Ovintiv : Supplemental Information for the period ended June 30, 2021

(1) Net Earnings (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Cash Flow per share are calculated using the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as follows:
2021
2020
Year-to-
Q2 Year-
(millions)
Date
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
to-date
Q2
Q1
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
Basic
260.6
261.1
260.1
259.8
259.8
259.8
259.8
259.8
259.8
Diluted
265.9
261.1
266.0
259.8
259.8
259.8
259.8
259.8
259.8
Non-GAAPOperating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non- operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes includes adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate. In addition, any valuation allowances are excluded in the calculation of income taxes.
Non-GAAPCash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets.
Calculated using the applicable U.S. federal and state statutory income tax rate of 24.0 percent and the applicable Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate of 23.9 percent (2020 - 24.0 percent and 24.7 percent, respectively).
Non-GAAPCash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production.
Financial Metrics
2021
2020
Year-to-
Date
Year
Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1)
31%
37%
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1)
1.9x
3.1x
These financial metrics are non-GAAP measures monitored by Management as indicators of the Company's overall financial strength. These non-GAAP measures are defined and calculated in the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations document located on the Company's website.
Supplemental Operating Information (unaudited)
Production Volumes by Product
2021
2020
% of Year-to-
Q2 Year-
(average)
Oil & NGLs
Date
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
to-date
Q2
Q1
Oil (Mbbls/d)
53
147.5
148.5
146.5
151.5
158.0
138.9
154.5
146.5
162.5
NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
18
51.9
52.3
51.4
52.1
56.8
47.2
52.2
51.8
52.7
Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
71
199.4
200.8
197.9
203.6
214.8
186.1
206.7
198.3
215.2
Butane (Mbbls/d)
7
20.5
20.9
20.1
20.4
20.6
19.7
20.6
19.7
21.6
Propane (Mbbls/d)
11
31.3
32.5
30.1
32.3
32.1
31.2
33.0
30.8
35.2
Ethane (Mbbls/d)
11
30.0
32.5
27.5
32.6
29.9
32.9
33.8
29.6
37.8
NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)
29
81.8
85.9
77.7
85.3
82.6
83.8
87.4
80.1
94.6
Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)
100
281.2
286.7
275.6
288.9
297.4
269.9
294.1
278.4
309.8
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
1,591
1,607
1,576
1,529
1,559
1,442
1,559
1,550
1,569
Total (MBOE/d)
546.5
554.6
538.3
543.8
557.2
510.2
554.0
536.6
571.3
Production Volumes by Segment
2021
2020
Year-to-
Q2 Year-
(average)
Date
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
to-date
Q2
Q1
Oil (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
146.9
148.2
145.6
150.9
157.3
138.5
153.9
146.0
161.7
Canadian Operations
0.6
0.3
0.9
0.6
0.7
0.4
0.6
0.5
0.8
147.5
148.5
146.5
151.5
158.0
138.9
154.5
146.5
162.5
NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
10.1
10.5
9.7
11.1
10.9
11.4
10.9
11.0
11.0
Canadian Operations
41.8
41.8
41.7
41.0
45.9
35.8
41.3
40.8
41.7
51.9
52.3
51.4
52.1
56.8
47.2
52.2
51.8
52.7
Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
157.0
158.7
155.3
162.0
168.2
149.9
164.8
157.0
172.7
Canadian Operations
42.4
42.1
42.6
41.6
46.6
36.2
41.9
41.3
42.5
199.4
200.8
197.9
203.6
214.8
186.1
206.7
198.3
215.2
NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
65.2
69.2
61.0
70.3
66.5
70.2
72.4
67.2
77.5
Canadian Operations
16.6
16.7
16.7
15.0
16.1
13.6
15.0
12.9
17.1
81.8
85.9
77.7
85.3
82.6
83.8
87.4
80.1
94.6
NGLs - Total (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
75.3
79.7
70.7
81.4
77.4
81.6
83.3
78.2
88.5
Canadian Operations
58.4
58.5
58.4
56.0
62.0
49.4
56.3
53.7
58.8
133.7
138.2
129.1
137.4
139.4
131.0
139.6
131.9
147.3
Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
222.2
227.9
216.3
232.3
234.7
220.1
237.2
224.2
250.2
Canadian Operations
59.0
58.8
59.3
56.6
62.7
49.8
56.9
54.2
59.6
281.2
