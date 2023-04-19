Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  OVS S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    OVS   IT0005043507

OVS S.P.A.

(OVS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-19 am EDT
2.650 EUR   +1.15%
12:31pItalian retailer OVS maintains momentum after annual profit grows
RE
12:04pMilan rises above 27,900; MPS bullish
AN
11:22aOVS, revenues and profit up double digits; there's dividend
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian retailer OVS maintains momentum after annual profit grows

04/19/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
(Reuters) - Italian clothing retailer OVS had a good start to 2023 after posting double-digit growth in net sales and core profit in the last fiscal year, with all of its brands performing well, it said on Wednesday.

OVS posted an 11.3% increase in net sales to 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) and a 22.4% growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 180.2 million euros in the fiscal year ended in January.

Since February, the Italian retailer said it had increased like-for-like sales by more than 10%.

The group, whose other brands include Stefanel and Upim, also said it would pay a dividend of 0.06 euro per share, an increase of 50% compared to last year.

Shares in OVS on the Milan stock exchange rose by more than 2% after the release of the results and closed up 1.15%.

($1 = 0.9128 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani, Federica Urso, editing by Gianluca Semeraro, Alvise Armellini)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 507 M 1 653 M 1 653 M
Net income 2023 64,7 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net Debt 2023 1 130 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 720 M 790 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 038
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart OVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,62 €
Average target price 3,13 €
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Beraldo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Nicola Perin Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Franco Moscetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Angela Luigia Garavaglia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVS S.P.A.24.41%790
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.06%482 122
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.16.27%47 369
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-13.14%19 731
MONCLER S.P.A.32.32%19 398
VF CORPORATION-18.73%8 854
