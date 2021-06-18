Ovostar Union : 18.06.2021 pdf695.15 kb CR#09 Announcement of the Annual General Meeting

OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
22 Ieorotheou Street, 4th Floor, 2028 Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus Tel: +380504390505
Email: a.tews@ovostar.ua
HE391687
Share capital: EUR 60,000
OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company")
FORM OF PROXY
Το: OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Address: 22 Ieorotheou Street, 4th Floor, 2028 Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus
I/We...........................…………………………………………………………………………………………………...……………,
of …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….,
with I.D. No. / Registration No. ……………………………………………………, being a member/s of OVOSTAR
UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, hereby appoint
…………………………….…………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………...,
of ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….,
with I.D. No. / Registration No.
……………………………………………………………………………………………...…………...,
or failing him/her/it,
…………………………….…………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………...,
of ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….,
with I.D. No. / Registration No.
……………………………………………………………………………………………...…………...,
as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, to be held at 1 Lampousas Street, 1095 Nicosia, Cyprus, on 16 July, 2021 at 11:00 local time, and at any adjournment thereof.
My/our proxy is authorized to vote as such proxy thinks fit, unless the method of voting is indicated below.
Indication of manner
