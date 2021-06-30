Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ovintiv Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVV   US69047Q1022

OVINTIV INC.

(OVV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ovintiv : Names George L. Pita to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

06/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ovintiv Names George L. Pita to Board of Directors

DENVER, June 30, 2021 - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced that George L. Pita has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective July1, 2021.

Pita, 59, currently serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), a leading North American infrastructure construction company. Before joining MasTec in 2013, he served in various leadership positions across multiple industries including CFO and executive vice president for Stuart Weitzman Holdings, LLC and CFO and principal accounting officer of Perry Ellis International, Inc. Pita graduated from the University of Miami, was a CPA for over 30 years, and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, and the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

'We are very excited that George is joining our board. His significant business experience, diverse background and unique perspective will expand the board's strengths,' said Ovintiv Chairman Peter Dea. 'George's appointment builds on our thoughtful and ongoing board refreshment process.'

Since early 2019, including Pita, the Company has expanded its board diversity, added five new directors, appointed a new independent board chairman and refreshed its committee memberships, including three new committee chairs.

About Ovintiv Inc.

Ovintiv is one of the largest producers of oil, condensate and natural gas in North America. The Company is committed to preserving its financial strength, maximizing profitability through disciplined capital investments and operational efficiencies and returning capital to shareholders. A talented team, in combination with a culture of innovation and efficiency, fuels Ovintiv's economic performance, increases shareholder value and strengthens its commitment to sustainability in the communities where its employees live and work.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Ovintiv Inc.

1

Disclaimer

Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OVINTIV INC.
05:36pOVINTIV  : Names George L. Pita to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
05:25pOVINTIV INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05:01pOVINTIV  : Names George L. Pita to Board of Directors
AQ
11:09aOVINTIV  : UBS Adjusts Ovintiv's Price Target to $46 From $40, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
06/29OVINTIV  : DBRS Morningstar Changes Trends to Stable, Confirms Ratings on Series..
AQ
06/28OVINTIV  : Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Ovintiv to $36 From $28; Maintai..
MT
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Reduced with Purchase of Shares of..
MT
06/25OVINTIV  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Ovintiv's Price Target to $38 from $37, Keeps B..
MT
06/25OVINTIV  : Citigroup Upgrades Ovintiv to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
06/21OVINTIV  : BMO Capital Adjusts Ovintiv PT to $40 From $35, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 218 M - -
Net income 2021 1 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 833 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 8 192 M 8 204 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 916
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart OVINTIV INC.
Duration : Period :
Ovintiv Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVINTIV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,38 $
Average target price 29,96 $
Spread / Average Target -4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas James Suttles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brendan M. McCracken President
Corey D. Code Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter A. Dea Chairman
Gregory D. Givens Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVINTIV INC.113.45%8 596
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.66%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED22.98%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.65.05%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.16%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.31%40 294