Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Ovostar Union
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVO   NL0009805613

OVOSTAR UNION

(OVO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ovostar Union : 23.04.2021 pdf10.25 mb CR #04 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

04/23/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTENTS

Management Report

Corporate summary

5

Market Overview

10

Key Financials

12

Segment Activities

13

Financial Results

16

Outlook for 2021

18

Human Resources

19

Risk Management and Internal Control

20

Shareholders and Share Information

25

Corporate Governance

The Board of Directors

27

Committees of the Board of Directors

31

Meetings with Shareholders

32

Corporate Governance and Control

34

Non-financial Information

36

Financial Statements

Consolidated financial statements

40

Notes to consolidated FS

44

Company financial statements

86

Notes to the company's FS

90

Other Information

Independent Auditor's Report

96

Management Report /

/

/

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER's

Statement

Dear Shareholders,

2020 will go down in history as the year that has changed the world in a number of ways. Social, political and economic landscapes were reshaped globally under COVID-19 pandemic massive pressure. Many business around the world got swept away by the unfolding crisis and I am happy to see Ovostar Union among those who have managed to stand up to the challenge. On the background of shrinking social and business activity and in spite of a series of lockdowns, our company continued its full-scale opera- tions. Needless to say that we made all possible efforts to create safe working environment for our peo- ple, whose commitment is huge and highly appreciated. Even though our production and sales volumes were not significantly affected in 2020, special emphasis was given to the cost optimization and overall efficiency. We see enough space for the margins increase and are determined to work on it. In parallel we keep following our strategic lines in terms of export expansion - the partnership with the Dutch colleagues established in 2020 is a great opportunity for our company to advance into the EU market. Locally we are focused on increasing the market share and diversification of the product portfolio both in egg and egg products segment. We believe that Ovostar Union performance in 2020 is a good evidence of the progress achieved in the above areas, and yet, expect much better results in 2021.

Sincerely,

Borys Bielikov, CEO

Ovostar Union PCL

Annual Report / 3

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Management Report /

/

/

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Company Overview

Ovostar Union Public Company Limited is a holding entity originally incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in 2011 and re-domiciled to Cyprus in 2018. It consolidates companies with production assets located in Ukraine and non- Ukrainian trading companies in Latvia, British Virgin Islands and United Arab Emirates (hereinafter referred to as "we, us"). Our shares have been quoted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since June 2011.

Our goal has been to produce ecologically clean and healthy food for our clients in Ukraine and abroad. We are growing organically by gradually increasing the volume of eggs produced and expanding the range of egg products offered. For over a decade Ovostar Union has been one of leaders of the local egg industry belonging to the top 3 producers in Ukraine.

With focus on developing the export markets, we are expanding our sales geography supplying shell eggs and egg products of consistently high quality around the countries of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Within the egg segment, we possess shell egg portfolio of over 20 sub-brands and supply our branded eggs to the largest retail chains in Ukraine. As a result of export markets development we are gradually increasing the deliveries of shell eggs outside of Ukraine.

Within the egg products segment, we offer the full range of egg products of both liquid and dry forms. We enjoy loyalty of the largest food processing companies in Ukraine and abroad by adjusting our products to the clients' needs while maintaining the superior quality.

Ovostar Union PCL

Annual Report / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ovostar Union NV published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OVOSTAR UNION
12:52pOVOSTAR UNION  : 23.04.2021 pdf10.25 mb CR #04 Annual Report for the year ended ..
PU
01:16aOVOSTAR UNION  : 23.04.2021 pdf173.9 kb CR #03 Operations Update for 3M ended 31..
PU
04/22OVOSTAR UNION  : plant got Kosher certified
PU
04/05OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC  : Gulfood 2021, key results
PU
01/26OVOSTAR UNION  : 26.01.2021 pdf242.48 kb CR #02 Operations Update for 12M ended ..
PU
01/26OVOSTAR UNION  : 26.01.2021 pdf151.28 kb CR #01 Dates for filing periodic financ..
PU
2020OVOSTAR UNION  : 16.11.2020 pdf3.88 mb CR#12 Financial statements (unaudited) fo..
PU
2020OVOSTAR UNION  : 16.11.2020 pdf3.83 mb Financial statements (unaudited) for 9M e..
PU
2020OVOSTAR UNION  : 16.11.2020 pdf3.83 mb CR#12 Financial statements (unaudited) fo..
PU
2020OVOSTAR UNION  : 23.10.2020 pdf131.8 kb CR# 11 Operations Update for the nine mo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 105 M - -
Net income 2019 -20,0 M - -
Net Debt 2019 5,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 104 M 105 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 590
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart OVOSTAR UNION
Duration : Period :
Ovostar Union Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVOSTAR UNION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Borys Oleksandrovych Bielikov CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Vitalii Sapozhnik Chief Financial Officer
Vitalii Andriyovych Veresenko Chairman
Dmitro Ukrainskiy Director-Information Technology
Marcus van Campen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVOSTAR UNION-20.00%104
CORTEVA, INC.24.17%35 610
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-17.39%14 888
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-19.32%4 210
QL RESOURCES4.31%3 580
GENTING PLANTATIONS-10.36%1 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