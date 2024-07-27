OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus
Tel: +380504390505
Email:a.tews@ovostar.ua
HE391687
Share capital: EUR 60,000
OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company")
FORM OF PROXY
Το: OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Address: 1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus
I/We...........................……………………………………………………………………………...……
of
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………
with I.D. No. / Registration No. ……………………………………………………, being a member/s
of OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, hereby appoint
…………………………….……………………………………………………………………………
of
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………
with I.D. No. / Registration No.
……………………………………………………………………………………………...…………..,
or failing him/her/it,
…………………………….……………………………………………………………………………
of
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………
with I.D. No. / Registration No.
……………………………………………………………………………………………...…………...
as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, to be held at 1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus, on 21 August 2024 at 11:00 local time, and at any adjournment thereof.
My/our proxy is authorized to vote as such proxy thinks fit, unless the method of voting is indicated below.
1
Indication of manner of voting
1.
To transfer the net profit for the financial year ending 31 December
For: …….…..
2023 in the amount of 44,975,000.00 (forty four million nine hundred
Against: ………
seventy five thousand USD) to the Company's retained earnings
Abstain: ………
reserve and not to distribute dividends.
2.
To approve the re-appointment of non-executive director Mr. Markiyan
For: …….…..
Markevych as non-executive Director of the Company.
Against: ………
Abstain: ………
3.
To fix the aggregate remuneration payable to the directors of the
For: …….…..
Company during the year ending on December 31, 2024 in the amount
Against: ………
not exceeding EUR 500.000,00 (five hundred thousand Euro).
Abstain: ………
4.
To grant discharge to all directors of the Company from all acts of
For: …….…..
management and any liability with respect thereto during the financial
Against: ………
year ended on December 31, 2023.
Abstain: ………
5.
To authorize the Board of Directors to hold a tender for the selection
For: …….…..
and appointment of the independent auditors of the Company for the
Against: ………
Financial Year ending 31 December 2024 and to determine their
Abstain: ………
remuneration for the year ending 31 December 2024.
Please note that in case more than one option (For, Against, Abstain) is selected in respect of each item to be voted for, that vote will be null and void.
Date………………………………………………………..
Shareholder's Signature…………………………………
Communication details of shareholder:
Tel……………………..……
Fax……………………………………..
Communication details of proxy:
Tel……………………………
Fax……………………………………..
2
- A member entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf. The proxy need not be a member of OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED and it can be a natural or legal person. A legal person appointed as proxy shall, by resolution of its directors or other governing body, authorise such natural person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at the meeting. Members and/or their proxies who will attend the Meeting are requested to carry with them their identity card or other proof of identification.
- The Instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointee or of his attorney duly authorised in writing, or, if the appointee is a corporation, it must be under seal or signed by an officer or a duly authorised attorney of the corporation.
- The signed form of proxy (and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof) must be received at the Registered Office of the Company (1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus) or sent by an electronic message to Anna Tewsa.tews@ovostar.uaat least 48 hours before the time of the Meeting.
- The record date for determining the right to attend and vote at the meeting is 14 August, 2024.
- Members are urged to confirm that the proxy form has been received by calling Anna Tews on (+380504390505) or by email ata.tews@ovostar.ua
- Individuals appointed as representatives of proxies who are legal persons are required to carry with them a certified copy of the resolution from which they derive their authority.
- Correspondence voting: A shareholder may vote by correspondence in the following way: The shareholder should complete and sign the form of proxy indicating his choices and appoint as his/her proxy the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting. In such a case, the Chairman will vote at the poll in accordance with the shareholder's wishes. If, on the other hand, the shareholder completes and signs the form of proxy and appoints as his/her proxy the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting but leaves blank in whole or in part the form of proxy in relation to the choices provided, the Chairman may vote on behalf of the shareholder as the Chairman wishes. The signed proxy, notarised or legalised by apostille, must be received at the Registered Office of the Company (1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus) or sent by an electronic message to Anna Tewsa.tews@ovostar.uaat least 48 hours before the time of the Meeting.
- Members are urged to confirm that the proxy form has been received by calling Anna Tews on (+380504390505) or by email ata.tews@ovostar.ua
- In the case of joint holders, they may elect one of the joint holders to represent them and to vote whether in person or by proxy in their name. In default of such election, the vote of the senior of such joint holders who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names of such holders stand in the register of Members.
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ovostar Union NV published this content on 27 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2024 03:23:03 UTC.