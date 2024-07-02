NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Ovostar Union Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby informs that the Company received notification of manager's transaction pursuant to Art. 19 of MAR from the legal entity closely associated with the persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company:

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated