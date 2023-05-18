Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. OVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVS   IT0005043507

OVS S.P.A.

(OVS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-18 am EDT
2.604 EUR   -1.44%
12:06pItalian clothing firms call for timing of sales to reflect shifting seasons
RE
05/17Indices expected to fall at start of trading session
AN
05/16Ovs S P A : COMUNICATO INFORMATIVO Proposte di deliberazione ex articolo 126-bis e valutazioni CdA
PU
Italian clothing firms call for timing of sales to reflect shifting seasons

05/18/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Later, longer summers and milder winters in Italy have prompted two of its biggest clothing retailers to ask for a later timeline for implementing discounts on seasonal looks.

Clothing retailers often seek to mark down prices on unsold inventory, to clear their shelves for the coming season. The timing of seasonal price reductions in Italy is decided by regional authorities, after consulting with retail associations.

Traditionally, retailers in Italy began discounting summer clothing in early July and winter wear at the start of January.

But OVS and Pianoforte Holding both said this year's summer sales should be postponed as rainy weather has meant shoppers are delaying shopping for summer clothes.

"Seasons have changed and we need to align the sales calendar to the new climate pattern," said Gianluigi Cimmino, CEO of Pianoforte Holding, which owns lingerie and swimsuit retailer Yamamay and handbag maker Carpisa.

Cimmino said he was asking for the summer sales to be postponed to mid-July.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, Editing by Helen Reid and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 507 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2023 64,7 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1 130 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 725 M 785 M 785 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 038
Free-Float 72,3%
Technical analysis trends OVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,64 €
Average target price 3,48 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Beraldo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Nicola Perin Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Franco Moscetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Angela Luigia Garavaglia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVS S.P.A.25.45%785
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.61%474 333
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.16.18%47 391
MONCLER S.P.A.31.88%19 088
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.34%16 320
VF CORPORATION-25.39%8 037
