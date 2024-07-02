NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Ovostar Union Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby informs that the Company received notification of manager's transaction pursuant to Art. 19 of MAR from the legal entity closely associated with the persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company:

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

Name

Prime One Capital Limited

Reason for the notification

Position/Status

Persons closely associated to the notifying entity:

Executive Directors

Mr. Borys Bielikov (CEO, board member) and

Mr. Vitali Veresenko (board member)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

Details of the Issuer

Name

OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Legal Entity Identifier

54930054O2GINV8PPT28

Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Shares in Ovostar Union Public Company Limited

financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN NL0009805613

Nature of the

Acquisition during the settlement of the public tender

transaction

bid

Price(s) and volume(s)

70 PLN

2,801 shares

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

2,801

-

Price

70 PLN

Date of the transaction

27 June 2024

Place of the transaction

XWAR - Warsaw Stock Exchange / main market

Additional information

The above shares were purchased by Prime One

Capital Limited during the settlement of the Tender

Offer announced on 22 May 2024.

