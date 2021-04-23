Ovostar Union : 23.04.2021 pdf10.25 mb CR #04 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER's

Statement

Dear Shareholders,

2020 will go down in history as the year that has changed the world in a number of ways. Social, political and economic landscapes were reshaped globally under COVID-19 pandemic massive pressure. Many business around the world got swept away by the unfolding crisis and I am happy to see Ovostar Union among those who have managed to stand up to the challenge. On the background of shrinking social and business activity and in spite of a series of lockdowns, our company continued its full-scale opera- tions. Needless to say that we made all possible efforts to create safe working environment for our peo- ple, whose commitment is huge and highly appreciated. Even though our production and sales volumes were not significantly affected in 2020, special emphasis was given to the cost optimization and overall efficiency. We see enough space for the margins increase and are determined to work on it. In parallel we keep following our strategic lines in terms of export expansion - the partnership with the Dutch colleagues established in 2020 is a great opportunity for our company to advance into the EU market. Locally we are focused on increasing the market share and diversification of the product portfolio both in egg and egg products segment. We believe that Ovostar Union performance in 2020 is a good evidence of the progress achieved in the above areas, and yet, expect much better results in 2021.

Sincerely,

Borys Bielikov, CEO