

278.4

309.8

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

1,591

1,607

1,576

1,529

1,559

1,442

1,559

1,550

1,569

Total (MBOE/d)

546.5

554.6

538.3

543.8

557.2

510.2

554.0

536.6

571.3

Production Volumes by Segment

2021

2020

Year-to-

Q2 Year-

(average)

Date

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

to-date

Q2

Q1

Oil (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

146.9

148.2

145.6

150.9

157.3

138.5

153.9

146.0

161.7

Canadian Operations

0.6

0.3

0.9

0.6

0.7

0.4

0.6

0.5

0.8

147.5

148.5

146.5

151.5

158.0

138.9

154.5

146.5

162.5

NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

10.1

10.5

9.7

11.1

10.9

11.4

10.9

11.0

11.0

Canadian Operations

41.8

41.8

41.7

41.0

45.9

35.8

41.3

40.8

41.7

51.9

52.3

51.4

52.1

56.8

47.2

52.2

51.8

52.7

Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

157.0

158.7

155.3

162.0

168.2

149.9

164.8

157.0

172.7

Canadian Operations

42.4

42.1

42.6

41.6

46.6

36.2

41.9

41.3

42.5

199.4

200.8

197.9

203.6

214.8

186.1

206.7

198.3

215.2

NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

65.2

69.2

61.0

70.3

66.5

70.2

72.4

67.2

77.5

Canadian Operations

16.6

16.7

16.7

15.0

16.1

13.6

15.0

12.9

17.1

81.8

85.9

77.7

85.3

82.6

83.8

87.4

80.1

94.6

NGLs - Total (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

75.3

79.7

70.7

81.4

77.4

81.6

83.3

78.2

88.5

Canadian Operations

58.4

58.5

58.4

56.0

62.0

49.4

56.3

53.7

58.8

133.7

138.2

129.1

137.4

139.4

131.0

139.6

131.9

147.3

Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

222.2

227.9

216.3

232.3

234.7

220.1

237.2

224.2

250.2

Canadian Operations

59.0

58.8

59.3

56.6

62.7

49.8

56.9

54.2

59.6

281.2

286.7

275.6

288.9

297.4

269.9

294.1

278.4

309.8

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

USA Operations

478

497

459

529

508

507

552

536

568

Canadian Operations

1,113

1,110

1,117

1,000

1,051

935

1,007

1,014

1,001

1,591

1,607

1,576

1,529

1,559

1,442

1,559

1,550

1,569

Total (MBOE/d)

USA Operations

301.8

310.8

292.8

320.5

319.3

304.6

329.2

313.4

344.8

Canadian Operations

244.7

243.8

245.5

223.3

237.9

205.6

224.8

223.2

226.5

546.5

554.6

538.3

543.8

557.2

510.2

554.0

536.6

571.3

Ovintiv Inc.

2

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Second quarter report

for the period ended June 30, 2021

Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)

Results of Operations

Revenues and Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2021

2020

Year-to-

Q2 Year-

(US$ millions)

Date

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

to-date

Q2

Q1

USA Operations

Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)

Oil

1,596

858

738

2,035

588

502

945

304

641

NGLs (2)

336

179

157

353

110

97

146

60

86

Natural Gas

241

118

123

310

101

71

138

65

73

2,173

1,155

1,018

2,698

799

670

1,229

429

800

Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

Oil

(284

)

(167 )

(117 )

435

104

26

305

223

82

NGLs (2)

(39

)

(20 )

(19 )

(14 )

(19 )

(7 )

12

7

5

Natural Gas

(2

)

(2 )

-

74

-

19

55

29

26

(325

)

(189 )

(136 )

495

85

38

372

259

113

Canadian Operations

Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)

Oil

6

1

5

7

2

1

4

2

2

NGLs (2)

538

283

255

602

199

138

265

87

178

Natural Gas

597

283

314

737

241

170

326

155

171

1,141

567

574

1,346

442

309

595

244

351

Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

Oil

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NGLs (2)

(60

)

(35 )

(25 )

133

28

23

82

59

23

Natural Gas

3

-

3

74

(9 )

26

57

44

13

(57

)

(35 )

(22 )

207

19

49

139

103

36

  1. Excludes other revenues with no associated production volumes, but includes intercompany marketing fees transacted between the Company's operating segments.
  2. Includes plant condensate.

Ovintiv Inc.

3

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Second quarter report

for the period ended June 30, 2021

Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)

Results of Operations (continued)

Per-Unit Results, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)

2021

2020

Year-to-

Q2 Year-

(US$/BOE)

Date

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

to-date

Q2

Q1

Total USA Operations Netback

Price

39.80

40.87

38.66

23.00

27.20

23.91

20.52

15.09

25.46

Production, mineral and other taxes

2.27

2.43

2.09

1.34

1.44

1.54

1.20

0.82

1.55

Transportation and processing

4.38

4.44

4.31

3.86

3.68

3.85

3.95

4.07

3.84

Operating

4.51

4.16

4.89

4.12

4.08

3.73

4.33

4.22

4.42

Netback

28.64

29.84

27.37

13.68

18.00

14.79

11.04

5.98

15.65

Total Canadian Operations Netback

Price

25.79

25.67

25.92

16.42

20.18

16.22

14.50

11.99

16.98

Production, mineral and other taxes

0.19

0.17

0.21

0.18

0.20

0.18

0.18

0.17

0.19

Transportation and processing

10.68

11.24

10.12

10.12

9.81

10.71

10.02

9.75

10.29

Operating

1.17

1.11

1.23

1.21

1.14

1.22

1.23

1.20

1.26

Netback

13.75

13.15

14.36

4.91

9.03

4.11

3.07

0.87

5.24

Total Operations Netback

Price

33.54

34.20

32.85

20.30

24.20

20.81

18.08

13.80

22.10

Production, mineral and other taxes

1.34

1.44

1.23

0.87

0.91

0.99

0.79

0.55

1.01

Transportation and processing

7.20

7.42

6.96

6.44

6.30

6.62

6.42

6.44

6.40

Operating

3.02

2.82

3.22

2.92

2.83

2.72

3.07

2.97

3.17

Netback

21.98

22.52

21.44

10.07

14.16

10.48

7.80

3.84

11.52

  1. Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry to measure operating performance on a per-unit basis and is considered a non-GAAP measure. The netbacks disclosed above do not meet the requirements outlined in National Instrument 51-101 and have been calculated on a BOE basis using upstream product revenues, excluding the impact of realized gains and losses on risk management, less costs associated with delivering the product to market, including production, mineral and other taxes, transportation and processing expense and operating expense. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, including Netback reconciliations, see the Company's website.

Other Per-unit Results

2021

2020

Year-to-

Q2 Year-

(US$/BOE)

Date

Q2

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

to-date

Q2

Q1

Upstream Operating Expense

3.02

2.82

3.22

2.92

2.83

2.72

3.07

2.97

3.17

Upstream Operating Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs

2.87

2.68

3.07

2.88

2.63

2.69

3.10

2.86

3.34

Administrative Expense

2.48

2.44

2.52

1.98

1.90

1.68

2.16

3.38

1.02

Administrative Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs,

Restructuring and Legal Costs, and Current Expected Credit Losses

1.51

1.36

1.67

1.41

1.29

1.55

1.41

1.38

1.42

Total Costs (1)

12.92

12.90

12.93

11.60

11.13

11.85

11.72

11.23

12.17

  1. Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes.

Ovintiv Inc.

4

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Disclaimer

Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
