NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).
Ovostar Union Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby informs that the Company received notification of manager's transaction pursuant to Art. 19 of MAR from the legal entity closely associated with the persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company:
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
Name
Prime One Capital Limited
Reason for the notification
Position/Status
Persons closely associated to the notifying entity:
Executive Directors
Mr. Borys Bielikov (CEO, board member) and
Mr. Vitali Veresenko (board member)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
Details of the Issuer
Name
OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Legal Entity Identifier
54930054O2GINV8PPT28
Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
Shares in Ovostar Union Public Company Limited
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN NL0009805613
Nature of the
Acquisition during the settlement of the public tender
transaction
bid
Price(s) and volume(s)
70 PLN
2,801 shares
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
2,801
-
Price
70 PLN
Date of the transaction
27 June 2024
Place of the transaction
XWAR - Warsaw Stock Exchange / main market
Additional information
The above shares were purchased by Prime One
Capital Limited during the settlement of the Tender
Offer announced on 22 May 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ovostar Union NV published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 16:40:05 UTC.