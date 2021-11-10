Issuance of the OVS Sustainability-Linked Bond

Equita S.I.M. S.p.A. acted as the placement agent of the Offering and was appointed by the Company to offer and display the Notes for sale on the MOT.

As of today, the Bonds are traded on the Regulated Market of the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange - Euronext Dublin and on the Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni ("MOT") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISCLOSURE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY OR TO PERSONS LOCATED OR RESIDING IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH CONDUCT REQUIRES AUTHORIZATION BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES OR IS OTHERWISE PROHIBITED BY THE APPLICABLE LAW.

This press release and the information contained herein do not include or constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other country in which such offer or solicitation would require authorization by local authorities or otherwise is prohibited by the applicable law (the "Other Countries").

This press release, any part hereof or its distribution may not form the basis of, nor be relied upon in respect of, any investment agreement or decision. The securities have not been and will not be registered in the United States of America under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the laws of the Other Countries. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered under the Securities Act or there is an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. OVS S.p.A. does not intend to register any part of the Offer in the United States of America.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities. This press release has been prepared on the basis that any offer of securities to which it refers in the United Kingdom and in any Member State of the European Economic Area subject to the Prospectus Regulation will be made on the basis of a prospectusapproved by the

OVS SPA

Sede legale: Via Terraglio, 17

30174 Venezia Mestre, Italy T +39 041 2397500 F +39 041 2397630 N. Iscrizione Reg. Imprese Venezia

C.F. e P.I. 04240010274

www.ovscorporate.it

Capitale sociale euro 290.923.470,00 i.v.