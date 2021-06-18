Log in
OVOSTAR UNION

(OVO)
Ovostar Union : 18.06.2021 pdf695.15 kb CR#09 Announcement of the Annual General Meeting

06/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

22 Ieorotheou Street, 4th Floor, 2028 Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus Tel: +380504390505

Email: a.tews@ovostar.ua

HE391687

Share capital: EUR 60,000

OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company")

FORM OF PROXY

Το: OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Address: 22 Ieorotheou Street, 4th Floor, 2028 Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus

I/We...........................…………………………………………………………………………………………………...……………,

of …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….,

with I.D. No. / Registration No. ……………………………………………………, being a member/s of OVOSTAR

UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, hereby appoint

…………………………….…………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………...,

of ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….,

with I.D. No. / Registration No.

……………………………………………………………………………………………...…………...,

or failing him/her/it,

…………………………….…………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………...,

of ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….,

with I.D. No. / Registration No.

……………………………………………………………………………………………...…………...,

as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, to be held at 1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus, on 16 July, 2021 at 11:00 local time, and at any adjournment thereof.

My/our proxy is authorized to vote as such proxy thinks fit, unless the method of voting is indicated below.

Indication of manner

1

Disclaimer

Ovostar Union NV published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 14:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 98,9 M - -
Net income 2020 2,70 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 183x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 123 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 543
Free-Float 26,7%
Technical analysis trends OVOSTAR UNION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Borys Oleksandrovych Bielikov CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Vitalii Sapozhnik Chief Financial Officer
Vitalii Andriyovych Veresenko Chairman
Dmitro Ukrainskiy Director-Information Technology
Marcus van Campen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVOSTAR UNION-7.27%120
CORTEVA, INC.12.37%32 071
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-24.57%13 590
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-22.91%4 091
QL RESOURCES-2.59%3 321
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.76.28%1 811