286.7
275.6
288.9
297.4
269.9
294.1
278.4
309.8
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
USA Operations
478
497
459
529
508
507
552
536
568
Canadian Operations
1,113
1,110
1,117
1,000
1,051
935
1,007
1,014
1,001
1,591
1,607
1,576
1,529
1,559
1,442
1,559
1,550
1,569
Total (MBOE/d)
USA Operations
301.8
310.8
292.8
320.5
319.3
304.6
329.2
313.4
344.8
Canadian Operations
244.7
243.8
245.5
223.3
237.9
205.6
224.8
223.2
226.5
546.5
554.6
538.3
543.8
557.2
510.2
554.0
536.6
571.3
Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)
Results of Operations
Revenues and Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2021
2020
Year-to-
Q2 Year-
(US$ millions)
Date
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
to-date
Q2
Q1
USA Operations
Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)
Oil
1,596
858
738
2,035
588
502
945
304
641
NGLs (2)
336
179
157
353
110
97
146
60
86
Natural Gas
241
118
123
310
101
71
138
65
73
2,173
1,155
1,018
2,698
799
670
1,229
429
800
Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
Oil
(284
)
(167 )
(117 )
435
104
26
305
223
82
NGLs (2)
(39
)
(20 )
(19 )
(14 )
(19 )
(7 )
12
7
5
Natural Gas
(2
)
(2 )
-
74
-
19
55
29
26
(325
)
(189 )
(136 )
495
85
38
372
259
113
Canadian Operations
Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)
Oil
6
1
5
7
2
1
4
2
2
NGLs (2)
538
283
255
602
199
138
265
87
178
Natural Gas
597
283
314
737
241
170
326
155
171
1,141
567
574
1,346
442
309
595
244
351
Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
Oil
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NGLs (2)
(60
)
(35 )
(25 )
133
28
23
82
59
23
Natural Gas
3
-
3
74
(9 )
26
57
44
13
(57
)
(35 )
(22 )
207
19
49
139
103
36
Excludes other revenues with no associated production volumes, but includes intercompany marketing fees transacted between the Company's operating segments.
Includes plant condensate.
Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)
Results of Operations (continued)
Per-Unit Results, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)
2021
2020
Year-to-
Q2 Year-
(US$/BOE)
Date
Q2
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
to-date
Q2
Q1
Total USA Operations Netback
Price
39.80
40.87
38.66
23.00
27.20
23.91
20.52
15.09
25.46
Production, mineral and other taxes
2.27
2.43
2.09
1.34
1.44
1.54
1.20
0.82
1.55
Transportation and processing
4.38
4.44
4.31
3.86
3.68
3.85
3.95
4.07
3.84
Operating
4.51
4.16
4.89
4.12
4.08
3.73
4.33
4.22
4.42
Netback
28.64
29.84
27.37
13.68
18.00
14.79
11.04
5.98
15.65
Total Canadian Operations Netback
Price
25.79
25.67
25.92
16.42
20.18
16.22
14.50
11.99
16.98
Production, mineral and other taxes
0.19
0.17
0.21
0.18
0.20
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.19
Transportation and processing
10.68
11.24
10.12
10.12
9.81
10.71
10.02
9.75
10.29
Operating
1.17
1.11
1.23
1.21
1.14
1.22
1.23
1.20
1.26
Netback
13.75
13.15
14.36
4.91
9.03
4.11
3.07
0.87
5.24
Total Operations Netback
Price
33.54
34.20
32.85
20.30
24.20
20.81
18.08
13.80
22.10
Production, mineral and other taxes
1.34
1.44
1.23
0.87
0.91
0.99
0.79
0.55
1.01
Transportation and processing
7.20
7.42
6.96
6.44
6.30
6.62
6.42
6.44
6.40
Operating
3.02
2.82
3.22
2.92
2.83
2.72
3.07
2.97
3.17
Netback
21.98
22.52
21.44
10.07
14.16
10.48
7.80
3.84
11.52
Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry to measure operating performance on a per-unit basis and is considered a non-GAAP measure. The netbacks disclosed above do not meet the requirements outlined in National Instrument 51-101 and have been calculated on a BOE basis using upstream product revenues, excluding the impact of realized gains and losses on risk management, less costs associated with delivering the product to market, including production, mineral and other taxes, transportation and processing expense and operating expense. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, including Netback reconciliations, see the Company's website.
Restructuring and Legal Costs, and Current Expected Credit Losses
1.51
1.36
1.67
1.41
1.29
1.55
1.41
1.38
1.42
Total Costs (1)
12.92
12.90
12.93
11.60
11.13
11.85
11.72
11.23
12.17
Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes.