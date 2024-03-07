(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 6, 2024:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Capital Fund Management raises short position on Saipem to 0.81% from 0.75%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
AHL Partners cuts short position on Saras to 0.59% from 0.66%
----------
Citadel Advisors files short position on Piaggio & C to 0.68% from 0.7%
----------
Silver Point Capital cuts short position on OVS to 0.73% from 0.85%
----------
AKO Capital cuts short position on Maire Tecnimont to 1.18% from 1.3%
----------
Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.49% from 0.59%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
ActusRayPartners raises short position on Eurogroup Laminations to 0.82% from 0.71%
----------
WorldQuant files short position on Esprinet to 0.69% from 0.7%
----------
Citadel Advisors raises short position on doValue to 0.85% from 0.79%
----------
Citadel Advisors files short position on Digital Bros to 0.49% from 0.5%
----------
