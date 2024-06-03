CURRENT REPORT # 10/2024

Change of the dates for filing periodic financial reports in 2024

Ovostar Union Public Company Limited (WSE: OVO) (further referred to as "Company"), a vertically integrated holding company, one of the leading egg and egg products producer in Ukraine announces that the Company will make public the audited Annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the interim consolidated financial statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 on 05 June 2024.

Legal grounds: Article 56.1 of Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies