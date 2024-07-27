A member entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf. The proxy need not be a member of OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED and it can be a natural or legal person. A legal person appointed as proxy shall, by resolution of its directors or other governing body, authorise such natural person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at the meeting. Members and/or their proxies who will attend the Meeting are requested to carry with them their identity card or other proof of identification.

The Instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointee or of his attorney duly authorised in writing, or, if the appointee is a corporation, it must be under seal or signed by an officer or a duly authorised attorney of the corporation.

The signed form of proxy (and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof) must be received at the Registered Office of the Company (1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus) or sent by an electronic message to Anna Tews a.tews@ovostar.ua at least 48 hours before the time of the Meeting.

The record date for determining the right to attend and vote at the meeting is 14 August, 2024.

Members are urged to confirm that the proxy form has been received by calling Anna Tews on (+380504390505) or by email at a.tews@ovostar.ua

Individuals appointed as representatives of proxies who are legal persons are required to carry with them a certified copy of the resolution from which they derive their authority.

Correspondence voting: A shareholder may vote by correspondence in the following way: The shareholder should complete and sign the form of proxy indicating his choices and appoint as his/her proxy the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting. In such a case, the Chairman will vote at the poll in accordance with the shareholder's wishes. If, on the other hand, the shareholder completes and signs the form of proxy and appoints as his/her proxy the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting but leaves blank in whole or in part the form of proxy in relation to the choices provided, the Chairman may vote on behalf of the shareholder as the Chairman wishes. The signed proxy, notarised or legalised by apostille, must be received at the Registered Office of the Company (1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus) or sent by an electronic message to Anna Tews a.tews@ovostar.ua at least 48 hours before the time of the Meeting.

